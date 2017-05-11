Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 21 A pink theme for Jungels' bike (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 3 of 21 Tacx Deva bottle cages for the Quick-Step Floors team (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 21 Bold decals on the Tarmac's down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 21 The Dura-Ace levers are paired with Supacaz handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 21 Jungels updated to the latest 9100 series groupset for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 21 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres for Jungels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 21 The 50mm rims offer a compromise between weight and aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 21 FSA provide the stem, handlebars and seat post for Bob Jungels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 21 The Specialized theme continues with a S-Works Toupe saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 21 Roval provide stickers to prevent the tyre valve rattling against the rim (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 21 The bike is paired with a Roval CLX 50 carbon wheelset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 21 A look at the Tarmac's seat cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 21 Jungels is the three-time national road race champion of Luxembourg (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 21 Jungels ran a Shimano Ultegra cassette for the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 21 Standard gearing of 53/39 combined with an 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 21 Jungels' bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 21 The Ceramic Speed headset is complemented with a matching spacer under the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 21 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 Bob Jungels continues to lead the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Pink jersey Bob Jungels on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bob Jungels took the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia on Mount Etna on Tuesday, pulling on the pink jersey in the first week as he had done at last year's Giro. As is almost always the case with Grand Tour race leaders, Jungels' Specialized S-Works bikes were kitted out with pink accessories, with the Luxembourg national champion's bike getting special pink graphics on the frame, pink bar tape and pink bottle cages.

At last month's Tour de Romandie, where Jungels finished in the top 10, Cyclingnews took a close look at the bike on which the Luxembourg champion is mounting his 2017 Giro d'Italia challenge. At the Tour de Romandie, Jungels rode a Specialized S-Works Tarmac bike. So far during the Giro d'Italia he has used several different combinations of frame and components.

For the opening stage of the race, Jungels and his Quick-Step Floors teammate Iljo Keisse rode Shimano Dura-Ace disc brake groupsets, albeit with a mix of 9000 and 9100 series components. From stage 2 onwards, Jungels has been racing the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 electronic groupset on a Specialized Venge ViAS with standard brakes.

Read more about this article

For the mountain finish on Mount Etna, Jungels switched back to the Tarmac he used in the Tour de Romandie. After taking the pink jersey that day, he switched back to his Venge ViAS decorated with pink accessories but is expected to race the mountain stages of the Giro d'Italia on the lighter Tarmac.

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac frame is complemented with various components from Specialized's sister component brands. Roval CLX 50 wheels are paired with S-Works Turbo 26mm tubular tyres, a S-Works Toupe saddle sits atop the frame, and Supacaz handlebar tape adorns the cockpit. FSA provides the stem, handlebars and seatpost, whilst the headset and spacers are from bearing specialists Ceramic Speed.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the Luxembourg national champion's bike.

Full Specifications

Critical Measurements

Rider height: 1.89m

Rider weight: 72kg

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 790mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 590mm

Complete Bike Specifications

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 with 4iiii powermeter, 53/39T chainrings, 175mm crank length

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

Wheels: Roval CLX 50 Rapide

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo tubular, 26mm

Handlebars: FSA K-Force carbon, 380mm

Stem: FSA OS-99, 120mm

Headset: Ceramic Speed

Tape/grips: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe

Seat post: FSA K-Force carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva