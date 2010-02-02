Etoile de Bessèges start list
Participants for 40th edition of French stage race
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra)
|2
|William Bonnet (Fra)
|3
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra)
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|5
|Saïd Haddou (Fra)
|6
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra)
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra)
|8
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus)
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
|12
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Esp)
|13
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz)
|14
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz)
|15
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz)
|16
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita)
|17
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz)
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra)
|22
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra)
|23
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
|24
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|25
|Anthony Geslin (Fra)
|26
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra)
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra)
|28
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra)
|31
|John-Lee Augustyn (Rsa)
|32
|Michael Barry (Can)
|33
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra)
|34
|Davide Vigano (Ita)
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (Gbr)
|36
|Nicolas Portal (Fra)
|37
|Morris Possoni (Ita)
|38
|Steven Cummings (Gbr)
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra)
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra)
|43
|David Le Lay (Fra)
|44
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr)
|45
|Julien Loubet (Fra)
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl)
|47
|Biel Kadri (Fra)
|48
|René Mandri (Est)
|51
|Kort Koen De (Ned)
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra)
|53
|Roy Curvers (Ned)
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned)
|55
|Steve Houanard (Fra)
|56
|Tom Veelers (Ned)
|57
|Bert De Backer (Bel)
|58
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned)
|61
|Stéphane Auge (Fra)
|62
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra)
|63
|Rémi Cusin (Fra)
|64
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra)
|65
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra)
|66
|Sébastien Minard (Fra)
|67
|Damien Monier (Fra)
|68
|Tristan Valentin (Fra)
|71
|Borut Bozic (Slo)
|72
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel)
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned)
|74
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel)
|75
|Marco Marcato (Ita)
|76
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita)
|77
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned)
|78
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel)
|81
|Cyril Bessy (Fra)
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
|83
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra)
|84
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra)
|85
|Sebastien Joly (Fra)
|86
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra)
|87
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra)
|88
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra)
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel)
|92
|Maarten Neyens (Bel)
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|94
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel)
|95
|Johan Coenen (Bel)
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel)
|97
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel)
|101
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra)
|102
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra)
|103
|Florian Guillou (Fra)
|104
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra)
|105
|Lilian Jegou (Fra)
|106
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra)
|107
|Johan Le Bon (Fra)
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra)
|111
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel)
|112
|Bert De Waele (Bel)
|113
|Steven Caethoven (Bel)
|114
|Bart Docks (Bel)
|115
|Hans Dekkers (Ned)
|116
|Koen Barbe (Bel)
|117
|David Boucher (Fra)
|118
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel)
|121
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra)
|122
|Niels Brouzes (Fra)
|123
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra)
|124
|Nadir Haddou (Fra)
|125
|Julien Mazet (Fra)
|126
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra)
|127
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra)
|128
|Jonathan Thire (Fra)
|131
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel)
|132
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel)
|133
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel)
|134
|Stijn Minne (Bel)
|135
|Paidi O'brien (Irl)
|136
|Mark Cassidy (Irl)
|137
|Kim Borry (Bel)
|138
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel)
|141
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra)
|142
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|143
|Renaud Dion (Fra)
|144
|Mickaël Larpe (Fra)
|145
|Cédric Pineau (Fra)
|146
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra)
|147
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra)
|148
|Steven Tronet (Fra)
|151
|Joao Correia (Por)
|152
|Inigo Cuesta (Esp)
|153
|Stefan Denifl (Aut)
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor)
|155
|Ted King (Usa)
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus)
|157
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Esp)
|158
|Dominique Rollin (Can)
|161
|Eric Berthou (Fra)
|162
|Laurent Beuret (Sui)
|163
|Paride Grillo (Ita)
|164
|Jure Kocjan (Slo)
|165
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita)
|166
|Andrea Piechele (Ita)
|167
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita)
|168
|Andrea Tonti (Ita)
|171
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
|172
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel)
|173
|Sven Renders (Bel)
|174
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel)
|175
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel)
|176
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel)
|177
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel)
|178
|Stef De Wilde (Bel)
