Best Bafang mid-drive e-bike conversion kit deal

Bafang has been making electric motor conversion kits for bikes since 2003, so it's got one of the longest track records in the market. Its motor units are also used by a number of bike brands in their electric bikes, including some well-known names, including De Rosa, Aventon, Gtech and VanMoof.

So it's not just an upstart seller of dubious conversion kits, it has a reputation for quality and reliability, making some of the best electric bike conversion kits available. Its kits include everything you need to convert your bike to electric assist, including the motor, a battery pack that can be strapped to your down tube or integrated into a rear rack, the controller and sensors, and a large, bright display unit. If you want a power boost without investing in one of the best electric bikes, then this is the next best thing.

As well as this mid-drive unit, you can also buy front or rear hub motors from Bafang.

Bafang is a long-established maker of e-bike components (Image credit: Bafang USA)

Bafang mid-drive e-bike conversion kit

Conversion is relatively simple if you're a reasonably competent mechanic, while Bafang makes kits that are compatible with a wide range of bottom bracket standards, with a variety of outputs for different uses. Kits come with installation instructions and Bafang has support centres in the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Taiwan if you do need assistance.

We've looked out for the best deals on the internet for Bafang mid-drive e-bike conversion kits, so you can be sure that you're getting the kit you want at the best price. Here's what we found.

You'll often find quite deep discounts on Bafang e-bike conversion kits online. Amazon is a favourite sales outlet, but Bafang kits are sold by a number of other sites and there are vendors who specialise in conversion kits.

Make sure you're getting everything you need in a kit though. Often the battery is sold separately and you need to be careful that the kit is compatible with your bike, so check things like bottom bracket width and frame compatibility.