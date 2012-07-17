Trending

Gauthier and Sauber win at WORS Red Flint Firecracker

Series leaders Matter and Strigel absent

Michelle Peariso led out the women followed by Rebecca Sauber, Lisa Krayer, Lori Sable and Sarah Agena-Wright.
(Image credit: Loren Beyer)
Mike Phillips leads Isaac Neff, Tyler Guathier across the dirt jump before the first section of singletrack, chased by teammates Darrin Braun and Chris Peariso.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Cat 2 Sport racer Jen Clark catches air on the lead-out of the women's contest. Over 70 women competed at the Firecracker, not including the Citizen Juniors.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
A field of 72 14-and-under men and women competed in the Junior's-only race.
(Image credit: Dave Reich)
Tyler Gauthier took his first WORS elite race win at the Firecracker.
(Image credit: XTR Photo)
Minnesota racer Rebecca Sauber won the women's elite race
(Image credit: XTR Photo)
Mike Phillips took second with a little help from teammates on Adventure 212 / Specialized.
(Image credit: XTR Photo)
The chase group of Corey Stelljes, Darrin Braun and Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized, Iowa City) was led by the Iowa racer for most of contest.
(Image credit: XTR Photo)
Relative newcomer Amber Markee took a big step up on the elite podium with second place
(Image credit: XTR Photo)
A determined Lisa Krayer held on to third place in the heat.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)

The fifth race of the 2012 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Red Flint Firecracker, was won by Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing) and Rebecca Sauber (Leopard/LCR). The course in Eau Claire was expanded this year to include a new lead out dirt-jump / pump track section, new singletrack, and increased passing and fast open sections. Excitement about the new course was only amplified on the start line of the elite fields, as Series Leaders Brian Matter and Abby Strigel were both absent.

"I think we were all drooling at the start line, because there was no Abby," joked Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) after the race.

In the women's race, a lead group of six women led by Sauber and Krayer remained together through the dirt jumps and out of the first section of singletrack. The race began to come apart in the open as Sauber and Krayer pushed the pace, with singlespeed racer Amber Markee (Magnus) hanging on until a crash in the singletrack brought her back to the chase group. In the chase, Lori Sable and teammates Sarah Agena-Wright and Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) worked together to pull the leaders in. Back on her bike, Markee worked through the chase to solo in pursuit of Krayer and Sauber.

"I know Rebecca is strong and on the start line it was in the back of my mind that she could take this," recalled Krayer. "I wanted to stay with her as long as I could, and on the first lap I rode over my limit. The second lap, we were back and forth, but then the third lap I knew I just couldn't keep that pace today."

The entire WORS field was feeling the effects of an intense race at the Battle of CamRock the week previous, which included over 2,000 feet of climbing for the women.

Meanwhile at the front, Markee challenged Sauber and took the race lead. A bobble in singletrack reversed their fortunes again and Sauber put the hammer down to ride in alone. Markee took second and Krayer, Sable and Agena-Wright rounded out the women's Elite podium.

The elite men's field was sizeable with over 55 racers on the start line, but the absence of leaders Brian Matter, Tristan Schouten, Mark Lalonde and Nathan Guerra raised the stakes for all remaining, as a "win" was clearly up for grabs. Knowing that Adventure 212 / Specialized teammates would likely work for 2011 Firecracker winner Mike Phillips against contenders Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works), Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub / Specialized) and Tyler Guathier, the men's field put the hammer down into the first section of singletrack. Phillips, Gauthier and Neff broke away in the bottleneck as Adventure 212 / Specialized teammates Chris Peariso and Darrin Braun allowed a gap to form to the lead group ahead before exiting the first length of singletrack.

"Isaac, myself and Mike Phillips grabbed a gap after the dirt jumps and I knew that Phillips' teammates were sitting around 4th and 5th wheel and weren't going to chase us down," recalled Gauthier. "After that Isaac went to the front and hit it hard and we kept that gap through the first lap."

