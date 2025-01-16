'At one point or another, it's never easy to be suffering on everybody's wheels' – Simon Yates reveals why his Visma-Lease a Bike transfer could radically boost his career

GC contender now working with Jonas Vingegaard's coach after switching teams for 2025

Simon Yates on training camp with new team Visma–Lease a BIke
Simon Yates on training camp with new team Visma–Lease a BIke (Image credit: Visma–Lease a Bike)

Simon Yates has never been one to beat around the bush, and when he is asked about the reason behind quitting Jayco-AIUIa, his lifelong professional team, for Visma-Lease a Bike, he gets straight to the point. After over a decade at Jayco, he says, he felt he was repeatedly at the upper limits of what he could achieve with the Australian squad.

"Maybe I'll do worse here [in Visma], but I got the feeling I had got the best out of what I could do there [in Jayco]," Yates told a small group of reporters at his new team's media day this January.

Alasdair Fotheringham

