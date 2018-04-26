Cory Williams video blog: Surviving to win at Sea Otter

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cory Williams) Image 2 of 3 Cory Williams wins the Sea Otter circuit race over teammate Scott Law (Image credit: Cory Williams) Image 3 of 3 Cory Williams atop the Sea Otter podium (Image credit: Cory Williams)

As part of Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series, we've recruited Youtuber Cory Williams of Elevate-KHS for a video blog at what seems to be a break-out point in his career.

Williams recently headed to the Sea Otter Classic and tackled the three-stage race that takes place on the famous Laguna Seca Raceway. In the circuit race, Williams suffered on the climb to the 'corkscrew', missing a split and having to chase back on, but followed the wheel of Jelly Belly's Ulises Castillo and made it across to the front group.

Joined by teammates Nic Torraca, Gavin Hoover and Scott Law in the move, Williams was given a picture-perfect lead-out to victory, with Law taking second.

Williams will be providing video accounts of his exploits throughout the 2018 season