Once the singletrack opened, Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) began the chase, accompanied by Darrin Braun, and Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin). Corey Stelljes caught the chase within the first lap, while at the front of the race Isaac Neff took a tumble, leaving Phillips and Gauthier alone. Neff joined the chase but was ultimately sidelined by a flat. Gauthier was at the front through most of the race, with Phillips content to bide his time.

"I came through on lap two and just tried to keep the pace hard," explained Gauthier. "I noticed that Phillips was comfortable sitting in and I was fine with that because I wanted to continue to control the pace and keep us working hard."

Phillips and Gauthier were still off the front together entering their fourth lap, with McConnell, Stelljes and Braun in pursuit. The gap was beginning to close and when Guathier felt he had an advantage he upped the pace to ride in alone (2:05)49). Phillips rolled in second at 2:06:15, while Braun (2:06:19) won the battle of the chase to claim third. Stelljes (2:06:26) and McConnell (2:06:26) rounded out the podium.

The next race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series will be held in three weeks at the Alterra Coffee Bean Classic outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Famil)2:05:50
2Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:25
3Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:30
4Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)0:00:36
5Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:00:47
6Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:02:10
7Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:02:24
8Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy)0:03:45
9Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club)0:03:55
10Brian Heifner (Magnus)0:04:11
11Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:12
12Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:04:14
13Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:04:39
14Ronald Stawicki (Polska)0:04:45
15Jw Miller0:05:10
16Chad Sova (On The Rivet)0:05:21
17Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:52
18John Shull (EXPO)0:06:03
19Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain)0:06:03
20Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore)0:06:04
21Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards)0:06:05
22Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:06:30
23Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)0:07:38
24Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:42
25Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:18
26Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:08:36
27Matthew Omeara (On THe Rivet)0:09:09
28Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag)0:09:17
29Ryan Baumann (Titletown Flyers)0:09:22
30Josh Roeser (FCCC)0:10:27
31Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:13:09
32Nathan Lillie0:13:21
33Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo)0:14:46
34Aaron Swanson (Swanson Financial/Ski Hut)0:15:09
35Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:15:20
36David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's)0:15:25
37Jason Gosse (Team WORS)0:15:42
38Steve Schafer0:16:03
39Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)0:16:13
40Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:16:21
41Jamison Beisswenger (Peace Coffee Racing)0:16:30
42Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine)0:17:02
43Barry Winters (Element Mobile/ Brings)0:18:30
44Michael Humpal (Specialized)0:19:09
45Matt Zak (NorthStar Endurance)0:21:10
46Lonie Sauber (Leopard/LCR)0:21:38
47Craig Manthe (OTR)0:22:32
48Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:22:41
49Cameron Schave (Eriksen cycles)0:22:47
50Joshua Schwantes (Kenwood)0:25:15
51Jeffrey Penman (FCCC/Penn Cycle)0:27:54
52Eric Guse (Penn Cycle)0:30:42
53Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo)0:35:38
DNSTristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant)
DNSNathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket)
DNFChris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
DNFMark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
DNFScott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
DNSJoseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)
DNFIsaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Sauber (Leopard/LCR)1:45:34
2Amber Markey (Magnus)0:00:03
3Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:32
4Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:02:33
5Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics)0:03:37
6Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:41
7Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:07:14
8Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag/Hollywood Cycles)0:11:35
9Maria Statz (Element Mobile)0:11:45
10April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:16:37
11Ridge Pidde (Silver)0:17:14
DNSAbby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager/Pat's)

Cat 1 Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)1:39:16
2Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)0:00:09
3Brett Poulton (Expo)0:02:02
4Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)0:02:40
5Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish)0:06:31
6Parker McColl0:08:15
7Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)0:10:52
8Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6)0:34:11

Cat 1 Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)1:16:47
2Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)0:01:47

Cat 1 and Cat 2 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)1:12:56
2Claire Cannon (Team WORS)0:04:38
3Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:04:38
4Cassey Lynn (Kuhl)0:11:02
5Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br)0:12:24

