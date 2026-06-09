Schwalbe Racing Ralph Performance Line tyre review: Good in the wet, safe in the rough

Reliable compound with no compromises when it comes to speed and traction.

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Price: $65, £51, €60

$65, £51, €60 Wheel size (inches): 26, 27.5, 29-inch

26, 27.5, 29-inch Compound: Dual compound

Dual compound Carcass: TwinSkin TLR

TwinSkin TLR Dimensions: 2.1, 2.25, 2.35in

2.1, 2.25, 2.35in Weight: 770g (29 x 2.25 tested)

As far as the best XC tyres are concerned, Schwalbe’s reputation is difficult to dispute having successfully dominated the Absa Cape Epic with Team Bulls for years under the leadership of five-time winner Karl Platt.

The Racing Ralph Performance Line TwinSkin tyres pictured here might not be as light as the Evolution Line SnakeSkin-equipped version, but they still possess the same basic tyre architecture and tread pattern. While the Racing Ralph has traditionally been used as a rear tyre in cross-country and marathon racing, it can be used at the front when conditions permit. I spent time using it in front/rear configuration and came away mighty impressed by its behaviour and handling characteristics.

The Racing Ralph has traditionally been used as a rear tyre in cross-country and marathon racing, but can be used in front when conditions permit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and specification

In terms of design, Schwalbe’s unmistakable brand identity is hard to ignore. The silver Schwalbe logo takes up prominent real estate on the sidewall, while the Racing Ralph wordmark balances things out on the other end – it’s all very premium in look and feel. While it lacks the red or blue colour-coded circumference stripes of the Evolution Line (an attribute that denotes the Addix compound), it still cuts a distinctive facade.

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It’s designed for cross-country racing, featuring a low-profile tread pattern down the centre and more prominent shoulder lugs on the sides. The Performance Line tyres pictured here weigh in at 770g a piece, which isn’t as light as you’d expect but the upshot is a super-strong casing and sidewall.

The low-profile tread pattern down the center – with prominent shoulder lugs – is designed for cross-country racing (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Performance

As previously mentioned, it’s become popular for cross-country riders to use the Racing Ralph at the rear in combination with a Nobby Nic or Racing Ray up front. While this is a somewhat tried-and-tested configuration, the Racing Ralph is perfectly at home marshaling traction at the front. The low-profile tread pattern has been designed to improve rolling resistance and acceleration, and the shoulder lugs are perfectly placed to foster high grip levels in the corners. The impressive sidewall protection – dubbed TwinSkin TLR – adds assurance for when things get gnarly, but also allows lower pressures to further improve ride pliancy and traction.

The Racing Ralph is most at home in dry conditions, as its tread has been designed to deform around the obstacles. For a relatively light tyre, the Racing Ralphs were adept at dismissing the fast and semi-technical trails of Minley Manor with ease. There’s a suppleness to the casing that helps foster trust and communication from the front, while the paddle-like lugs help boost rear-end traction up the climbs.

We tested the Racing Ralph as a front tyre and on the rear (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

With perhaps the exception of the Vittoria Barzo, the Schwalbe Racing Ralph is the most at home in all weather conditions and terrain types. Despite the toughness of the carcass, it's still prone to the odd puncture when riding aggressively, so caution should be taken if that’s your style. That said, it is an extremely reliable tyre and seldom disappoints – which is one of the reasons it’s praised by so many riders and testers around the world. It’s supple, communicative, fast, and grippy and will suit any rider, regardless of your skillset.