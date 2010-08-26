Colby Pearce's bike broke in a crash with a rock during stage 4 of the Breck Epic. (Image credit: Colby Pearce)

Today's stage 4 will be described in Haiku poems.

the sun come out now

crisp air forces warm clothing

I am not awake

coffee oatmeal eggs

fueling up for the effort

the drill established

start the day rushed

some last minute adjustments

barely make the start

climb begins early

Jeremiah attacks

the rest settle in

descent approaches

rutted vertical loose rocks

I barely survive

a new course today

smooth and flowing singletrack

Colorado trail

I find a rhythm

fatigue tells me to quit

but I forge ahead

somehow drive to ride

faster and faster over

the trail prevails

feeling flow on trail

rocketing down the mountain

rock and bike collide

I speak out loud alone

apologize to my bike

but damage is done

finish the stage 6th

happy with my ride, eating

no flat tires today!

later I see the hole

straight through my scalpel down tube

I am sad. broken bike.

two stages to go

now the Flash will come to play

big wheels tomorrow