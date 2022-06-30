2022 Enve Builders Roundup photo gallery

American carbon fibre expert Enve Composites is a brand with a history of collaboration. Years ago, they made a name for themselves at a time when fork manufacturers were exiting the market. They built a better fork and they made it available not only direct to consumers but also to small builders. Having that product available allowed those small manufacturers to focus their skills in the areas they were experts in and let another expert handle the carbon fibre. Over the years, Enve has continued to expand the components they offer outside of wheels and they have continued to support small builders.

Since 2019, one of the ways that Enve Composites has given back to the community is through a builders round up and open house. It's an opportunity to see the creative uses small brands have come up with for products you can find in our lists of best gravel handlebars , best bottle cages , and best road seatposts . It’s also an opportunity for Enve to show off its manufacturing prowess and it doesn’t hurt that the Grodeo gravel event (opens in new tab) and a party are mixed in to the occasion too. If you’ve ever wondered about the small companies that make limited numbers of bikes, keep reading. You might even find something you decide to make your own.

Chumba USA

Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Material: Steel

Steel Model: Yaupon

Yaupon chumbausa.com

Description: The Yaupon takes drop bar capabilities to an entirely new level. With a 120mm suspension fork, M630 wheels, and the Alloy MTN Stem, the Yaupon pairs mountain bike performance to a gravel frame.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13

Moots

Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Steamboat Springs, Colorado Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: Vamoots RCS

Vamoots RCS moots.com

Description: Moots hand delivered their modern road bike, which is designed around 32mm tires and tons of versatility for road and light gravel riding. Moots paired the Steamboat Springs-made titanium frame with the new SES 4.5 wheels.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11

Retrotec

Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Material: Steel

Steel Model: Road

Road ingliscycles.com

Description: The mind of Curtis Inglis is an intriguing place, and the Retrotec Road is the perfect example of that. With the trademark curves and a premium build kit, it blends the vintage look with modern performance.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14

Festka

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic Material: Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Model: ONE

ONE festka.com

Description: Festka always brings a showstopper to the Builder Round-Up and this year is no different. The ONE showcases its composite expertise and exquisite paint capabilities. A notable feature is the ENVE Integrated Front-End that features the two-piece AR Stem and AR Bar, in addition to the new SES 6.7 wheels.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12

Speedvagen

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Material: Steel

Steel Model: Custom

Custom speedvagen.com

Description: It’s always a party for Speedvagen, and in the case of their Custom bike, it’s a pool party. Featuring a one-piece bar and stem, this singlespeed build is designed for the bar ride or any singletrack. The G23 wheels are paired with Rene Herse rubber.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12

Breadwinner

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Material: Steel

Steel Model: G-Road

G-Road breadwinnercycles.com

Description: One of the clear crowd favorites during the Builder Round-Up, Breadwinner’s G-Road was the perfect example of how custom can deliver an aesthetic that other bikes can’t come close to. The steel fork features internal routing for the dynamo hub that powers the headlight.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9

DeSalvo

Location: Ashland, Oregon

Ashland, Oregon Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: Titanium Gravel

Titanium Gravel desalvocycles.com

Description: Mike DeSalvo has been building metal bikes in Ashland for going on 25 years. His eye for the detail sets this Titanium Gravel apart thanks to the perfect welds and features that make an all-day adventure possible. The build is finished off with G23 wheels, an AR Bar, and Sweet Wing titanium cranks.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 14

Weis

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: Hammer Gravel Ti

Hammer Gravel Ti weismfg.com

Description: The first thing that might catch your eye is the asymmetric seatstays, but that’s just the starting point on the Hammer Gravel Ti. A titanium integrated seatmast is stunning, as is the unique head tube design. Overall, one of the most amazing bikes from any of the Builder Round-Up shows.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 11

Mosaic

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: GT-1 X

GT-1 X mosaiccycles.com

Description: Mosaic does gravel different than most, and the GT-1 X showcases that. The Boulder, Colorado crew didn’t shy away from making it a monster gravel bike. Featuring the 700c AG25 wheels, Mosaic paired them with a 2.2 treaded mountain bike tire, and opted for a flat bar for full effect.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9

Saltair Cycles

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Material: KVA Stainless Steel

KVA Stainless Steel Model: Stainless SSCX

Stainless SSCX saltaircycles.com

Description: A throwback to a lost era in frame design. The stainless-steel single speed cylocross frame features bottom bracket and seat tube lugs, in addition to beautifully-detailed dropouts. AG25 wheels are paired with IRC Boken rubber.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 9

No. 22

Location: Johnstown, New York

Johnstown, New York Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: Drifter

Drifter 22bicycles.com

Description: There’s so much going on with this Drifter that makes it a bike we would love to throw a leg over. Building on the existing design, this show model receives an ENVE Integrated Front-End with AR Stem and AR Bar that routes the hydraulic brake hoses out of sight.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 10

Horse

Location: Bovina, New York

Bovina, New York Material: Steel

Steel Model: Gravel Monster

Gravel Monster horsebrand.co

Description: Horse has been making gravel bikes as long as anyone and over the course of the years they’ve seen the trend going toward the need for more capable bikes that can handle a big tire and have the strength for mountain bike-type riding. The Gravel Monster is their answer. The show bike was set up in a 650b wheel configuration, rolling the G27 with Rene Herse tires.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12

Alliance

Location: Hailey, Idaho

Hailey, Idaho Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: Allroad

Allroad alliancebicycles.com

Description: At last year’s Builder Round-Up, Alliance brought their full suspension mountain bike, while this time around they went with the Allroad dropbar bike to fit in with the GRODEO theme. The Hailey, Idaho-based builder pulls out all the stops with the titanium stem in custom lengths.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 12

Isen Workshop

Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Material: Titanium

Titanium Model: Concept R3 Int. Road/Race

Concept R3 Int. Road/Race isenworkshop.com

Description: The Isen’s confetti finish had no equal at the Builder Round-Up. Going with a straight titanium frame rather than the blending of carbon and titanium found on the R3, this build’s details include ENVE’s one-piece bar/stem that is an option as part of their Integrated Front-End design.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Enve ) Image 1 of 13

Pursuit

Location: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Material: Carbon Fibre

Carbon Fibre Model: All Road

All Road pursuitcycles.com

Description: Carl Strong from Pursuit Cycles says there’s no reason not to make the paint loud, and in the case of this particular All Road, it’s not only bright, it’s going to be fast. The next stop after the Builder Round-Up for this Bozeman-made carbon frame is Tejay Van Garderen’s garage. The top-5 Tour de France rider was kind enough to allow his new bike to make a stop at ENVE first. The build kit included an SES 4.5 wheelset and AR Bar.