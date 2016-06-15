Trending

2016 North Star Grand Prix start lists

Official Men and Women's starters, June 14

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) fighting to stay in front to take the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Men's Start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
2Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
3Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
4Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
5Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
6William Routley (Rally Cycling)
11Christopher Putt (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
12Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
21Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
22Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
23Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
24David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
25Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
26George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
31Ross Baldwin (Lupus Racing Team)
32Dominic Caiazzo (Lupus Racing Team)
33Gavriel Epstein (Lupus Racing Team)
34takei Kyosuke (Lupus Racing Team)
35Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
36Chris Strumolo (Lupus Racing Team)
41Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
42Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
43Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
44Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
45Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
46Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
51Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
52Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
53Logan Hutchings (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
54Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
55Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
56Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
61Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
62Joshua Buchel (ELBOWZ Racing)
63kevin girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
64Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
65Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
66Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
71Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
72Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
73Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
74Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
75Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
76Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
81Hilton Clarke (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
82Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
83Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
84Stephen Hyde (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
85Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
86Cory Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle)
91Richard Arnopol (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
92Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
93Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
94Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
95Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
96Tim Weigelt (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
101Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
102Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
103Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
104David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
105Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
106Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
111Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
112Mattison Brady (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
113Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
114Steven Kusy (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
115Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
116Connor Ryan (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
121Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
122Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)
123Joshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
124Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
131Matt Brophy (Credite Velo TREK)
132David Goodman (Credite Velo TREK)
133Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
134Rudyard Peterson (Credite Velo TREK)
135Timothy Savre (Credite Velo TREK)
136Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo TREK)
141Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)
142Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
143Joshua Kelly (Dallas Racing)
144Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)
145jefferey may (Dallas Racing)
151Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
152Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
153Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)
154Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
155Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
156Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
161John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
162Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
163Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
164Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
165Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
166Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
171Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
172Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
173Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
174Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
175Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
176Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
181Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
182Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)
183Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)
184Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
185Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
186Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
191Colin Catlin (Podiumwear)
192Brandon Krawczyk (Podiumwear)
193Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
194Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
195Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
196Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
201Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
202Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
203Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
204Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
205Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
206Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
211Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
212Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
213Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
214Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
215Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
216Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
221Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
222Rylee Field (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
223Brian Firle (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
224Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
225Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
226Taylor Warren (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
231Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
232Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
233Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
234Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
235Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
236Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
241Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
242Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
243Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)
244Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
245Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
246Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)
251Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)
252Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
253Tyler George (xXx Racing)
254Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
255Liam White (xXx Racing)
256Nicholas White (xXx Racing)

Women's Start List
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joelle Numainville (North Memorial Health Care)
2Melanie Beale (North Memorial Health Care)
3Corey Coogan Cisek (North Memorial Health Care)
4Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care)
5Gabrielle PiloteFortin (North Memorial Health Care)
6Jennifer Rife (North Memorial Health Care)
7Anna Schappert (North Memorial Health Care)
8Judah Sencenbaugh (North Memorial Health Care)
11Laura Brown (Team UnitedHealthcare)
12Katherine Compton (Team UnitedHealthcare)
13Cari Higgins (Team UnitedHealthcare)
14Diana Penuela (Team UnitedHealthcare)
15Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare)
16Katherine Sherwin (Team UnitedHealthcare)
17Lauren Tamayo (Team UnitedHealthcare)
21Erica Allar (Team Rally)
22Elle Anderson (Team Rally)
23Heather Fischer (Team Rally)
24Katherine Maine (Team Rally)
25Catherine Ouellette (Team Rally)
26Sara Poidevin (Team Rally)
27Hannah Ross (Team Rally)
28Emma White (Team Rally)
31Cheryl Clark (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
32Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
33Lauren Komanski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
34Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
35Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
36Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
41Ivy Audrain (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
42Lindsay Bayer (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
43Julie Kuliecza (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
44Scotti Lechuga (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
45Allison Linnell (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
46Liza Rachetto (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
51Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
52Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
53Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
54Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
55Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
56Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
57Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
61Anna Christiansen (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
62Jamie Gilgen (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
63Mandy Heintz (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
64Nina Laughlin (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
65Mia Manganello (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
66Beth Ann Orton (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
67Sara Tussey (Team Visit Dallas DNA Pro)
71Kimberley Wells (Colavita/Bianchi)
72Elizabeth Hernandez (Colavita/Bianchi)
73Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi)
74Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi)
75Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi)
76Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi)
81Carrie Cartmill (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
82Justine Clift (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
83Karin Friberg (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
84Melinda McCutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
85Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
86Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
91Anina Blankenship (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
92Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
93Nicole Mertz (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
94Kelli Richter (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
95Sierra Siebenlist (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
101Andrea Thomas (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
111Natalia Franco (Jet Cycling)
121Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
122Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
123Jennifer Caicedo (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
124Janelle Cole (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
125Katherine Shields (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
126Monica Volk (Medica Collegiate All-Stars)
131Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
132Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
133Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
134Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
135Carol Seipp (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
141Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)
151Tarah Cole (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
152Shannon Malseed (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
153Rachel McKinnon (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
154Tess Oliver (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
155Gray Patton (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
156Jenna Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
161Melissa Dahlmann (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
162Lucero Garza (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
163Angie Johnson (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
164Ellen Watters (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
165Brenna Wrye-Simpson (SPBRC/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
171Helen Baillie_Strong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
172Flory DeLeon (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
173Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)

 