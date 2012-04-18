Forme Coaching analysis of racing: La Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 2 Dan Fleeman (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Chris Lees) Image 2 of 2 Forme Coaching (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

La Flèche Wallonne, 'the Walloon Arrow' is now held on the Wednesday between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège–Bastogne–Liège. Back in the mists of time it was part of ‘Le Weekend Ardennais’ when the race was run back-to-back with Liege-Bastogne-Liege over the Saturday and Sunday. The 194 kilometre event starts in Charleroi and heads east to Huy, where the race takes to a tough circuit which has to be completed three times, including the steep climb of the Mur de Huy ‘The wall of Huy’, which has several sections steeper than 15%. The race finishes at the top of the Mur after the third ascent. As well as the legendary Mur, there are seven other categorised climbs to contend with - and very little flat road in the finale.

I had the pleasure of riding this race in 2009 with Cervelo Test Team, working for this year’s Milan-San Remo winner, Simon Gerrans as our nominated leader.





Click here to see Dan Fleeman's race data on Trainingpeaks.

