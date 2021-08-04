Trending

Arctic Race of Norway 2021 - start list

Official starters as of August 4, 2021

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) was the big fish in the mountains on stage 1 of the 2019 Arctic Race of Norway
Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) was the big fish in the mountains on stage 1 of the 2019 Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO)

Norwegian National Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
3Andre Drege (Nor)
4Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor)
5Ådne Holter (Nor)
6Andreas Leknessund (Nor)

Astana-Premier Tech
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Fabio Felline (Ita)
12Samuele Battistella (Ita)
13Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz)
14Stefan De Bod (RSA)
15Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz)
16Benjamin Perry (Can)

Team Arkea-Samsic
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Warren Barguil (Fra)
22Christophe Noppe (Bel)
23Laurent Pichon (Fra)
24Alan Riou (Fra)
25Clément Russo (Fra)
26Bram Welten (Ned)

Israel Start-up Nation
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Ben Hermans (Bel)
32Rudy Barbier (Fra)
33Sebastian Berwick (Aus)
34Guy Sagiv (Isr)
35Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
36Rick Zabel (Ger)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Markus Hoelgaard (Nor)
42Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor)
43Torjus Sleen (Nor)
44Torstein Træen (Nor)
45Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
46Syver Wærsted (Nor)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Odd Christian Eiking (Nor)
52Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
53Tom Devriendt (Bel)
54Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
55Boy van Poppel (Ned)
56Danny van Poppel (Ned)

B&B Hotels p/b KTM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Bryan Coquard (Fra)
62Bert De Backer (Bel)
63Jens Debusschere (Bel)
64Cyril Gautier (Fra)
65Jonathan Hivert (Fra)
66Julien Morice (Fra)

TotalEnergies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
72Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra)
73Valentin Ferron (Fra)
74Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa)
75Niki Terpstra (Ned)
76Dries Van Gestel (Bel)

AG2R Citroën Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Oliver Naesen (Bel)
82Stan Dewulf (Bel)
83Julien Duval (Fra)
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
85Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
86Clement Venturini (Fra)

Bora-Hansgrohe
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Martin Laas (Est)
92Erik Baska (Svk)
93Juraj Sagan (Svk)
94Andreas Schillinger (Ger)
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger)

Cofidis
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Victor Lafay (Fra)
102Thomas Champion (Fra)
103Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
104Nathan Haas (Aus)
105André Carvalho (Por)
106Axel Zingle (Fra)

Qhubeka NextHash
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Henok Mulueberhan (Eri)
112Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
113Luca Coati (Ita)
114Harry Tanfield (GBr)
115Karel Vacek (Cze)

Alpecin-Fenix
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Petr Vakoc (Cze)
122Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
123Marcel Meisen (Ger)
124Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
125Oscar Riesebeek (Ned)
126Philipp Walsleben (Ger)

Delko
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Alessandro Fedeli (Ita)
132Alexandre Delettre (Fra)
133Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom)
134Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa)
135Dusan Rajovic (Srb)
136Julien Trarieux (Fra)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Jens Reynders (Bel)
142Cedric Beullens (Bel)
143Alex Colman (Bel)
144Sander De Pestel (Bel)
145Arne Marit (Bel)
146Ward Vanhoof (Bel)

Bingoal WB
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Arjen Livyns (Bel)
152Ceriel Desal (Bel)
153Sean De Bie (Bel)
154Remy Mertz (Bel)
155Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
156Luc Wirtgen (Lux)

Burgos-BH
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa)
162Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa)
163Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa)
164Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa)
165Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
166Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa)

Euskaltel-Euskadi
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
172Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa)
173Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa)
174Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)
175Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa)

Team Coop
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Fredrik Dversnes (Nor)
182Kristian Aasvold (Nor)
183Jacob Eriksson (Swe)
184Tord Gudmestad (Nor)
185Eirik Lunder (Nor)
186Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor)