Arctic Race of Norway 2021 - start list
By Cyclingnews
Official starters as of August 4, 2021
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
|3
|Andre Drege (Nor)
|4
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor)
|5
|Ådne Holter (Nor)
|6
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|12
|Samuele Battistella (Ita)
|13
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz)
|14
|Stefan De Bod (RSA)
|15
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz)
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra)
|22
|Christophe Noppe (Bel)
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|24
|Alan Riou (Fra)
|25
|Clément Russo (Fra)
|26
|Bram Welten (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel)
|32
|Rudy Barbier (Fra)
|33
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus)
|34
|Guy Sagiv (Isr)
|35
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor)
|42
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor)
|43
|Torjus Sleen (Nor)
|44
|Torstein Træen (Nor)
|45
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
|46
|Syver Wærsted (Nor)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor)
|52
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
|53
|Tom Devriendt (Bel)
|54
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
|55
|Boy van Poppel (Ned)
|56
|Danny van Poppel (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|62
|Bert De Backer (Bel)
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel)
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|65
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra)
|66
|Julien Morice (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
|72
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra)
|73
|Valentin Ferron (Fra)
|74
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa)
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|76
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|82
|Stan Dewulf (Bel)
|83
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|85
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
|86
|Clement Venturini (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Martin Laas (Est)
|92
|Erik Baska (Svk)
|93
|Juraj Sagan (Svk)
|94
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger)
|95
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Victor Lafay (Fra)
|102
|Thomas Champion (Fra)
|103
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|105
|André Carvalho (Por)
|106
|Axel Zingle (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri)
|112
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
|113
|Luca Coati (Ita)
|114
|Harry Tanfield (GBr)
|115
|Karel Vacek (Cze)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Petr Vakoc (Cze)
|122
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
|123
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|124
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|125
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned)
|126
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita)
|132
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra)
|133
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom)
|134
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa)
|135
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb)
|136
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Jens Reynders (Bel)
|142
|Cedric Beullens (Bel)
|143
|Alex Colman (Bel)
|144
|Sander De Pestel (Bel)
|145
|Arne Marit (Bel)
|146
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Arjen Livyns (Bel)
|152
|Ceriel Desal (Bel)
|153
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|154
|Remy Mertz (Bel)
|155
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
|156
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa)
|162
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa)
|163
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa)
|164
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa)
|165
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|166
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
|172
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa)
|173
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa)
|174
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)
|175
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor)
|182
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor)
|183
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe)
|184
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor)
|185
|Eirik Lunder (Nor)
|186
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor)
