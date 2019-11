2018 National Champions index

Image 1 of 4 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) on her way to the 2018 Canadian time trial national championships title (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 4 Haga, Rosskopf and Bookwalter on the US pro time trial podium in Oak Ridge, Tennessee (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Amber Neben (PX4 Sports) on her way to defending her US national time trial title on Thursday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) celebrates her win (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The main portion of the 2018 national championships are in full swing with riders racing all over the world to earn the rights to wear their national colours for the next 12 months. The Southern Hemisphere riders already earned their crowns at the start of the year, but now it is the turn of the Northern Hemisphere.

With the Tour de France a week later than usual to accommodate the football World Cup, the national championships are spread over two weeks, with many events being held across the first weekend of July. Spain, Belgium, and Italy are among the Northern Hemisphere countries to crown their champions first this summer, while Great Britain, the Netherlands and France have delayed theirs by a week.

To keep you up to date will all the action over the coming weeks, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions