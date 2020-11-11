Best cycling accessories

Cycling is supposed to alleviate stress, but this doesn’t mean things always go to plan. Here are a few must-have accessories for every cyclist to help you prepare for the most common of problems that can stop you in your tracks.

Whether it’s dealing with punctures, keeping yourself dry and safe, or being able to securely lock your bike up and return later to find it’s still where you left it.

This is the ultimate list of cyclists’ must-haves, so treat yourself and be prepared for anything that comes your way.

Helmet (Image credit: Schwinn) Schwinn Thrasher Bike Helmet Lots of colors available Schwinn is iconic in American biking history, meaning its products are designed for use on America’s roads. The Thrasher helmet comes in a huge amount of color options, making it easy to match your helmet to your kit for that all important aesthetic. With 21 integrated vents, your head will stay nice and cool, while the easy-to-adjust side straps offer a fine-tuned fit. At the front is a removable visor, while at the back is a dial that allows for a 360-degree fit, offering both comfort and safety while out riding. Speaking of safety, it’s amazing how many of its reviewers have vouched for the protection it’s offered when they themselves have been involved with collisions. That certainly speaks volumes in our books.



Waterproof (Image credit: Gore) Gore C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry 1985 Jacket The ultimate wet weather jacket from the biggest name in waterproof cycling jackets If you are wondering why 1985, well that's a tribute to when Gore released the first revolutionary Gore-Tex jacket and a reminder they have been at the top of the outdoor jacket game for a long time. Gore’s Shakedry technology is their most advanced material yet and has quickly become the gold standard for wet weather activities. Shakedry uses a single layer of Gore-Tex technical membrane which forces water to bead and roll off whilst allowing any humidity on the inside to escape. As the water doesn’t soak into the jacket there is no chilling effect, making this a great windproof layer even in wet weather. Constructed from a single layer of Shakedry membrane paired with a thin liner, the resulting jacket is very light and packs away easily. Gore has specced the C5 Shakedry 1985 with a reinforced two-way zipper and an ergonomically shaped collar with adjustable velcro for a perfect fit. The back features reflective detailing and a small rear zipped pocket that doubles as a storage sack for the jacket to fold away into.



Gloves (Image credit: Moreok) Moreok Cycling gloves Match your gloves to your kit These half-finger cycling gloves from Moreok come with all the features you’d expect to find: a hook and loop closure, breathable fabric for a comfortable fit, thick 5mm gel pads on the heel of the hand to help reduce numbness and arm fatigue, Terry cloth on the thumbs, easy-off hooks, anti-slip silicone print on the palm, and an adjustable Velcro wrist strap. All this for a budget price, plus they come in a whopping 13 different color options, making these super easy to match with your bike and/or your kit. Aesthetics matter!



Sunglasses (Image credit: Torege) Torege Polarized Sports sunglasses Interchangeable polarized lenses at a fraction of the price If you’re not looking to shell out on a big name, these polarized sports sunglasses from Torege offer exceptional value. You get three interchangeable lenses, which are available in multiple colors (along with several frame color options), and are treated with a UV400 protective coating. Made from polycarbonate, the lenses are designed to be impact- and scratch-resistant, meaning they’ll withstand the test of time. The rimless jacket frame design is reminiscent of more high-end models from the likes of Oakley, and offers a clear lower field of vision. It’s all topped off with a soft rubber nose pad for a comfortable fit.



Repair kit (Image credit: Daway) DAWAY A35 Bike Repair Kit Everything you need to fix your bike on the go We like the Daway repair kit because it simply contains every tool you need to fix a flat tire. They’re all conveniently stored inside a bag, which you can fix to your frame so you’re never without it. Included in the kit is also a 16-in-1 multi-tool which is fully equipped with all the tools you could possibly need to get your flat fixed so you can keep rolling towards your destination. It has both a Phillips and flat head screwdriver, hex wrenches from sizes 2-6mm, a socket spanner for sizes 8, 9 and 10mm), a flat wrench for sizes 8, 10 and 15mm, and a sleeve extension rod. And it doesn’t stop there: there is also a metal rasp and two plastic tire levers, plus 8 tube patches. On top of all that, there’s a dog bone hex wrench, suitable for nut sizes between 6 and 15mm - perfect to get your wheel out if you don’t have quick-release skewers. The mini pump is another stand-out piece. It’s constructed from steel and ABS plastic, is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, and can pump a tire all the way up to 120 PSI. Plus it has its own mounting bracket and dust cap for extra convenience.



Mini pump (Image credit: Topeak) Topeak Race Rocket Master Blaster A small but powerful bike pump that will get you re-inflated and back on the road Topeak has been keeping riders on the road by making innovative tools and pumps for a long time. The Race Rocket Master Blaster is a compact and lightweight pump that will easily fit into a jersey pocket and has a max rating of 120psi. Neatly stored inside the pump body, an extendable hose is combined with Topeak’s Smarthead Threadlock head. This head threads to the valve stem and allows both Presta and Schrader valves to be inflated without needing to change any fiddly internal parts.



Multi-tool (Image credit: Blackburn) Blackburn Tradesman If inspector gadget were a bike multi-tool, he’d be a Blackburn Tradesman Blackburn’s Tradesman multi-tool has 18 built-in tools, with Hex heads from 2-8mm, two Torx bits, screwdrivers, a valve core remover and a disc pad spreader. But that's not all; there is also a chain tool with an integrated quick link splitter, and it even has a spot to store your quick link, so you don’t have to dump out your entire seat pack to find it — no word on go-go gadget faster-legs yet, though. It’s heavy when you drop it onto a scale, and it's pretty big too, though this does give you a bit more leverage for loosening sticky bolts.



Lights (Image credit: Ascher) Ascher USB Rechargeable Set Rechargeable front and rear set This pair of lights from Ascher is USB rechargeable and each features three LED bulbs to spread its light over a wide coverage for maximum visibility from all angles. The 80 lumen output is ample brightness to be seen during dusky rides, but if you need to see where you're going on unlit roads, the higher-lumen options might be better suited to your needs. The 650mAh battery offers hours of battery life between charges, and with a single rubber strap each, the lights are easy to fit and remove. Both front and rear lights come with four settings which include full brightness, half brightness, slow flashing and fast flashing, and a single button allows you to cycle between the modes.

