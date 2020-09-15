Bike mirrors can be extremely useful to any urban cyclist who wants to monitor the traffic around them without having to constantly turn their head. Head turning can sometimes be hazardous if it results in losing control and swerving your bike out into traffic. If this is you, having a rear-view mirror can really help.

While they’re mostly designed to be used by commuters, bike mirrors can be helpful in most cycling situations, particularly for road cyclists and cycle touring. However, there are so many different types of mirror on the market, how do you choose the best one for you?

That’s where we come in. Here’s our breakdown of all the things you should consider before investing, followed by our pick of the best bike mirrors available.

Type

Bike mirrors come in different guises, from handlebar-mounted mirrors, to mirrors that attach to your helmet or eyewear. When deciding which to go for, consider your riding habits and personal preferences.

Handlebar mirrors are a great option if you don’t often leave your bike unattended, because they’re quite easy for opportunists to remove. Helmet and eyewear-mounted mirrors on the other hand are easy to carry with you, so you don’t need to worry about leaving them vulnerable to theft. However they do take getting used to.

Handlebar mirrors

These are the most common type of bike mirror, and they look very similar to the wing-mirrors you would find on a motorcycle. They’re the easiest for most cyclists to use, because being mounted on the handlebar means you can achieve the perfect ‘wing-mirror’ view angle. They’re also larger than helmet or eyewear mirrors, so you can see more of what’s going on behind you.

It’s worth bearing in mind that mounting handlebar mirrors to your bike will widen its width, making it slightly more difficult to fit through narrow spaces you may already be used to, as well as filtering through traffic. Using them also requires you to momentarily take your eyes off the road ahead and look to the side.

Helmet and eyewear mirrors

These smaller types of mirrors attach to either your helmet visor or your cycling glasses, keeping the lens in front of your eyes the whole time. This means less looking away from the road, as you only need to take a very quick glance. These mirrors are easy to mount, and generally most models will fit universally on all helmets or eyewear. Helmet-mounted mirrors tend to be better than eyewear ones, as they’re not placed too close to your eyes. Eyewear mirrors, when used very frequently, can cause headaches, and this is important to consider when making your choice.

One great advantage of these, however, is that you can use them with any bike you ride, whereas handlebar mirrors will need to be detached and reattached if you tend to swap between multiple bikes. They’re also very easy to store when not in use.

Materials

It’s important to choose a mirror made from sturdy and reliable materials, since it will absorb some of the road vibrations as you ride. Some are made from plastic, while other more expensive models are made of carbon fiber. This is the best of the two if your budget allows, as it’s the most durable. In the case of helmet or eyewear mirrors, look for one where the rod is made from a durable material like steel.

Also consider the material of the lens itself. In some cases they’re made from plastic or resin, which can get scratched easily, and even lose their clarity over time. Opt for a lens made of glass, which will maintain its properties for much longer.

Shape

Bike mirrors generally come in three shapes: circular, oval, and rectangular. These will largely affect the size of the field of view they provide. Eyewear and helmet-mounted mirrors will most likely use a round mirror because the field of view it offers is very small. As an advantage, however, this also means it will weigh less.

Oval mirrors are the most commonly used, and you’ll find them on both helmet-mounted and handlebar-mounted mirrors. They offer a much wider field of vision, which means you’ll get a much better view of what’s going on in the street behind you. Rectangular mirrors are less common these days, but they offer the largest field of vision. They will still sometimes be used for handlebar or helmet mirrors.

Most versatile (Image credit: Hafny) Hafny Bar End Bike Mirror Folds into various angles for the best view This very popular bike mirror from Hafny features a round stainless steel mirror lens, which is not only durable and long-lasting, but also fully recyclable. It’s designed to be mounted via the bar ends, which makes it very easy to install. It requires a 5mm hex key to install, and there’s even an option to buy it with the tool included. The universal fit means that it can be installed on the left or the right, as well as above or below the handlebar. It’s completely adjustable to achieve the perfect viewing angle, even tucking away when needed thanks to the foldable frame, and can be used with both a flat bar or a drop bar, making it a truly versatile bike mirror.



Budget-friendly (Image credit: DRCKHROS) DRCKHROS Adjustable bike mirror Added safety that won’t break the bank This simple handlebar mounted bike mirror is a great budget-friendly option for the casual or beginner cyclist. It’s constructed from aluminum and plastic to keep the cost down, while still offering a convex mirror that provides a wide field of vision. It also has a bendable aluminum tube to help you achieve the best angle. This mirror is compatible with handlebars that have a diameter between 0.87 and 1.05 inches. The mounting system is simple to install, and the lens diameter is 3.23in. For a cost-effective way of making your ride safer, look no further.

Best for drop bars (Image credit: SprinTech) SprinTech Rear View mirror Neat solution for road bikes If you want the added safety of having rear view mirrors but don’t want to spoil the aesthetic of your beautiful road bike, you’re in luck. The SprinTech Rear View mirror is designed to mount in the bar ends of drop bars, and the mirror itself is a compact design that offers a very neat and subtle solution. It comes in 6 color options, so you should be able to match the frame to your bar tape, helping it to blend in well. It’s lightweight, so it won’t add too much heft to your road steed, while the convex mirror offers a wide field of vision.

Best view (Image credit: Mirrycle) Mirrycle MTB Bar End mirror Large mirror allows for a full view Customer feedback on this mirror shows that its large 3-inch diameter lens offers a great view of the road behind, even when shaking from road vibrations. The glass lens offers durability and longevity, while the convex shape provides a wide view. It’s fully adjustable to achieve that perfect angle, and even comes with the wrench included so no extra tools are required. Installation is easy, and it fits bars with diameters sized between 13.75 and 22.5mm.

Close-up view (Image credit: Bike Peddler) Bike Peddler Take a Look mirror Mounts on helmet or eyewear If you’d prefer something that mounts to your helmet or eyewear, then this eyeglass mirror from Bike Peddler is hugely popular. It’s designed to clamp to the arms of your glasses, but also works well with helmet visors. It’s durable stainless steel and brass construction offers longevity, while the three pivot points allow you to get the perfect viewing angle. The acrylic mirror has no frame, to allow for an uninterrupted field of vision, and is very lightweight so you’ll hardly know it’s there. It’s fully adjustable to fit on either the left or right side, and comes in two sizes: compact (20xx37mm) and original (28x37mm).

