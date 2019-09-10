Eurobike 2019: Roundup, more tech, and the weird and wonderful

Cyclingnews' time at Eurobike 2019 has now come to a close, the Eurobike blues are setting in and we're looking back fondly to our week in Friedrichshafen.

Yes, the days are gone where every major bike brand would launch their entire product range at the show, but Eurobike is still a launchpad for myriad manufacturers, who showcase their best bits and most recent releases.

This lack of routine opens the doors to varying trends at each edition of Eurobike, with 2019 being the year of the following three.

Eurobike 2019 saw the rise of the e-bike. Every corner of every hall featured more batteries than the Duracell Bunny's Christmas list. The Bianchi stand featured an enormous revolving carousel dedicated to their new e-MTB range, Park Tools got in on the act, launching an e-bike-specific chain cleaner, and Look launched a number of battery powered bikes, including a gravel-specific e-bike

Talking of gravel, this subsection of cycling can no longer be considered a niche. More people are riding gravel bikes than ever before, most bike brands offer a gravel-specific model, and Shimano are leading the trend with their GRX groupset, gravel race shoes, and gravel-focussed components such as handlebars and dropper posts.

Thirdly, we've all heard that #OutsideIsFree, but at Eurobike 2019, we learned that inside can be rather expensive if you want all the bells and whistles, however, there are definitely options for every budget. There's a huge demand for indoor cycling, and that was demonstrated by the vast quantity of indoor trainers on show. We reported on the launch of the Wahoo KICKR BIKE, but we also saw the Tacx NEO Bike Smart, the SRM Smart IT, and hundreds of turbo trainers to suit all budgets. Zwift launched in-game steering as well as the recreating the Yorkshire course ahead of the UCI World Championships.

Even more tech

With over 1400 exhibitors at Eurobike 2019, it's unsurprising that we missed a few things in our first Eurobike tech gallery, compiled after day two. Here, in our second Eurobike tech gallery, we bring you even more tech from our final day in Friedrichshafen.

Image 1 of 18 The bikepacking and gravel take-over was most obvious at Shimano. Here is the new bikepacking range of bags from PRO (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 18 The FSA K-Wing AGX gravel specific carbon handlebars, featuring integrated routing with a 115mm drop, 75mm reach, and 12 degrees of flare (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Image 3 of 18 The PRO Discover carbon seatpost uses Dyneema to increase strength while decreasing weight (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 18 Sticking with gravel, SRM have launched a Shimano SPD compatible power meter, so you can measure your watts no matter your terrain (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 18 Hope's new RX crankset is a machined, two-piece hollow construction. It is 510g and comes in a range of colours (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 18 The Quark Tyrewiz isn't brand new, but it's a great little addition for those riding long days in varying temperatures, as it provides real-time tyre pressures. How long until this is integrated into a rim, we wonder... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 18 When gravel racing, time is of the essence. Keep the Topeak Tubi-bullet X at hand, and plug that hole before it ruins your day (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 18 The Giro knit material has made its way from shoes to gloves (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 18 A few cool Tour de France themed K-Edge mounts (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 18 The PEdALED clothing range features a new merino-lycra blend and some stand-out reflective detailing (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 18 Alongside their 3D printed saddle, Fizik launched two new short-nose 'Argo' saddles. There's this, the Tempo Argo R1 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 18 And then there's this, the Vento Argo R1 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 18 Topeak's clip on fenders feature a reflective pattern for added safety at night (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 18 The Zipp Super-9 in pink, as used by the Canyon Sram women's team (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 18 Adjustable TT extensions from Look make for easy fit adjustment when trialling new positions (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 18 These patented inline brake levers from USE are UCI legal (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 18 A beautiful paintjob finishes this titanium Curve frame (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 18 Another look at the titanium Curve's paint scheme (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Weird and wonderful

Throughout our time in Friedrichshafen, situated adjacent to the picturesque body of water that is Lake Constance, Cyclingnews encountered some of the most innovative, forward-thinking technology currently available in the cycling industry. However, there were a few items that stood out for a different reason. Some simply due to their extravagant paintwork, others due to material choice, and a particular bike that simply put function over form in the bid to be the fastest. Check out our weird-and-wonderful gallery below.