Etoile de Bessèges start list

Participants for 40th edition of French stage race

Bbox Bouygues Telecom
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra)
2William Bonnet (Fra)
3Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra)
4Cyril Gautier (Fra)
5Saïd Haddou (Fra)
6Laurent Lefevre (Fra)
7Pierre Rolland (Fra)
8Yuriy Trofimov (Rus)

Astana
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
12Oscar Pereiro Sio (Esp)
13Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz)
14Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz)
15Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz)
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita)
17Maxim Gourov (Kaz)
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr)

Française des Jeux
21Sandy Casar (Fra)
22Sébastien Chavanel (Fra)
23Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
24Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
25Anthony Geslin (Fra)
26Frédéric Guesdon (Fra)
27Yoann Offredo (Fra)
28Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra)

Sky Professional Cycling Team
31John-Lee Augustyn (Rsa)
32Michael Barry (Can)
33Sylvain Calzati (Fra)
34Davide Vigano (Ita)
35Peter Kennaugh (Gbr)
36Nicolas Portal (Fra)
37Morris Possoni (Ita)
38Steven Cummings (Gbr)

AG2r - La Mondiale
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra)
42Hubert Dupont (Fra)
43David Le Lay (Fra)
44Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr)
45Julien Loubet (Fra)
46Nicolas Roche (Irl)
47Biel Kadri (Fra)
48René Mandri (Est)

Skil-Shimano
51Kort Koen De (Ned)
52Yann Huguet (Fra)
53Roy Curvers (Ned)
54Albert Timmer (Ned)
55Steve Houanard (Fra)
56Tom Veelers (Ned)
57Bert De Backer (Bel)
58Robin Chaigneau (Ned)

Cofidis, le crédit en Ligne
61Stéphane Auge (Fra)
62Mickaël Buffaz (Fra)
63Rémi Cusin (Fra)
64Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra)
65Samuel Dumoulin (Fra)
66Sébastien Minard (Fra)
67Damien Monier (Fra)
68Tristan Valentin (Fra)

Vacansoleil
71Borut Bozic (Slo)
72Gorik Gardeyn (Bel)
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned)
74Bjorn Leukemans (Bel)
75Marco Marcato (Ita)
76Alberto Ongarato (Ita)
77Joost Van Leyen (Ned)
78Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel)

Saur-Sojasun
81Cyril Bessy (Fra)
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
83Jonathan Hivert (Fra)
84Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra)
85Sebastien Joly (Fra)
86Guillaume Levarlet (Fra)
87Jean-Marc Marino (Fra)
88Yannick Talabardon (Fra)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel)
92Maarten Neyens (Bel)
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
94Jérôme Baugnies (Bel)
95Johan Coenen (Bel)
96Sander Armee (Bel)
97Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel)

Bretagne-Schuller
101Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra)
102Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra)
103Florian Guillou (Fra)
104Mathieu Halleguen (Fra)
105Lilian Jegou (Fra)
106Nicolas Jouanno (Fra)
107Johan Le Bon (Fra)
108Florian Vachon (Fra)

Landbouwkrediet
111Frédéric Amorison (Bel)
112Bert De Waele (Bel)
113Steven Caethoven (Bel)
114Bart Docks (Bel)
115Hans Dekkers (Ned)
116Koen Barbe (Bel)
117David Boucher (Fra)
118Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel)

Bigmat- Auber 93
121Fabien Bacquet (Fra)
122Niels Brouzes (Fra)
123Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra)
124Nadir Haddou (Fra)
125Julien Mazet (Fra)
126Guillaume Faucon (Fra)
127Johan Monbaerts (Fra)
128Jonathan Thire (Fra)

Am Post-Sean Kelly
131Niko Eeckhout (Bel)
132Kenny Lisabeth (Bel)
133Benny De Schrooder (Bel)
134Stijn Minne (Bel)
135Paidi O'brien (Irl)
136Mark Cassidy (Irl)
137Kim Borry (Bel)
138Maxim De Busschere (Bel)

Roubaix-Lille Métropole
141Benoît Daeninck (Fra)
142Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
143Renaud Dion (Fra)
144Mickaël Larpe (Fra)
145Cédric Pineau (Fra)
146Clément Lhotellerie (Fra)
147Arnaud Molmy (Fra)
148Steven Tronet (Fra)

Cervélo TestTeam
151Joao Correia (Por)
152Inigo Cuesta (Esp)
153Stefan Denifl (Aut)
154Thor Hushovd (Nor)
155Ted King (Usa)
156Brett Lancaster (Aus)
157Oscar Pujol Munoz (Esp)
158Dominique Rollin (Can)

Carmiooro NGC
161Eric Berthou (Fra)
162Laurent Beuret (Sui)
163Paride Grillo (Ita)
164Jure Kocjan (Slo)
165Enrico Peruffo (Ita)
166Andrea Piechele (Ita)
167Antonio Quadranti (Ita)
168Andrea Tonti (Ita)

Verandas Willems
171Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
172James Vanlandschoot (Bel)
173Sven Renders (Bel)
174Dieter Cappelle (Bel)
175Grégory Habeaux (Bel)
176Fabio Polazzi (Bel)
177Jonas Vangenechten (Bel)
178Stef De Wilde (Bel)