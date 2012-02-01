Cyclingnews Fitness Q&A - February 1, 2012

The peloton tackle the heat and wind at the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Food intake, nutrition planning

Hi All

Could you please advise best food intake regime prior and post exercise, I'm about to hopefully start shedding approximately 50kgs through both cycling and boxing.

I'm currently working nightshift from midnight until around 8:30am and I plan to train after work then go to sleep.

At present my diet needs changes in both content and quantity but I also need a few pointers with regards to when is ideal for eating and what I should eat at certain times

Appreciate any help you can provide

Thanks

Mark

Pamela Hinton says:

Hi Mark,

Although each athlete's training diet should be individualized to meet their particular needs, a few general principles apply. Obviously, if you want to lose body fat, you must expend more energy than you consume. You can accomplish this both by increasing your training volume and/or intensity and by reducing your energy intake. However, you do not want to short change your body on the fuels needed for training or on the nutrients needed for recovery and training adaptation.

If you are regularly(i.e., multiple times per week) training for more than 90 minutes at a time at moderate-to-high intensity, you need to be sure to be sure that you are eating enough carbohydrate. Here’s the reason that dietary carbohydrate is essential for endurance athletes who train for prolonged periods of time. Our bodies prefer to use carbohydrates and fats (not protein) for energy during exercise. At rest or during low-intensity exercise (<50% of VO2max), the preferred fuel is fat. This fat can come from our diets if we've just eaten or from our fat stores if we're between meals. As exercise intensity increases, our bodies have to shift from fat to carbohydrate to generate energy.

At maximal exertion, we use only carbohydrate. In situations where oxygen demand is high (i.e., high-intensity exercise), carbohydrates have an advantage over fats because less oxygen is required to produce a given amount of energy. Dietary carbohydrate is important because the carbohydrate stored in our bodies as glycogen in the liver (240 kcal) and muscle (1400 kcal) is in limited supply. When our glycogen is gone (usually after 1.5-2 hours of exercise), we literally run out of fuel and have to markedly decrease our exercise intensity (i.e., switch back to using fat).

There are two strategies to prevent depletion of glycogen during

exercise: start with “full” glycogen stores and consume carbohydrate during exercise. To maintain glycogen stores, endurance athletes should consume 6-10 g of carbohydrate per kg of body weight (target body weight) in their usual diet. The pre-training meal should provide 100-300 g of carbohydrates, depending on workout duration and intensity. During a training ride of >90 minutes, the recommended intake is 30-60 grams of carbohydrate per hour. Drinking 16-32 ounces of a commercial fluid-replacement beverage that contains 4-8% carbohydrates every hour would meet this guideline. Most energy gels contain about 25 g of carbohydrate, and these work fine as long as they are taken with water to avoid gastrointestinal distress.

Post-exercise nutrition is focused on recovery, which includes both repletion of glycogen stores and synthesis of skeletal muscle protein.

The optimal way to replete glycogen stores is to consume 1.5 g carbohydrate per kg of body weight (target body weight) within 30 minutes after exercise and again every 2 hours for the next 4-6 hours.

Carbohydrates that are easily digested and absorbed, i.e., high glycemic index, will allow for rapid repletion of muscle and liver glycogen. Exercise increases the rate of protein breakdown and synthesis in skeletal muscle and, with adequate nutrition, it can have an anabolic effect on skeletal muscle. Carbohydrate consumed post-exercise is beneficial because it reduces the rate of protein degradation.

However, to increase protein synthesis and achieve a net increase in muscle mass, it is important to consume protein after exercise. Studies have shown that consuming about 0.2 g of protein per kg of body weight per hour during the first 2-3 hours post exercise results in net protein synthesis.

While these guidelines are by no means comprehensive, they should provide some guidance on pre- and post-training nutrition.

Good luck!

Pam

Scott Saifer adds:

Hi Mark,

Take a look at the article archives here and choose the one called Four Nutritional Plans for Endurance Athletes (http://www.wenzelcoaching.com/Archives.htm). There's a pdf you can download that talks about what to eat before, during, after and between rides to get lean and maintain energy and enthusiasm for training.

Power difference in pedal stroke

Hi





Cheers





Scott Saifer says:

Hi Al,

You can test the theory that you are making different power on the two sides without buying force pedals if you can borrow a Computrainer. They have them in some cycle-training classes. They have a function called "Spin Scan" that lets you compare the two sides of your pedal stroke by giving you a graph of power vs pedal position around the stroke.

You should look to improve your fitness on both sides as much as possible unless the imbalance is causing other problems such as one-sided back-soreness or saddle sores. If asymmetric pedaling is causing problems, you should certainly strive to correct it. Otherwise, make both legs as powerful as possible and don't worry about one doing more work than the other.

Correcting such an imbalance is a many-month process. If there is a significant difference in strength, start by working on that by doing workouts that are challenging for the weaker leg but easy for the strong leg. if you have a lazy leg rather than a weak leg, it is often possible to correct it by such simple maneuvers as focusing on the weaker leg by counting cadence on the down-stroke on that side.

Good luck!

Training for a 10 mile time trial

Hi

I was wondering what would be best way to train for a 10 mile time trial on rollers.

At the moment I work using heart rate, my max is 181, and I try to aim for my average 10 mile time trial rate of 164 beats per minute when I do a training effort.





Guy

Scott Saifer says:

Hi Guy,

I'll assume you are well trained for your other races, with a massive base and structured transition to intensity and that you are going well in your longer races. If any of that is not true, you need to back up and look at the bigger picture again.

Again, assuming you are well trained for road racing, there's not much fitness change you are going to accomplish as you prepare to TTs. Rather, you need to dial in your pacing and gearing strategies. Ideal pacing for a TT allows you to maintain power the whole time, with near exhaustion at the end. Since you are doing the training on rollers, you don't need a power meter to tell you if you are making steady power or not since power and speed correlate perfectly on rollers.

So, pick a heart rate you think will be sustainable for 10 miles. Warm up thoroughly and then hit that heart rate. Note the speed you make after a minute or so and then stick to that speed for 10 miles, if you can. If you can't, start a few tenths slower next time. If you can, start a tenth higher next time. Do this sort of workout no more than once per week.

When as you find the highest pace you can sustain for ten miles, pay attention to the feel as well as the heart rate throughout the session. That's the feel and heart rate you are shooting for in your events.

Make sure you have a huge fan and plenty of cool air blowing over you when doing hard workouts on rollers or a trainer.



