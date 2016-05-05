Trending

2016 Tour of Chongming Island start list

Starters as of May 5

Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus, Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster on the podium
2016 Tour of Chongming Island starters as of May 5

Wiggle High5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
3Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
4Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
5Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
6Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5

Chinese Republic Of Taipei
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Ing Ying Huang (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
12Chaiyun Li (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
13Hsiao Chia Tseng (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
14Yi Ju Lin (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei
15Hsuan Chou (Twn) Chinese Republic Of Taipei

Hitec Products
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
22Tone Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
23Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
24Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
25Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
26Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products

Cylance Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
32Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
35Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling

Team Liv-Plantur
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
42Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
43Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
44Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
45Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
46Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur

Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
52Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
53Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
54Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
55Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
56RICHIOUD Gréta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

Btc City Ljubljana
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
62Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
63Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
64Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
65Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
66Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana

Bepink
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
72Elena Bissolati (Ita) Bepink
73Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
74Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
75Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
76Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink

Astana Women's Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
82Tatyana Geneleva (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
83Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
84Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team
85Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
86Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team

Ale Cipollini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
92Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
93Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
94Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
95Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
96Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
102Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
103Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
104Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
105Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
106Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Zhao Juan Meng (Hgk) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
112Yi Xian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
113Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
114Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
115Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
116Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Servetto Footon
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
122Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
123Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
124Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
125Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
126Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon

Russia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
132Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia
133Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
134Darla Egorova (Rus) Russia
135Aleksandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
136Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia

China
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Hong Guo (Chn) China
142Qi Liu (Chn) China
143Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China
144Dexiang Liu (Chn) China
145Shuhong Wang (Chn) China
146Jiajun Sun (Chn) China

Hong Kong
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong
152Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
154Bo Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
155Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong

Korea
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Hyunji Kim (Sko) South Korea
162Ji Hye Lee (Sko) South Korea
163Hye-Soo Shin (Sko) South Korea
164Chaek Yung Rhee (Sko) South Korea
165Sung Eun Gu (Sko) South Korea
166Eun-Hee Lee (Sko) South Korea

Thailand
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
172Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
173Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
174Somrat Phetdarin (Tha) Thailand
175Apinya Thiankaew (Tha) Thailand
176Pannalay Rasee (Tha) Thailand