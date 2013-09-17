Gallery: Tour of Britain race tech

Image 1 of 25 Image 2 of 25 Image 3 of 25 Image 4 of 25 Image 5 of 25 Image 6 of 25 Image 7 of 25 Image 8 of 25 Image 9 of 25 Image 10 of 25 Image 11 of 25 Image 12 of 25 Image 13 of 25 Image 14 of 25 Image 15 of 25 Image 16 of 25 Image 17 of 25 Image 18 of 25 Image 19 of 25 Image 20 of 25 Image 21 of 25 Image 22 of 25 Image 23 of 25 Image 24 of 25 Image 25 of 25
Crowds packed into the picturesque Scottish Borders town of Peebles to wave off Tour of Britain riders on a wet and wild stage 1 to Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfriesshire this morning.
Check out our gallery of the tech at the start of the 10th Tour of Britain.
Raleigh used the opportunity to show off the new Militis Team bike that will crown Raleigh's 2014 road range. Raleigh claims the frame weighs 880g for a size 53cm and the accompanying C6 fork, 385g.
Philip Deignan (United Healthcare) – who will bolster Team Sky’s climbing power in 2014 – was running rare and expensive Magnesium TRP R970EQ brakes on his NeilPryde Alize.
Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep is back in the peleton after a three month retirement and his Specialized Venge had some neat touches to help him get as aerodynamic as possible.
Meanwhile Kristian House (Rapha-Condor-JLT) had a made to measure steel frame riding spare on the team car – which BikeRadar will feature later in the race.