Cat 2 Comp Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo)1:40:28
2Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes)0:00:04
3Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six)0:01:16
4Sam Weinberg (5Nines)0:01:41
5Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts)0:01:42
6Mark Melton (Kegels)0:01:44
7Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal)0:01:53
8Pete Brueggen (29nSNGL)0:02:02
9James Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles)0:02:32
10Kyle Russ0:02:33
11David Poulton (Activatorng Club)0:02:47
12Erik Pueschner (Team 360/LaxVelo)0:02:49
13Joshua Blum (Team 360 / LaXVelo)0:02:52
14Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards)0:02:59
15Neil Statz (Overdrive)0:03:06
16Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus)0:03:18
17Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:03:21
18Tom Tio (Overdrive)0:03:37
19Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:03:39
20Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling)0:03:43
21Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:03:46
22Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC)0:03:50
23Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty)0:03:53
24Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling)0:03:56
25Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:04:01
26James Parman0:04:05
27Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine / Hammer Nu)0:04:17
28Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles)0:04:33
29Dan Johnston (Bone and Joint)0:04:33
30Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:04:56
31Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles)0:05:02
32Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook)0:05:03
33Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket)0:05:06
34Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles)0:05:07
35Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks)0:05:07
36Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:05:24
37Benjamin Wizner (Team 360 / LaxVelo)0:05:35
38Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.)0:05:37
39Cody McGrath (Culvers)0:05:48
40Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR)0:05:49
41Rodney Moon0:06:03
42Mark Anderson (On The Rivet)0:06:15
43Daniel Hanson0:06:17
44Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)0:06:22
45Roger Lundsten (360 Reelestate)0:06:31
46Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:06:42
47Damian Budzinski (Overdrive)0:06:51
48Eric Boyles (Behind-Bars/LGF)0:06:56
49Jason Ruesch (RMC)0:07:29
50Gary Meader (Team 360)0:07:36
51Chris Fellows (Team WORS)0:07:37
52Ryan Marsel (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:07:57
53Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:08:14
54Jake Szymanski (Freewheel Bike)0:08:32
55Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers)0:08:49
56Bob Boone0:08:56
57Paul Ayres (Red Flint Racing)0:09:11
58Thomas Gaier (Old Fart)0:09:17
59Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)0:09:26
60David Schoenherr (Polska)0:09:34
61Robert Kohl0:09:41
62Wade Bergner0:09:42
63Steve Forss (Kegels)0:09:53
64Thomas Hanegraaf0:10:03
65Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six)0:10:25
66Nate Sherman (O.T.R.)0:10:53
67Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:10:55
68Eric Noreen (Gettysburg Bicycle)0:10:57
69Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision)0:12:32
70Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:13:06
71Lloyd Cate (catex5)0:13:08
72Lowell Johnson Jr0:13:42
73Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:13:53
74Aaron Johnson (29nSNGL)0:14:19
75Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles)0:14:30
76Patrick Rasmus (Spring Street Sports)0:15:12
77Ian Johnson (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:15:29
78Aaron Pidde0:15:48
79Bob Benedum0:16:38
80Samuel Hughes (Spring Street Sports)0:16:50
81Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:17:04
82Sam Janicki (E Side Boys)0:18:04
83Chad Olson0:18:09
84Gabor Bach0:19:42
85Jeremy Vogels0:20:10
86Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing)0:20:47
87Kris Lien0:21:23
88Michael McKinney (Big Ring Flyers)0:23:25
89Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra)0:31:40

