2016 Tour of Chongming Island start list
Starters as of May 5
2016 Tour of Chongming Island starters as of May 5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|3
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|4
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|5
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|6
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Ing Ying Huang (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
|12
|Chaiyun Li (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
|13
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
|14
|Yi Ju Lin (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
|15
|Hsuan Chou (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|22
|Tone Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|23
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|24
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
|25
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|26
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|32
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|35
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|42
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|43
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|45
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|46
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|52
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|53
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|54
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|55
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|56
|RICHIOUD Gréta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|65
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|66
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|72
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Bepink
|73
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|75
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|76
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|82
|Tatyana Geneleva (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|83
|Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|84
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team
|85
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|86
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|92
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|93
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|94
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|95
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|96
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|102
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|103
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|104
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|105
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|106
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hgk) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|112
|Yi Xian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|113
|Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|114
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|115
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|116
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
|122
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|123
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|124
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
|125
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|126
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|132
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia
|133
|Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
|134
|Darla Egorova (Rus) Russia
|135
|Aleksandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
|136
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Hong Guo (Chn) China
|142
|Qi Liu (Chn) China
|143
|Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China
|144
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China
|145
|Shuhong Wang (Chn) China
|146
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|152
|Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|154
|Bo Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
|155
|Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Hyunji Kim (Sko) South Korea
|162
|Ji Hye Lee (Sko) South Korea
|163
|Hye-Soo Shin (Sko) South Korea
|164
|Chaek Yung Rhee (Sko) South Korea
|165
|Sung Eun Gu (Sko) South Korea
|166
|Eun-Hee Lee (Sko) South Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|172
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|173
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|174
|Somrat Phetdarin (Tha) Thailand
|175
|Apinya Thiankaew (Tha) Thailand
|176
|Pannalay Rasee (Tha) Thailand
