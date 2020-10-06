Best gifts for cyclists

Just for fun

A great stocking-filler that they can have fun with

Perfect for that big kid cyclist in your life, Richard Mitchelson has put together this big book of Grand-Tour-related fun.

They'll no doubt know 'Rich Mitch' the illustrator, thanks to his cartoon portraits of various pro riders, past and present, who have found themselves immortalised on mugs and wallpaper, among other merchandise, and readers will find lots to keep them occupied in this wonderfully irreverent book full of activities, from drawing your own Tour de France route, to dot-to-dots, to designing jerseys.



