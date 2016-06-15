2016 North Star Grand Prix start lists
Official Men and Women's starters, June 14
2016 North Star Grand Prix start lists
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
|2
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
|4
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|5
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|6
|William Routley (Rally Cycling)
|11
|Christopher Putt (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|12
|Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|21
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|22
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|23
|Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|24
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|25
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|26
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|31
|Ross Baldwin (Lupus Racing Team)
|32
|Dominic Caiazzo (Lupus Racing Team)
|33
|Gavriel Epstein (Lupus Racing Team)
|34
|takei Kyosuke (Lupus Racing Team)
|35
|Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
|36
|Chris Strumolo (Lupus Racing Team)
|41
|Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|42
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|43
|Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|44
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|46
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|51
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|52
|Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|53
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|54
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|55
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|56
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|61
|Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|62
|Joshua Buchel (ELBOWZ Racing)
|63
|kevin girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|64
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|65
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|66
|Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
|71
|Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|72
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|73
|Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|74
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|75
|Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|76
|Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|81
|Hilton Clarke (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
|82
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
|83
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
|84
|Stephen Hyde (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
|85
|Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
|86
|Cory Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
|91
|Richard Arnopol (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|92
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|93
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|94
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|95
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|96
|Tim Weigelt (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|101
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|102
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|103
|Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|104
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|105
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|106
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|111
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|112
|Mattison Brady (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|113
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|114
|Steven Kusy (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|115
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|116
|Connor Ryan (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|121
|Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
|122
|Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)
|123
|Joshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
|124
|Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
|131
|Matt Brophy (Credite Velo TREK)
|132
|David Goodman (Credite Velo TREK)
|133
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
|134
|Rudyard Peterson (Credite Velo TREK)
|135
|Timothy Savre (Credite Velo TREK)
|136
|Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo TREK)
|141
|Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)
|142
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|143
|Joshua Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|144
|Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)
|145
|jefferey may (Dallas Racing)
|151
|Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
|152
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|153
|Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)
|154
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|155
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
|156
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|161
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|162
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|163
|Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|164
|Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|165
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|166
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|171
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|172
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|173
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|174
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|175
|Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|176
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|181
|Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
|182
|Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)
|183
|Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)
|184
|Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
|185
|Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
|186
|Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
|191
|Colin Catlin (Podiumwear)
|192
|Brandon Krawczyk (Podiumwear)
|193
|Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
|194
|Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
|195
|Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
|196
|Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
|201
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|202
|Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|203
|Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|204
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|205
|Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|206
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|211
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|212
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|213
|Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|214
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|215
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|216
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|221
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|222
|Rylee Field (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|223
|Brian Firle (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|224
|Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|225
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|226
|Taylor Warren (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|231
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|232
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|233
|Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|234
|Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|235
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|236
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|241
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|242
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|243
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)
|244
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|245
|Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
|246
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)
|251
|Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)
|252
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|253
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|254
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|255
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|256
|Nicholas White (xXx Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joelle Numainville (North Memorial Health Care)
|2
|Melanie Beale (North Memorial Health Care)
|3
|Corey Coogan Cisek (North Memorial Health Care)
|4
|Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care)
|5
|Gabrielle PiloteFortin (North Memorial Health Care)
|6
|Jennifer Rife (North Memorial Health Care)
|7
|Anna Schappert (North Memorial Health Care)
|8
|Judah Sencenbaugh (North Memorial Health Care)
|11
|Laura Brown (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|Katherine Compton (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Cari Higgins (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|14
|Diana Penuela (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|15
|Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|16
|Katherine Sherwin (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|17
|Lauren Tamayo (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|21
|Erica Allar (Team Rally)
|22
|Elle Anderson (Team Rally)
|23
|Heather Fischer (Team Rally)
|24
|Katherine Maine (Team Rally)
|25
|Catherine Ouellette (Team Rally)
|26
|Sara Poidevin (Team Rally)
|27
|Hannah Ross (Team Rally)
|28
|Emma White (Team Rally)
|31
|Cheryl Clark (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|32
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|33
|Lauren Komanski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|34
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|35
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|36
|Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|41
|Ivy Audrain (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|42
|Lindsay Bayer (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|43
|Julie Kuliecza (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|44
|Scotti Lechuga (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|45
|Allison Linnell (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|46
|Liza Rachetto (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|51
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|52
|Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|53
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|54
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|55
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|56
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|57
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|61
|Anna Christiansen (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|62
|Jamie Gilgen (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|63
|Mandy Heintz (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|64
|Nina Laughlin (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|65
|Mia Manganello (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|66
|Beth Ann Orton (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|67
|Sara Tussey (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
|71
|Kimberley Wells (Colavita/Bianchi)
|72
|Elizabeth Hernandez (Colavita/Bianchi)
|73
|Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi)
|74
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi)
|75
|Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi)
|76
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi)
|81
|Carrie Cartmill (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|82
|Justine Clift (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|83
|Karin Friberg (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|84
|Melinda McCutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|85
|Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|86
|Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|91
|Anina Blankenship (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|92
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|93
|Nicole Mertz (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|94
|Kelli Richter (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|95
|Sierra Siebenlist (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|101
|Andrea Thomas (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|111
|Natalia Franco (Jet Cycling)
|121
|Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
|122
|Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
|123
|Jennifer Caicedo (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
|124
|Janelle Cole (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
|125
|Katherine Shields (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
|126
|Monica Volk (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
|131
|Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|132
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|133
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|134
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|135
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|141
|Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|151
|Tarah Cole (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|152
|Shannon Malseed (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|153
|Rachel McKinnon (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|154
|Tess Oliver (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|155
|Gray Patton (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|156
|Jenna Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|161
|Melissa Dahlmann (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|162
|Lucero Garza (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|163
|Angie Johnson (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|164
|Ellen Watters (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|165
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|171
|Helen Baillie_Strong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|172
|Flory DeLeon (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|173
|Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy