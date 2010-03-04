Trending

Bendigo Criterium start list

Complete list of starters

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leif Lampater (Germany)
2Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
3Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
4Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
5Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
6Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
7Tom Scully (New Zealand)
8Christian Grassman (Germany)
9Marc Sanwald (Germany)
10Sebastian Latz (Germany)
11Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
12Miles Olman (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
13Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
14Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
15James Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
16Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC)
17Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
18Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
19Mitchell Mulhern (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
20Casey Munro (Brunswick CC)
21Brendan Schultz (Hamilton CC)
22Trevor Griffiths (Shepparton CC)
23Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
24Jarrod Moroni (Bendigo & District CC)
25Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
26Tim Decker (Norwood CC)
27Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
28Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
29Rob Doyle (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
30James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
31Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC)
32Kyle Marwood (Bendigo & District CC)
33Shaun Mccarthy (Bendigo & District CC)
34Matthew Sherwin (Maccabi Cycling Club)
35Jacob Sutherland (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
36David Tozer (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc)
37Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
38Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
39Eric Sheppard (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
40Alex Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.)
41Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
42Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
43Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
44Raymond Forbes (Footscray CC)
45Peter Aquilina (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
46Taigh Banson (Italo Australian C C)
47Rowan Dever (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
48Alan Leslie (Bendigo & District CC)
49Gary Mueller (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
50Rico Rogers (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
51Brenton Slotegraaf (Bendigo & District CC)
52Chris Steffanoni (Sunbury & Hume Districts C C)
53Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
54Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
55Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
56Harry Rassie (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
57Alexander Smyth (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
58Martin Banfield (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
59James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
60Aaron Cooper (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
61Joseph Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
62Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
63Matthew Kirby (Bendigo & District CC)
64Brad Maccallum (Bendigo & District CC)
65Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
66Phillip Mundy (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
67George Tansley (Central Districts C.C.)
68Tim Hucker (Bendigo & District CC)