Are you using the right MTB tyres for the riding you do? Here's everything you need to know to get the perfect tyre setup

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There is a lot more to choosing and setting up MTB tyres than you might think

A MTB rider riding up a rock
Tyres connect you and your bike to the trail, they have a huge effect on how your bike rides (Image credit: Maxime Schmid)
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