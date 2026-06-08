Are you using the right MTB tyres for the riding you do? Here's everything you need to know to get the perfect tyre setup

Tyres connect you and your bike to the trail, they have a huge effect on how your bike rides

Modern bikes come loaded with rider aids and tech that allow us to ride faster than ever. However, without a doubt, one of the most important components of a bike are the tyres. Even if you have the fanciest drivetrains, the most sophisticated suspension, and the most powerful brakes, tyres are your sole connection to the ground, and if they aren’t up to the job or set up correctly, you'll be struggling on the trails.

If you're looking to upgrade your bike, opting for a set of the best MTB tyres is usually the best place to start. They will offer the best bang for your buck upgrade and can transform how a bike rides.

Choosing the right mountain bike tyres is a bit more complicated than just picking the grippiest-looking set off the shelf though. Most tyres are designed for specific types of riding or trail conditions, so it is important to do a little research to choose correctly. Here, I have broken down everything you need to know about tyres and tyre choice so you can easily choose the right tyres for your riding.

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Tyres can have a huge effect on how your bike performs on the trail (Image credit: Maxime Schmid)

Choosing the right size tyre

Before we delve too deep into tyre tech, you need to choose a tyre that is the right size for your bike. There are a few factors that should be considered when choosing a tyre so you know it will fit.

Firstly, mountain bike wheel size, most modern mountain bikes will have either 29in or 27.5in (sometimes referred to as 650b) diameter wheels. It may also have a mixture of both (29 front and 27.5in rear) if it has a mullet, aka MX setup. Older mountain bikes and dirt jump bikes will most likely use 26in wheels, and some smaller kids' bikes will have 24in wheels.

While inches are the most common unit of measurement for MTB wheels and tyres, they may also refer to the ISO size, which is the inner bead diameter of the tyre, measured in millimetres. For reference, 29in tyres are ISO size 622, 27.5in are ISO size 584, and 26in are ISO size 559. This sizing will be correct for the majority of all MTBs. In the unlikely event that you’re reading this and have a very old and obscure bike that doesn't use the above sizing, I suggest you head over to Sheldon Brown's website for all the niche information on tyre sizing you will ever need.

Next, you will need to consider frame clearance, as this will determine the maximum possible tyre width. Almost all frame and fork manufacturers will state the maximum tyre clearance of their product. Alternatively, you can simply measure the gap between the fork legs, chainstays, and seatstays yourself. If you are measuring clearance yourself, remember to factor in mud clearance, the International Organisation of Standards (ISO 4210) quotes a minimum of 6mm between the shoulder of the tyre and frame.

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Unfortunately, even with these measurements, tyre clearance can be a bit of a guessing game. Not only are there discrepancies between different brands' measurements (some tyres are narrower or wider than stated), but the rim you mount the tyre on can have a massive effect on the tyre shape. Essentially, a narrow rim will give the tyre a taller light bulb shape, while a wider rim gives the tyre a rounder, wider profile.

Wider rims offer a wider, flatter tyre profile (Image credit: DT Swiss)

A rim’s effect on the shape of the tyre will affect the performance, so it is worth checking that your rim's internal width is suited to the size of the tyre you are planning on using. We are seeing 30mm inner rim diameters becoming the standard and it's generally accepted that any tyre between 2.35in and 2.8in will work well with this inner rim width. Cross-country bikes may have narrower rims, which will work better with narrower tyres (2.35in and below), and ‘plus’ (2.8 to 3.0in) tyres will need the support of a wider rim (35mm to 40mm). Rim width and corresponding tyre size aren’t an exact science, however, staying within recommended sizing will ensure your tyre performs properly and safely.

If in doubt, it's worth checking with your wheel or tyre manufacturer to see if they have recommended guidelines for their products. Here are some quick links for the main tyre brands and their tyre/rim width charts: