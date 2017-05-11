Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery
A look at the Luxembourg national champion's ride
Bob Jungels took the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia on Mount Etna on Tuesday, pulling on the pink jersey in the first week as he had done at last year's Giro. As is almost always the case with Grand Tour race leaders, Jungels' Specialized S-Works bikes were kitted out with pink accessories, with the Luxembourg national champion's bike getting special pink graphics on the frame, pink bar tape and pink bottle cages.
At last month's Tour de Romandie, where Jungels finished in the top 10, Cyclingnews took a close look at the bike on which the Luxembourg champion is mounting his 2017 Giro d'Italia challenge. At the Tour de Romandie, Jungels rode a Specialized S-Works Tarmac bike. So far during the Giro d'Italia he has used several different combinations of frame and components.
For the opening stage of the race, Jungels and his Quick-Step Floors teammate Iljo Keisse rode Shimano Dura-Ace disc brake groupsets, albeit with a mix of 9000 and 9100 series components. From stage 2 onwards, Jungels has been racing the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 electronic groupset on a Specialized Venge ViAS with standard brakes.
For the mountain finish on Mount Etna, Jungels switched back to the Tarmac he used in the Tour de Romandie. After taking the pink jersey that day, he switched back to his Venge ViAS decorated with pink accessories but is expected to race the mountain stages of the Giro d'Italia on the lighter Tarmac.
The Specialized S-Works Tarmac frame is complemented with various components from Specialized's sister component brands. Roval CLX 50 wheels are paired with S-Works Turbo 26mm tubular tyres, a S-Works Toupe saddle sits atop the frame, and Supacaz handlebar tape adorns the cockpit. FSA provides the stem, handlebars and seatpost, whilst the headset and spacers are from bearing specialists Ceramic Speed.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the Luxembourg national champion's bike.
Full Specifications
Critical Measurements
Rider height: 1.89m
Rider weight: 72kg
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 790mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 590mm
Complete Bike Specifications
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 with 4iiii powermeter, 53/39T chainrings, 175mm crank length
Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
Wheels: Roval CLX 50 Rapide
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo tubular, 26mm
Handlebars: FSA K-Force carbon, 380mm
Stem: FSA OS-99, 120mm
Headset: Ceramic Speed
Tape/grips: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe
Seat post: FSA K-Force carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
