Business time in Belgium

Image 1 of 5 Mitch Hoke gives an interview about Business Time (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 5 Mitch Hoke demonstrates Business Casual Cycling attire (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 5 Mitch Hoke gets down to Business Time (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 4 of 5 Mitch Hoke tells the Juniors about Business Time (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 5 Mitch Hoke puts on Business Socks as Sean embrocates (Image credit: Jim Anderson)

It is Sunday, Jan 2nd, and you know that it can only mean one thing, we are going to race bikes, it is business time. How do you know when it is business time, well because it is Sunday, and that is usually the time when we go to bike races. There is nothing good on Belgium TV, none of your friends want to Skype because it is too early in America, and Geoff has written your schedule on the business. Ah yeah, it's business time.

You wake up and go downstairs to eat some breakfast. This is very important for business time. Then Els tells you that you need to take out the recycling, this is not part of business time but is also very important. You come back in and Sean says some thing very sexy like, "I don't think you are going to get lapped today". He is wearing his cx camp shirt, "EURO CROSS CAMP NUMBER EIGHT!".

You stumble towards the truck and you trip, nobody notices, so you turn it in to a dance move. Glen then finds the keys and you turn your dance party to the road. It is business time Tervuren. You find yourself only wearing a skin suit and business socks. You know those socks mean business, that is why they call them business socks.

We take to the start line and wait for the stop light to send us into the muddy woods, wonder what Robert Frost would say about this. You look up and see you are running right behind Sven Nys. Then he gets down to business. Sucking wheel for two, sucking wheel for two seconds. When you are sitting on Sven's wheel you only need two seconds because he is so intense.

Its business time, ooh, yeah, next thing you know you are riding in the woods when you sink your front wheel in the deepest rut, endo and slide face first down the course. The crowd is silent, ah yeah, business time. You get up and say "Is that it?" Ah yeah that's it. You say, "I want some more", well I am not surprised, but I am quite tired. Two weeks in Belgium is better then one week in Belgium.