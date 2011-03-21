First Ride Review: Specialized Epic Comp Carbon 29

Image 1 of 28 The Specialized Epic Comp Carbon 29 may not be as light as its more expensive carbon brethren but it's far from heavy and it's definitely a ripper. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 28 Specialized's 142 Plus design blends a 12mm thru-axle axle and wider hub flange spacing for a stiffer and stronger rear wheel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 28 The stout front end features a tapered 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" steerer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 28 The tiny seat tube-mounted link helps keep the back end from wagging excessively though it's still not as stiff as we'd prefer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 28 The post mount rear tabs will accept a 140mm rear rotor should you decide to shed a few grams. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 28 The SRAM X9 rear derailleur rattles off reliably precise shifts across the 10-speed cassette despite the full-length cable housing. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 28 Specialized specs a lighter and faster rolling Renegade 1.95" tire out back - a smart move as long as your local conditions aren't too loose or muddy. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 28 The aluminum rear triangle is heavier than the carbon one used on higher-end Epic frames but some riders may actually prefer the additional impact toughness. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 28 Full-length housings are run along the underside of the down tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 28 The Specialized Phenom saddle is sparsely padded but well shaped and with a nicely rounded tail. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 28 A tiny bellows seal helps keep gunk out of the front derailleur line. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 28 The kinked seat tube is also highly asymmetrical. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 28 Should you decide to run a dropper seatpost, the frame already comes equipped with hose guides. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 28 The Fox-made Specialized shock uses an undersized main body as much of the oil volume is also shared with the remote unit. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 28 In the event of a crash, the derailleur hanger isn't meant to break or bend but rather the alloy bolt that attaches it. Specialized conveniently includes an extra one with the bike, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 28 The Specialized Epic Comp Carbon 29 comes with a standard threaded crank but the bottom bracket shell is compatible with PressFit 30 cups should you decide to upgrade. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 28 Specialized's latest Brain inertia-valve shock sets it apart from other four-bar designs. The auto-lockout opens and closes nearly instantly in response to the terrain and the transition is nearly imperceptible in most settings. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 28 Cables are routed underneath the down tube and loop below the bottom bracket shell. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 28 The stock KMC chain runs reasonably quietly and shifts well. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 28 Tire clearance is good all around though mud can still accumulate on the chain stay bridge. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 28 Avid Elixir R SL brakes are custom tweaked for Specialized while the SRAM X7 trigger shifters offer competent performance. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 28 The forged SRAM crank comes with 38/24T chainrings that work perfectly with the bigger 29" wheels. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 28 The tapered RockShox Reba RLT fork delivers excellent bump control in most situations. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 28 To keep costs down, the Epic Comp Carbon 29 uses a carbon fiber front triangle but an aluminum rear end. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 25 of 28 The direct-mount front derailleur moves up and down with the swingarm to better track the chain. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 28 There's no thru-axle front end but Specialized has equipped the Epic Comp Carbon 29 with extra-large diameter hub end caps and a thru-bolt skewer (the return of the Skraxle!) that provides a noticeable bump in steering precision over standard quick-release front ends in technical terrain. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 27 of 28 Specialized includes a grippier The Captain tire up front. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 28 of 28 The angle-adjustable stem allows for finer handlebar positioning than fixed-angle stems. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

The Specialized Epic Comp Carbon 29 is an excellent companion for those fast, all-day cross-country trail outings when you've got a lot of ground to cover and little time to do it. The proven four-bar rear suspension design lends 100mm of smooth travel while the corresponding Brain auto-lockout shock ensures it only moves when it should, the carbon fiber front triangle saves some weight and adds handling precision over an equivalent aluminum structure, and fast-rolling 29" wheels simply devour smaller obstacles and help maintain momentum.

As has been the case for years, one of the brightest points of Specialized's 'FSR' shorter-travel full-suspension designs is the true four-bar rear end's ultra-active personality that stands in contrast to some other short-travel configurations that can have a distinctly tauter feel, particularly on smaller features. On rougher terrain the Epic setup is fantastically adept at maintaining tire contact and has a gently progressive spring rate that makes good use of its modest 100mm of movement while still lending that characteristically smooth, pillowy ride that oftentimes can literally save your ass after a long day.

Unlike even the best standalone four-bar variants, though, the auto-lockout FlowControl Mini Brain rear shock only lets the suspension do its thing when needed so that supple performance is also paired with superb pedaling efficiency - and now that Fox Racing Shox handles the shock manufacturing, these latest units actually seem to be holding up as they should. It sounds too good to be true but the Brain genuinely does work: dial in the bump threshold to your desired level of firmness and there's zero visible movement on smoother ground whether you're deftly spinning away in the saddle or mashing gears out of it.

Epic-equipped Specialized factory team riders have even racked up some notable victories in short track - a discipline rife with violent efforts and pedaling bursts that will decimate spongier setups.

