Five moments that defined the 2024 Vuelta a España

A closer look at Roglič's path to victory and O'Connor's long stint in red

The final podium at the 2024 Vuelta a España
The final podium at the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España ended with the expected winner, but the narrative of the race didn't exactly run smoothly. After Tadej Pogačar's exhibitions at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, this was a very different kind of Grand Tour, with ample tactical intrigue to match.

Several expected contenders fell by the wayside in the opening half of the race, but there was still no shortage of riders playing leading roles across this Vuelta. Ben O'Connor's two-week stint in the red jersey will linger long in the memory, as will Wout van Aert's remarkable sequence of stage wins and jersey hunting, which was cruelly cut short on the descent of the Collada Llomena.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.