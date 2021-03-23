Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2021 - Start List
By Cyclingnews
Provisional starters as of March 23, 2021
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|2
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|4
|Franziska Koch (Ger)
|5
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel)
|13
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
|14
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|16
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|23
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|26
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|32
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|33
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Aus)
|35
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Emma Norsgaard (Den)
|42
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|43
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita)
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa)
|45
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|46
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|52
|Grace Brown (Aus)
|53
|Teniel Campbell (TTo)
|54
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
|55
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|56
|Sarah Roy (Aus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|62
|Clara Copponi (Fra)
|63
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|64
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
|65
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|66
|Jade Wiel (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|72
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|73
|Elise Chabbey (Swi)
|74
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|75
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
|76
|Alexis Ryan (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
|82
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
|83
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita)
|84
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|85
|Laura Tomasi (Ita)
|86
|Anna Trevisi (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|92
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|93
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|94
|Julie Leth (Den)
|95
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
|96
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|102
|Alana Castrique (Bel)
|103
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|104
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
|105
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|106
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Tamara Dronova (Rus)
|112
|Iuliia Galimullina (Rus)
|113
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus)
|114
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus)
|115
|Diana Klimova (Rus)
|116
|Marina Uvarova (Rus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus)
|122
|Katia Ragusa (Ita)
|123
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
|124
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
|125
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
|126
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Femke Gerritse (Ned)
|132
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|133
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
|134
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned)
|135
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned)
|136
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Martina Alzini (Ita)
|142
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|143
|Chiara Consonni (Ita)
|144
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
|145
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|146
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Kelly Druyts (Bel)
|152
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|153
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|154
|Nathalie Bex (Bel)
|155
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel)
|156
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|ALVARADO Ceylin del Carme
|162
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|163
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|164
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|165
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
|166
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|172
|Victoire Berteau (Fra)
|173
|Dina Scavone (Bel)
|174
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
|175
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
|176
|DE GROOT Marieke
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|182
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
|183
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|184
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
|185
|Céline van Houtum (Ned)
|186
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Danielle Christmas (GBr)
|192
|Maria Martins (Por)
|193
|Emilie Moberg (Nor)
|194
|Sara Penton (Swe)
|195
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|196
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Caroline Andersson (Swe)
|202
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor)
|203
|Martine Gjøs (Nor)
|204
|Amalie Lutro (Nor)
|205
|Ann Helen Olsen (Nor)
|206
|Christa Riffel (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
|212
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
|213
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|214
|Britt Knaven (Bel)
|215
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|216
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Svenja Betz (Ger)
|222
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|223
|Mia Griffin (Irl)
|224
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|225
|Alice Sharpe (Irl)
|226
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Michela Balducci (Ita)
|232
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita)
|233
|Gaia Masetti (Ita)
|234
|Greta Marturano (Ita)
|235
|Debora Silvestri (Ita)
|236
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita)