Moreover, the switch from locked-out to active is effectively instant and very predictable, particularly in more technical areas where you really need to know if the suspension is going to move beneath you. In most cases the transition from open to closed is nearly imperceptible, though it can take a few rides to get used to the feel at firmer threshold settings. At that end of the range, the system still opens up at the first obstacle you encounter but the sensation - and sound, oddly enough - is eerily similar to bottoming out a tire on a rock.

Handling characteristics are well suited to the Epic Comp Carbon 29's all-day persona with a not-too-quick 70.5-degree head tube angle (remember, we're talking about 29" wheels here) and the same bottom bracket height as Specialized's 26" Epic. Coupled with the reasonably wide 680mm flat bar you can confidently toss the Epic into dicey high-speed corners, lean on that outside pedal and firmly set your line with little chance of getting bounced off. The wheelbase is just 13mm longer than the smaller-wheeled Epic, too, so the bike is still appropriately eager to switch direction.

While the wheelbase is only slightly longer than the 26" equivalent, the more substantial total end-to-end length can still make for tough going in especially tight situations where you need every bit of space to maneuver. It's a bit of a two-edged sword: the bigger wheels more easily claw their way up and over obstacles, especially at slower speeds, but you've got to be a little more aware of where everything is at the same time. This played out on one particularly tight uphill switchback on one of our regular test loops that's tricky on even longer-travel 26" bikes on account of its rocky ledge right at the apex but we consistently nailed it on the Epic Comp Carbon 29.

Specialized doesn't equip the Epic Comp Carbon 29 with a thru-axle fork but front-end rigidity is still better than one might expect even when there are a lot of lateral loads on the front wheel, making those excellent handling figures quite predictable as well. The bulbous carbon main triangle includes a tapered head tube and matching aluminum steerer while the conventional quick-release open dropouts couple with an old-yet-new trick: giant hub end caps (think back to aftermarket offerings in the early 90s) that offer better bracing against unwanted movement than conventional dimensions plus a thru-bolt skewer (the return of the Skraxle!) with a repositionable lever design borrowed from DT Swiss.

Carbon-plus-aluminum helps keep the weight down without breaking the bank

The Epic Carbon Comp 29 is Specialized's least expensive model in the family to come equipped with a composite frame but lesser fiber blends are used relative to the top-end versions to help keep costs down and there's also a welded aluminum rear triangle instead of a full-carbon setup but still with cartridge bearing pivots throughout. As a result, the 2.63kg (5.80lb) frame weight is good but not great considering the short travel and US$4300 price tag - that the bike rides and pedals so well is further testament to the Brain's effectiveness and the refined suspension design.

Included features are well in keeping with the times so you can at least be reasonably confident that your purchase won't be outdated too quickly. In addition to the aforementioned tapered front end, Specialized also equips the Epic Comp Carbon 29 frame with a PressFit 30 bottom bracket shell - though in this case, it's filled with an adapter for threaded cups. There are also extra guides to run a remote telescoping seatpost if so desired, too.

Specialized may have downgraded to aluminum stays but the designers have thankfully retained the clever 142 Plus rear hub system. Similar to the X-142 system originally developed by Syntace, 142 uses thru-axle rear dropouts and a wider 142mm outside-to-outside hub dimension for a stiffer rear end. Specialized goes one step further, however, by also pushing the business ends of the hub a few millimeters further apart for better spoke bracing angles and improved wheel stiffness (other 142mm hubs generally use the same shells as conventional 135mm OLD models).

Guided dropouts make for speedier rear wheel changes relative to many other thru-axle designs, too, while the clever replaceable rear derailleur hanger design means you only have to carry spare aluminum bolts (one extra is included), not complete hangers. The post mount rear brake tabs are even compatible with 140mm rear rotors should you decide to go all weight weenie with upgrades later on.

Wider rear hub spacing notwithstanding, there's still one Achilles' heel in terms of rear-end flex: the diminutive seat tube-mounted swing link. True, it's light and tidy but also only minimally braced where the seat stays attach, resulting in a hint of lateral flex when you're really leaning hard through a corner.

Awesome spec - give that product manager a raise

One might be forgiven for describing the parts package on the Epic Comp Carbon 29 'eclectic' but in reality, the somewhat hodgepodge selection of bits is carefully tweaked to extract the most benefit from the 29" wheels while also generally helping the bike feel faster than its 12.02kg (26.50lb) actual complete weight without pedals might otherwise suggest.

Wheels are fairly conventional with tubeless-compatible alloy rims made by DT Swiss and sealed cartridge bearing hubs front and rear. They're light enough and adequately rigid, plus they held up well during testing with the exception of one small dent (that was easily repaired later) after an especially nasty rock hit. Specialized has wisely wrapped those with its top-end S-Works Renegade and Captain tires, though.

