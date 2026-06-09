Vittoria Barzo tyre review: One of the most complete XC tyres available

The best XC tyre in the segment, bar none. While it's a decent all-rounder, it really excels on dry, dusty or hardpack trails.

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The Vittoria Barzo has a solid reputation among mountain bikers owing to attributes such as its reliability, speed and front-end assurance. While some pair it with a Mezcal at the rear, using it at both ends is the safest bet you can make – both as a racer and weekend rider. I've spent thousands of miles training and racing with this tyre and have never been let down. In fact, the Vittoria Barzos were faultless during the times I raced the technically demanding Absa Cape Epic.

Price: $76.99, £63.49, €60.00

$76.99, £63.49, €60.00 Wheel size: 26, 27.5, 29-inch

26, 27.5, 29-inch Width: 2.1, 2.25, 2.35, 2.60in

2.1, 2.25, 2.35, 2.60in Compound: Graphene-enhanced 4C compound

Graphene-enhanced 4C compound Carcass: TNT 120tpi (Cape Cobra)

TNT 120tpi (Cape Cobra) Weight: 700g (TLR 29 x 2.25 tested)

The tread pattern is burlier than some of the other options in the best XC tyre space, but the Barzo still provides sterling straight-line speed. It's also got pretty decent clearing channels, so can perform well regardless of the weather and terrain — even in muddy conditions.

The 29-inch version comes in widths of 2.1, 2.25, 2.35 and 2.60in (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design

Like the Vittoria Mezcal, the Barzo is also available in three distinct sidewall colours: tan, plain black and anthracite. Some markets, such as South Africa, also get it with a special Cape Cobra compound for enhanced puncture protection. It gets Vittoria's proven 120tpi nylon casing and can be had in the choice of TLR, TNT (pictured here), and rigid bead casings, complete with Graphene 4C compound. A Race Formulation four-compound version is also available, which boosts grip in wet, slippery conditions and is the best option if you're looking to run lower pressures.

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Tyre widths are pretty comprehensive. The 29-inch version comes in widths of 2.1, 2.25, 2.35 and 2.60in, and Vittoria still caters to those who ride 26- and 27.5-inch wheels. Designed for ‘technical XC’, the Barzo features a centre tread with an alternating ridge design and progressive sipe angles to help bolster traction, while moto-style lugs comprise the shoulder section in a V-formation for cornering grip.

With a relatively open tread pattern, it clears mud with aplomb, but it's still a low-profile tyre, and you'll quickly find the limits of adhesion in dry and dusty terrain - conditions where the tyre is most at home.

With a relatively open tread pattern, it clears mud well (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Performance

The beauty of the Barzo's compound and tread pattern is its ability to excel in almost all conditions. For a fully lugged tyre, it rolls with the eagerness of a semi-slick, while still providing braking and cornering traction. It's also got pretty decent clearing channels, so performs well in muddy conditions, but it's in dry and loose conditions – hardpack trails in particular – where it really excels.

The evenly spread, siped tread does a sterling job in keeping you upright and allowing you to push harder through corners. Grip levels are predictable, so there are never any trust issues with the front end, and the tread pattern also makes for a great companion at the rear.

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The bonus with this particular tyre comes in the form of exceptional sidewall protection. I'm yet to puncture using a Barzo and have probably done upwards of 6,000 miles in various guises – impressive for a 700g tyre.

Some markets, such as South Africa, also get it with a special Cape Cobra compound for enhanced puncture protection (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

The Vittoria Barzo is one of the most complete XC tyres on the market. It's fast, grippy, and reliable and is very resistant to wear, meaning it will last you ages. As far as protection goes, the 120tpi nylon casing is supple but strong enough to ensure the sidewalls are well looked after, which provides the peace of mind satisfaction all mountain bikers crave. While there are lighter, perhaps somewhat livelier options available, the Vittoria Barzo is exceptional in all but the slipperiest conditions and is the only tyre I trust based on the thousands of trouble-free miles I've spent using them.