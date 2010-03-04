Bendigo Criterium start list
Complete list of starters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leif Lampater (Germany)
|2
|Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
|4
|Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
|5
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|6
|Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
|7
|Tom Scully (New Zealand)
|8
|Christian Grassman (Germany)
|9
|Marc Sanwald (Germany)
|10
|Sebastian Latz (Germany)
|11
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|12
|Miles Olman (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
|14
|Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
|15
|James Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
|16
|Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC)
|17
|Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
|18
|Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|19
|Mitchell Mulhern (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|20
|Casey Munro (Brunswick CC)
|21
|Brendan Schultz (Hamilton CC)
|22
|Trevor Griffiths (Shepparton CC)
|23
|Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
|24
|Jarrod Moroni (Bendigo & District CC)
|25
|Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
|26
|Tim Decker (Norwood CC)
|27
|Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
|28
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|29
|Rob Doyle (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|30
|James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
|31
|Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC)
|32
|Kyle Marwood (Bendigo & District CC)
|33
|Shaun Mccarthy (Bendigo & District CC)
|34
|Matthew Sherwin (Maccabi Cycling Club)
|35
|Jacob Sutherland (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|36
|David Tozer (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc)
|37
|Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|38
|Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
|39
|Eric Sheppard (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|40
|Alex Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.)
|41
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|42
|Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
|43
|Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
|44
|Raymond Forbes (Footscray CC)
|45
|Peter Aquilina (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|46
|Taigh Banson (Italo Australian C C)
|47
|Rowan Dever (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|48
|Alan Leslie (Bendigo & District CC)
|49
|Gary Mueller (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|50
|Rico Rogers (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|51
|Brenton Slotegraaf (Bendigo & District CC)
|52
|Chris Steffanoni (Sunbury & Hume Districts C C)
|53
|Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|54
|Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
|55
|Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
|56
|Harry Rassie (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|57
|Alexander Smyth (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|58
|Martin Banfield (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|59
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|60
|Aaron Cooper (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|61
|Joseph Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
|62
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
|63
|Matthew Kirby (Bendigo & District CC)
|64
|Brad Maccallum (Bendigo & District CC)
|65
|Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
|66
|Phillip Mundy (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
|67
|George Tansley (Central Districts C.C.)
|68
|Tim Hucker (Bendigo & District CC)