The low-knob Renegade rolls ridiculously quickly, grabs surprisingly well on bare rock, and floats through deep sand, yet still offers decent drive traction even on looser terrain if you get your pressures right (just stay away from mud). At the other end, the knobbier Captain delivers a more confident purchase to pull you through a wider range of conditions. Cornering grip up front is good on loose or soft dirt but still sketchy on loose-over-hardpack or hardpack, though - and overall performance on exposed rock could definitely be better.

Both tires are truly feathery at well under 500g apiece to help mask the 29" wheels' greater mass, too. Bear in mind that they come equipped with tubes from the factory but are readily convertible to tubeless - lopping 130g of rotating weight off in the process as a bonus. Just be mindful on jagged rocks as the paper-thin casings sacrifice some durability to shed those grams.

SRAM handles the lion's share of the spec with its RockShox Reba RLT 29 fork, Avid Elixir R SL brakes (custom tuned for Specialized with alloy-backed pads), an X9 rear derailleur, and an X7 direct-mount front derailleur and trigger shifters. The lone exceptions are a KMC chain and smooth-shifting Shimano 12-36T cassette.

Braking power and modulation was ample and predictable - though we definitely missed the bite point adjustment to balance the two sides - and there was little to fault with the shifting performance aside from the disappointing lack of tactile feedback in the X7 triggers. The SRAM S-1250 crankset isn't especially light with its solid-forged arms but on the plus side, Specialized has fitted 24/38T chainrings that are better suited to the Epic's 29" wheels than SRAM's stock two-ring offerings and the latest GXP external-bearing bottom bracket spins with far less friction than earlier units that don't feature the latest Gutter seal design.

The rest of the bike is finished off with Specialized-branded bits including the aforementioned flat alloy bar, the handy adjustable-angle aluminum stem, competent alloy seatpost with its easily adjusted and secure one-bolt head, and well shaped (if perhaps a tad firm) Phenom Comp saddle.

More detailed thought can be found in the disc rotors and lock-on grips, both of which vary in diameter with frame size. Heck, even the down tube comes with thick protective tape pre-applied to the underside to guard against rock strikes. Some might lament the brake and derailleur lines dangling below the bottom bracket shell but we had no problems during testing.

Hardly cheap but wants for little

US$4,300 is far from pocket change but in all fairness, Specialized's Epic Comp Carbon 29 is well appointed straight out of the box and offers a stellar suspension package with sorted handling. Hardcore racers will likely still want something a bit lighter but it wouldn't be terribly difficult to cleave some significant mass later on as parts wear out and the frame is well worth additional upgrades.

For general cross-country use and especially marathon-type events, though, this thing is just about dialed. Just be sure to bring enough food and drink for the day.

Price: US$4,300

Available sizes: small, medium (tested), large, extra-large

Weight: 12.02kg (26.50lb) complete, without pedals; 11.89kg (26.21lb) when set up tubeless; 2.63kg (5.80lb) bare frame with shock, rear derailleur hanger, seatpost collar, bottom bracket adapter sleeve

Pros: Brilliant Brain auto-lockout, stiff carbon front triangle, reasonable weight, excellent manners in rocky terrain, highly thought-out spec, feels faster than you'd expect

Cons: Vague SRAM X7 shifters, somewhat fragile tire casings, wish it were lighter for the price

Cyclingnews verdict: 4 stars

More information: http://www.specialized.com

Full specifications

Frame: Specialized Epic Comp Carbon 29, FACT 9m carbon fiber front triangle, M5 aluminum chain stays and seat stays, 100mm travel

Available sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL

Rear shock: Fox/Specialized remote Mini-Brain with inertia valve and Brain Fade adjust

Fork: RockShox Reba RLT 29, tapered alloy steerer, 100mm travel, standard dropouts

Headset: FSA Orbit tapered

Stem: Specialized XC

Handlebars: Specialized XC Flat, 680mm

Tape/grips: Specialized lock-on, size-specific

Front brake: Avid Elixir R SL w/ alloy-backed pads, 160mm or 185mm rotor depending on size

Rear brake: Avid Elixir R SL w/ alloy-backed pads, 160mm rotor

Brake levers: Avid Elixir R SL w/ tool-free reach adjust

Front derailleur: SRAM X7

Rear derailleur: SRAM X9

Shift levers: SRAM X7

Cassette: Shimano HG-81, 11-36

Chain: KMC X10

Crankset: SRAM S-1250, 38/24T

Bottom bracket: SRAM GXP with PressFit-86 adapter

Pedals: Resin test ride pedals

Rims: DT Swiss X450SL

Front hub: Specialized Hi Lo disc, 32h w/ oversized end caps and RWS thru-bolt

Rear hub: Specialized Hi Lo 142+ Disc

Spokes: DT Swiss Champion 15g

Front tire: Specialized S-Works The Captain, 29x2.0"

Rear tire: Specialized S-Works Renegade, 29x1.95"

Saddle: Specialized Body Geometry Phenom Comp

Seat post: Specialized 2014 alloy