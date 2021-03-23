Trending

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2021 - Start List

Provisional starters as of March 23, 2021

DE PANNE BELGIUM OCTOBER 20 Podium Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit Wnt Pro Cycling Team Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Celebration Champagne Mask Covid safety measures during the 3rd Driedaagse Brugge De Panne 2020 Women Classic a 1563km race from Brugge to De Panne AG3daagse on October 20 2020 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Team DSM
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
2Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
3Leah Kirchmann (Can)
4Franziska Koch (Ger)
5Julia Soek (Ned)
6Susanne Andersen (Nor)

Liv Racing
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
12Valerie Demey (Bel)
13Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
14Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
16Evy Kuijpers (Ned)

Team SD Worx
21Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
22Elena Cecchini (Ita)
23Roxane Fournier (Fra)
24Christine Majerus (Lux)
25Amy Pieters (Ned)
26Lonneke Uneken (Ned)

Trek-Segafredo
31Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
32Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
34Chloe Hosking (Aus)
35Ruth Winder (USA)
36Trixi Worrack (Ger)

Movistar Team Women
41Emma Norsgaard (Den)
42Aude Biannic (Fra)
43Barbara Guarischi (Ita)
44Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa)
45Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
46Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)

Team BikeExchange
51Jessica Allen (Aus)
52Grace Brown (Aus)
53Teniel Campbell (TTo)
54Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
55Jessica Roberts (GBr)
56Sarah Roy (Aus)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Stine Borgli (Nor)
62Clara Copponi (Fra)
63Eugénie Duval (Fra)
64Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
65Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
66Jade Wiel (Fra)

Canyon-SRAM Racing
71Alice Barnes (GBr)
72Hannah Barnes (GBr)
73Elise Chabbey (Swi)
74Lisa Klein (Ger)
75Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
76Alexis Ryan (USA)

Ale' BTC Ljubljana
81Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
82Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
83Tatiana Guderzo (Ita)
84Marlen Reusser (Swi)
85Laura Tomasi (Ita)
86Anna Trevisi (Ita)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
91Kirsten Wild (Ned)
92Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
93Marta Lach (Pol)
94Julie Leth (Den)
95Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
96Lisa Brennauer (Ger)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
101Danique Braam (Ned)
102Alana Castrique (Bel)
103Lone Meertens (Bel)
104Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
105Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
106Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
111Tamara Dronova (Rus)
112Iuliia Galimullina (Rus)
113Aigul Gareeva (Rus)
114Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus)
115Diana Klimova (Rus)
116Marina Uvarova (Rus)

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
121Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus)
122Katia Ragusa (Ita)
123Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
124Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
125Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
126Mariia Miliaeva (Rus)

Parkhotel Valkenburg
131Femke Gerritse (Ned)
132Femke Markus (Ned)
133Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
134Sylvie Swinkels (Ned)
135Amber van der Hulst (Ned)
136Kirstie van Haaften (Ned)

Valcar-Travel & Service
141Martina Alzini (Ita)
142Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
143Chiara Consonni (Ita)
144Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
145Silvia Persico (Ita)
146Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
151Kelly Druyts (Bel)
152Caren Commissaris (Bel)
153Thalita De Jong (Ned)
154Nathalie Bex (Bel)
155Justine Ghekiere (Bel)
156Claudia Jongerius (Ned)

Ciclismo Mundial
161ALVARADO Ceylin del Carme
162Sanne Cant (Bel)
163Julie De Wilde (Bel)
164Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
165Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
166Inge van der Heijden (Ned)

Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
171Minke Bakker (Ned)
172Victoire Berteau (Fra)
173Dina Scavone (Bel)
174Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
175Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
176DE GROOT Marieke

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
181Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
182Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
183Fien Delbaere (Bel)
184Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
185Céline van Houtum (Ned)
186Kylie Waterreus (Ned)

Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
191Danielle Christmas (GBr)
192Maria Martins (Por)
193Emilie Moberg (Nor)
194Sara Penton (Swe)
195Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
196Maike Van der Duin (Ned)

Hitec Products
201Caroline Andersson (Swe)
202Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor)
203Martine Gjøs (Nor)
204Amalie Lutro (Nor)
205Ann Helen Olsen (Nor)
206Christa Riffel (Ger)

NXTG Racing
211Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
212Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
213Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
214Britt Knaven (Bel)
215Charlotte Kool (Ned)
216Maud Rijnbeek (Ned)

Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
221Svenja Betz (Ger)
222Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
223Mia Griffin (Irl)
224Aline Seitz (Swi)
225Alice Sharpe (Irl)
226Sara Van De Vel (Bel)

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
231Michela Balducci (Ita)
232Giorgia Bariani (Ita)
233Gaia Masetti (Ita)
234Greta Marturano (Ita)
235Debora Silvestri (Ita)
236Giorgia Vettorello (Ita)