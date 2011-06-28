6 Giorni delle Rose start list
Official starters as of June 27, 2011
|1
|Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
|2
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
|4
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
|5
|Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
|6
|Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
|7
|Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
|8
|Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
|9
|Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
|10
|Nikolay Zhurkin / Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Garbi Ceramiche
|11
|Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
|12
|Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
|13
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
|14
|Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
|15
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
|16
|Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
|17
|Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
|18
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
|19
|Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
|20
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy