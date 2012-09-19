We have listened to fans and riders

What is the Giro d’Italia? It’s hard to define. Certainly, it’s much more than a bike race.

In Italy, it’s part of the national heritage. It’s an event which year after year has accompanied the development of the country and reinforced its identity.

Around the world, it’s the race most beloved by those who love cycling. Fans and riders find a state of perfect harmony on the roads of the Giro.

In the Dolomites, Alps and Apennines, the champions excite the public with their great exploits and, with their passion, the fans help the champions go beyond every limit. At the Giro, everybody gives everything without reservation.

This is the Giro and nobody should be surprised that the Giro d’Italia is so open towards its own fans. The Giro d’Italia is an infinite love story between the fans and their champions, and this is why our obligation as organisers is simply to listen to them. They are the ones who tell us where and how they want to meet, and what music they want to listen to.

Once we have granted everyone their desires, we have to withdraw in silence and let the magic happen.

We’ll see you on September 30 in Milan for the presentation of the route of the 2013 Giro d’Italia. We have listened to you and I am certain that you will appreciate what we have prepared for you.

Michele.

