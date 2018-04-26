Trending

Cory Williams video blog: Surviving to win at Sea Otter

Elevate-KHS rider provides a first hand look at how to win on a hard course

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Cory Williams)
Image 2 of 3

Cory Williams wins the Sea Otter circuit race over teammate Scott Law

Cory Williams wins the Sea Otter circuit race over teammate Scott Law
(Image credit: Cory Williams)
Image 3 of 3

Cory Williams atop the Sea Otter podium

Cory Williams atop the Sea Otter podium
(Image credit: Cory Williams)

As part of Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series, we've recruited Youtuber Cory Williams of Elevate-KHS for a video blog at what seems to be a break-out point in his career.

Related Articles

Cyclingnews presents The Bell Lap

The Bell Lap Criterium Series - Riders to Watch

Cory Williams: Connecting through the criterium

Tina Pic: The unlikely queen of the criterium

Williams recently headed to the Sea Otter Classic and tackled the three-stage race that takes place on the famous Laguna Seca Raceway. In the circuit race, Williams suffered on the climb to the 'corkscrew', missing a split and having to chase back on, but followed the wheel of Jelly Belly's Ulises Castillo and made it across to the front group.

Joined by teammates Nic Torraca, Gavin Hoover and Scott Law in the move, Williams was given a picture-perfect lead-out to victory, with Law taking second.

Williams will be providing video accounts of his exploits throughout the 2018 season, but has plenty more videos in his Youtube archive, so be sure to subscribe to his channel Nation's Number 1 Beast.

Congrats Cory Williams of @ElevateKHSPro on the huge @SeaOtterClassic circuit race win on @WeatherTechRcwy.
.#seaotterclassic #seaotterclassic2018 #LagunaSecaRaceway #winning pic.twitter.com/sgZsYgPeY5