Giro d'Italia: The Last Judgement

According to Mayan Prophecy, on 12-12-2012, the world will end. If that were to happen, what would we remember as the greatest moments in the history of the Giro d’Italia?

We have asked a panel of 100 cycling journalists and industry figures from all over the world to help us decide on a “podium” of the 10 moments that have defined the history of the corsa rosa.

We will compile the “Last Judgement” of each colleague, and this will establish the “Ultimate and Final Classification” which will take in the best of 103 years of the Giro d’Italia.

We have also decided to ask our fans for their greatest memories and final judgements of the Giro’s rich history. Please post your answers to the questions in the Cyclingnews comments section below.

Please provide three answers for each question.

1- Which are the most dramatic moments in the history of the Giro d’Italia?

2- Which are the three best editions of the Giro d’Italia of all time?

3- Which are the three best stage victories of all time?

4- Which Champions have best represented the values of the Giro d’Italia?

5- Which are the biggest sporting rivalries in the Giro d’Italia?

6- What are the most iconic images (pictures) of the Giro d’Italia?

7- What are the most poignant gestures of sportsmanship during the Giro d’Italia.

8- Which are the three statements or quotations that best represent the spirit of the Giro?

9- What have been the biggest surprises of all time at the Giro d’Italia?

10- Which are the most impressive sporting feats in more than 100 years of battles on the roads of the Giro?