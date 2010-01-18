Padding my resume

Image 1 of 6 Frank and Andy model their new Oakleys. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 6 Andy Schleck enjoying some beach volleyball. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 6 Kiko Garcia of Oakley gives the Schleck brothers some new eyewear. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 6 Andy Schleck checks out his new specs. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 6 The Schleck brothers model their new sunglasses (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 6 Andy Schleck tries on some new eyewear courtesy of Oakley. (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Hi. What do you think of my ideas for my new business card? At the top Andy Schleck in bold, of course. Next line: Professional bike rider, with Tour de France contender in brackets. On the next line: Beach volleyball player and occasional babysitter.

Do you think it works, or is too much?





We have no regrets about how the race played out but we've looked at other riders' performances. One thing we all agreed on is that next year Alberto Contador will start as the big favourite. He doesn't have to attack to win, so you have to wonder who will be the most aggressive rider.

It'll be up to guys like Lance to drop Contador on the climbs if he wants to win the Tour. I'm perhaps in the same situation but I think I have more chance of success. Last year the difference between Contador and I on the climbs was huge but what I learnt is that when he goes I need to be on his wheel straight away. That was maybe my biggest mistake in 2009. I like to ride at my rhythm but once you give Contador 100 meters, it's difficult to pull it back and he doesn't look back or give it back.





Hey, perhaps one day we'll have our own poker game...

P.S Just so you know, I won my chips back off Bjarne.