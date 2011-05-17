Tom Zirbel: A big day at the office
My first road stage back
It was a good day for the Jamis/Sutter Home Pro Cycling Team. We came away from the first completed stage of the Amgen Tour of California with a jersey and a top ten finish. Jamey Driscoll worked his way into the breakaway today and impressed the officials with his badger-like aggression to secure the jersey for the team. And the Barrajo brothers did what they do best, navigated through the criterium-esque circuits to be in contention for the sprint victory. Ale (pronounced AH-lay), with Anibal as his lead-out man, finished an impressive 6th considering all of the big names in the top ten. He may not have been pleased, but I was in awe.
