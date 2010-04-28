First look - SRAM X9 and X0 components

Image 1 of 11 Truvativ's new X0 carbon crank. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 2 of 11 The new X9 10-speed shifter with Matchmaker brake and shifter clamp. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 3 of 11 Avid's Elixir CR brake in the red X9 colour way. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 4 of 11 X9 rear derailleur. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 5 of 11 X0 and X9 have a BB30 spindle option. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 6 of 11 SRAM's PG-1070 semi-spider 10-speed cassette. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 7 of 11 X0 brake caliper, with a 1070 cassette in the background. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 8 of 11 Revelation with a X0 colour way; suspension is part of SRAM's intergration plan. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 9 of 11 X0 brake TaperBore brake and 2x10 shifter, the new brake will replace this year's CR Mag model. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 10 of 11 X0 rear derailleur. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com) Image 11 of 11 The Truvativ X9 hollow forged alloy crank. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha, Bikeradar.com)

SRAM’s 2011 X9 and X0 components are bookended by their already unveiled X7 and XX 10-speed components, so naturally you’ve assumed they will also be 10-speed. You’re right, they will be.

All four levels of components achieve the same end: providing 2x10 transmissions, TaperBore brake systems and integrated suspension, if only by colour. That’s pretty much the whole story, aside from the parts being differentiated by key technologies and materials.

We should tell you that SRAM want to call their component groupings 'families'. There are two reasons for this. The first is that they're more than just groupsets because they include suspension forks.

Secondly, while the XX and X0 components – cassettes, cranks, brakes, derailleurs and shifters – are all branded as either XX or X0, the X9 and X7 parts keep the names of their manufacturers: Avid, SRAM and Truvativ.

“We don’t want to be groups, we want to be families,” Tyler Morland, PR manager for Avid and RockShox, said. “We’re going this way, especially with X7 and X9, because we have an Elixir brake but it’s colour matched; this is why it’s not a group, per se. The suspension comes into play too, and it’s what sets us apart from our competitors.”

All of the components are meant to match. X9 is available in three colours, while X0 offers four. The first thing you will notice is that the stuff looks really good. It builds upon SRAM’s Design Your Ride colour choice and serves to usher in the second coming of colour to the mountain bike world; the first being the age of anodisation.

Furthermore, SRAM have trickled down their most impressive technologies so they’re attainable for all. X7 is 10-speed and has TaperBore brakes, X9 has a BB30 and PressFit 30 option, and X0 is 90 percent of the way to a XX group. “It’s weight and materials, that’s the big story [between the groups],” said Morland.

We don't have pricing information at this time, but the parts should be available late in the year. Both new groups use currently available 10-speed chains from SRAM. Here's a quick rundown:

X0

SRAM X0 10-speed rear derailleur: Features a new chassis with option of three cage lengths and four colours. Its carbon cage houses sealed pulleys that accommodate the 36-tooth cassette cog. Claimed weight is 190g.

SRAM X0 10-speed front derailleur: The front derailleur uses X-Glide shifting and accommodates wide range 2x10 and 3x10 gearing. SRAM will offer both high and low direct mount options.

SRAM X0 10-speed trigger shifters: The shifters are offered for SRAM’s 2x10 and 3x10 systems with Exact Actuation technology, They’re MatchMakerX and Matchmaker compatible and available in four colours: black, red, gold and blue. Claimed weight is 232g.

Truvativ X0 2X10 crank: The X0 cranks feature X-Glide 2X10 and 3X10 shifting technology, with 26/39 or 28/42 machined 7mm alloy chainrings. The lightweight carbon crank has been built to be strong enough for trail riding and is available in four colours: black, red, gold and blue.

Truvativ Giga X Pipe (GXP) bottom bracket: The X0 group is paired with Truvativ’s GXP Team bottom bracket. The unit features a lower profile design with Gutter Seal technology and a tungsten anodised finish.

Avid X0 brakes: The new X0 brakes are similar to this year’s Elixir CR Mag, but without the magnesium master cylinder. They feature detented, tool-free contact adjustment, tooled reach adjustment and an aluminium master and calliper. They are MatchMakerX compatible and a front post mount brake with 160mm rotor is claimed to weigh 333g.

SRAM XG-1099 cassette: Like XX, the cassette is the jewel of the X0 family. It features X-Glide technology and the X-Dome billet steel cut design in which eight of its cogs are CNC-machined from one block of steel. It is available in 11-36 and 11-32-tooth configurations. SRAM claim weights of 208g and 186g, respectively.

X9

SRAM X9 10-speed rear derailleur: The X9 derailleur is offered in three cage lengths – long, medium and short – and three colours: red, grey and white. It is compatible with 2x10 and 3x10 Exact Actuation systems. The medium cage model has a claimed weight of 204g.

SRAM X9 10-speed front derailleur: The X9 derailleur is designed for a wide range 2x10 system with X-Glide front shifting technology. SRAM will offer both high and low direct mount options.

SRAM X9 10-speed trigger shifters: The X9 shifters use SRAM’s new 10-Speed Exact Actuation technology and are Matchmaker upgradeable. They feature a new top cap cable change port, new internal mechanism and new forged alloy thumb lever. To match the whole of the X9 family, three colours – red, grey and white – will be available.

Truvativ X9 2x10 crank: The X9 crank features hollow forged arms with GXP and BB30 spindle options. The chainrings are available in 26/39 and 28/42 configurations with X-Glide timed shifting technology. The spider is forged aluminium and the crank is available in the family’s three colour options of red, grey and white.

Truvativ Giga X Pipe (GXP) bottom bracket: SRAM offer three bottom bracket models to complement their GXP cranks. All feature their Gutter Seal technology. The options are: Ceramic (ceramic bearings, red anodised finish), Team (custom steel bearings, tungsten finish) or XR (custom steel bearings, black finish). X9 is best matched with the Team or XR models.

Avid Elixir CR brakes: X9’s brakes aren’t branded with the SRAM family name; instead they retain the Elixir CR model name. They feature TaperBore technology with tool-free adjustment of both lever reach and pad contact adjustment. The pads now top load into the two-piece calliper. The brake offers a carbon lever option and is Matchmaker compatible. Though it’s not marked X9 it shares the family’s colour options of red, grey and white. Claimed weight for a front, post mount unit with 160mm rotor is 385g.

SRAM PG-1070 cassette: The X9 PG-1070 cassette features a new semi-spidered design that uses PowerGlide shifting ramp technology. It comes in a 12-36-tooth configuration.

SRAM X9 hubset: SRAM finish their X9 group with a 32-hole, six-bolt disc hubset. The hubs have claimed weights of 165g for the front and 385g for the rear. They come with a variety of axle options including, at the front, 9mm quick-release, 20x110 through-axle or 15x100 through-axle, and at the rear, 135mm spaced quick-release or 142x12 through-axle.