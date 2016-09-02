Eurobike 2016: Cyclingnews' complete coverage

Eurobike 2016 (Image credit: Immediate Media)

Eurobike, the world's leading international bicycle trade show, has opened the doors to its cluster of enormous Zeppelin hangars this week for its 25th edition, running from August 31 to September 4.

With more than 1,300 exhibitors, nearly 50,000 trade visitors, and almost 2,000 journalists from across the world on site in Friedrichshafen, Germany, it's the industry's big chance to showcase what’s coming up for the 2017 season, from bikes and components to clothing and gadgets.

BikeRadar and Cyclingnews will keep you up to date with the latest news and the most exciting innovations across the show's four days. We'll update this page regularly with links to all our news and features, so you can bookmark it and use it as a one-stop hub for all the essential Eurobike developments.

Kask Optics, the offshoot of Kask helmets, has finally debuted its new range of glasses and, like their helmets, they are 100 per cent Italian made.

Austrian manufacturer KTM looks set to go full aero with a new concept bike, the Lisse. Sitting pretty in a glass display case at Eurobike with a full complement of Shimano's new Dura-Ace 9100 groupset, this slick design is still only a mock-up, but KTM expects to have a production bike ready late next year.

Belgian helmet company Lazer has shifted philosophies on its aero helmets with the new Bullet. Instead of snap-on or permanent shells on top of its regular road helmets like the Z1, the Bullet has a sliding vent down the center. In addition to opening a hole in front of the forehead, the Bullet's slider tilts inner louvres for more ventilation.

Most of us are pretty clear now on Fizik's approach to saddle design, with its original spine concept which links a rider's flexibility with a saddle style that best suits their riding. The Arione is designed for the most flexible riders (Snake), the Aliante for the least flexible (Bull), and for those in the middle there's the Antares (Chameleon). After extensive research with pro riders and the University of Colorado, Fizik has now evolved this concept and are launching bibshorts for 2017.

Performance sportswear brand Rapha will release its first helmet on 20 September, which is essentially a special edition Giro Synthe MIPS.

Design elements unique to the Rapha helmet compared to the Synthe include reflective strips on the helmet straps, an opening in the back of the shell and textured strips running lengthwise across the top. There is a hi-vis yellow model and a black option with iridescent purple low panels.

Beyond the Synthe helmet mold and construction, plenty of Giro-branded elements remain including logos on the fit adjustment dial and the strap connectors.

Limited to just 77 examples, and bearing the name of one of the most prestigious automotive brands, is this limited edition version of Storck’s new Fascenario .3 road bike.

Finished in pearlescent Aston Martin paintwork and loaded with SRAM Red eTap, Zipp’s 303 NSW wheels and a smattering of lightweight bits from THM, the build totals 5.9kg / 13lb.

Legendary Italian bike maker Colnago has announced its first proper aero bike and it’s called the Concept. In the appropriately grand setting of a German castle in a small town just up the road from the Eurobike trade show, Ernesto Colnago himself unveiled the new machine, which joins the C60 and the V1-r to complete the brand’s range of top-end race bikes.

FSA always set out to be a complete component manufacturer and it's taken them quite a while to create a complete groupset. The new FSA K-Force WE group is set to be in store March 2017, and price predictions from FSA are between the Dura-Ace Di2 and Sram eTap bracket.

With pro teams Astana, Cofidis, Direct Energie, Skydive Dubai and Jelly Belly all confirmed to be using FSA's WE for the 2017 season it looks like K-Force WE will certainly gain traction quickly.

Components and accessories behemoth Shimano is – unsurprisingly – releasing a bevy of new products at the 2016 Eurobike trade show, both under its own name and its PRO sub-brand. From shoes to performance handlebars, there's plenty to tickle the fancy of road cyclists and mountain bike racers alike.

Ridley's goals for its 2017 range were to expand and improve the offering for its women's bikes along with the introduction of multiple disc platforms and to improve on component specifications across the board and improve value for money.

Though not part of Ridley's production facility, the recently opened Bike Valley, which is just a stone's throw away from Ridley's HQ, will have a major impact on Ridley's ongoing bike design. Bike Valley is a non-profit organisation that includes 67 members including Ridley, Lazer helmets, Bio Racer clothing, Flanders Make and Voxdale (specialists in aero and fluid dynamics).

Two years ago Spanish shoe maker Luck announced its prototype power meter that is built into cycling shoe soles. At Eurobike this year, Luck has a finished product that the company is selling for €200 per shoe.

Zwift, the online training and gaming platform for cyclists, has announced it will release iPad and iPhone versions of its app, beginning with the imminent launch of an iOS Beta program.

Stages launches training-centric Dash computer, plus Link training software/app

Joining the likes of SRM and PowerTap, Stages Cycling has launched its own GPS head unit, the Dash, and a cloud software and training app called Link to connect the dots between a power meter, a rider – and how to train in an integrated environment.