Fabio Aru's Argon 18 Gallium Pro - Gallery

Image 1 of 9 Fabio Aru's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 9 The fork of the Gallium Pro with Argon 18's molecule logo (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 9 The Gallium Pro is Argon 18's lightweight model (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 9 The forks of the Gallium Pro (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 9 15mm spacer for Fabio Aru's bike (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 9 Fabio Aru's Gallium Pro is fitted with a FSA K-Force Light cranks, Look Keo pedals and Vision Metron 40 wheels and Schwalbe tyres (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 9 Fabio Aru rides his Gallium Pro (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 9 Sponsorship partner Premier Tech is prominent on the seatstays (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 9 The bike is set up with Shimano Dura Ace gearing and FSA brake callipers (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Fabio Aru will begin his season and the build-up to the Giro d'Italia at the Tour of Oman this week. The Italian will be doing it on his new Argon 18 Gallium Pro after Astana partnered with the Canadian company over the winter.

Aru will ride the medium size Gallium Pro, but his height means that a few adjustments have been made such as the headset spacers. The bike will be fitted out with the team standard Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset with cranks and finishing kit from FSA, with FSA brake callipers, too. Aru's set-up features 11-28 Shimano Ultegra cassette on the back and a 53-39 on the front.

Pedals are supplied by Look with the team using the Keo 2 design. While the Aru's bike was kitted out with Vision Metron 40s for the team's training camp last month, he and the team will be using Corima wheels with Schwalbe tyres in 2017. For his saddle, Aru has opted for the flagship Prologo Zero C3 design, while several of his teammates have been using the Nago Evo.

Click through the photos above for a closer look at Aru's Argon 18 Gallium Pro.

Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Size: M

Fork: Gallium Pro

Headset: FSA

Stem: FSA OS99 110 mm

Handlebar: FSA K-Force Compact 420 mm

Tape: Prologo

Front brake: FSA SLK Caliper

Rear brake: FSA SLK Caliper

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura Ace 9070 Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9070 Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9070 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra 11/28

Chain: Shimano Dura Ace

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light / power 2 Max 172.5 mm

Bottom bracket: FSA BB386Evo

Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max Carbon

Wheelset: Corima

Tyres: Schwalbe

Saddle: Prologo Zero C3 CPC Airing

Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25

Bottle cages: Tacx Carbon

Critical measurements

Rider height: 183cm / 6”0’

Rider weight: 66kg / 146lb

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 57 cm

Total bicycle weight: 6 950g