6 Giorni delle Rose start list

Official starters as of June 27, 2011

Elite men
1Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
2Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
3Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
4Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
5Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
6Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
7Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
8Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
9Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
10Nikolay Zhurkin / Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Garbi Ceramiche
11Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
12Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
13Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
14Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
15Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
16Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
17Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
18Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
19Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
20Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container