Cat 2 Sport Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Schuttenhelm1:06:10
2Dustin Marsh0:00:02
3Josh Rupnow0:00:15
4Collin Kytta0:00:17
5Shane Semrow0:00:34
6Matt Chmielewski0:00:36
7Scott Veldhuizen0:00:58
8Mitchell Bratz0:01:03
9Matthew Scott0:01:19
10Mike Williams0:01:29
11Jason Gibson0:01:49
12Josh Heinecke0:01:57
13Kyle Retallick0:02:00
14Troy Dube0:02:09
15Arlen Beaudette0:02:11
16Michael Carney0:02:12
17Scott Nickoli0:02:20
18Terry Prewitt0:02:22
19Mark Adams0:02:34
20Taylor Kimberly0:02:49
21Andrew Schmidt0:02:53
22Robert Zimmerman
23Dale Crowell0:02:54
24Michael Owens0:02:56
25Chad Klaus0:02:56
26Joshua Walter0:03:07
27Adam Carignan0:03:23
28Nathan Schneeberger0:03:29
29David Carew0:03:35
30Rob Glieden0:03:40
31Matthew Paterson0:03:41
32Scott Nyland0:03:45
33Eric Schoenberg0:03:48
34Chris Roddick0:03:52
35Thomas Dvoratchek0:03:55
36Andy Swartz0:03:55
37Robert Golin0:04:03
38Connor McColl0:04:09
39Justin Fredricks0:04:13
40Darrell Scheppman0:04:14
41Jeremy Drake0:04:21
42Patrick Blakeslee0:04:32
43Jason Dahlby0:04:33
44Rusty Daines0:04:34
45Ben Leach0:04:36
46Brian Paterson0:04:40
47John Starich0:04:42
48Todd Fletcher0:04:42
49Kelly Skinkis0:04:53
50Cory Marty0:04:54
51Martin Reza0:04:59
52Jason Mork0:05:00
53Erik Backhaus0:05:03
54Brian Coppock0:05:04
55Todd Schmidt0:05:04
56Kyle Krause0:05:06
57Anthony Dombrowski0:05:15
58Bill Schultz0:05:25
59Travis Christman0:05:31
60Christopher Magyar0:05:37
61Matthew Nelson0:05:40
62Steven Roe0:05:43
63Marcus Steele0:05:47
64Matthew Johnson0:05:52
65Ron Smith0:05:55
66Jody Arlen0:06:05
67Chris Dominski0:06:06
68Ben Lasecki0:06:11
69Don Freitag0:06:12
70Andrew Van Osdol0:06:19
71Nicholas Armstrong0:06:20
72John Gretzinger0:06:35
73Mike Malicki0:06:35
74Joshua Wood0:06:43
75Nick Pettis0:06:45
76Tim Gilbertson0:06:47
77David Olson0:06:47
78Andy Borell0:06:50
79Ben Schemensky0:06:51
80Dave Wall0:06:52
81Brayden Schott0:06:56
82Dominic Del Vecchio0:07:04
83Jerry Leair0:07:06
84Dave Diamond0:07:07
85Eric Cheatwood0:07:11
86Dave McCloud0:07:17
87Wilhelm Harm0:07:23
88Benji Norberg0:07:26
89Dave Reich0:07:29
90Michael Laufenberg0:08:03
91Jeffrey Hatton0:08:08
92Troy Sable0:08:10
93Steve Kapaun0:08:21
94Aaron Fleming0:08:40
95Andrew Jennings0:08:42
96John Grosz0:08:46
97Timothy Wateski0:08:47
98Vince Meyer0:08:51
99Parker Wewerka0:08:53
100Edward Piontek0:08:55
101Warren Heise0:08:57
102Alex Darrington0:09:07
103Justin Schroeter0:09:18
104David Carignan0:09:21
105Joe Bottensek0:09:31
106David Smith0:09:39
107Erik Johnson0:09:40
108Nathan Phelps0:09:41
109Steve Drecoll0:09:51
110Randy Snyder0:10:05
111Kenny Dretzka0:10:13
112Rich Baumgarten0:10:22
113Wade Flisram0:10:26
114Josh Zalewski0:10:27
115Bill Stuber0:10:42
116Andrew Kilness0:10:46
117Jeff Schneider0:10:48
118Adam Handt0:10:50
119Robert Groshek0:10:52
120Andrew Douglass0:11:13
121John Senkerik0:11:14
122Keith Kaufman0:11:18
123Bill Styer0:11:28
124Todd Wanous0:11:30
125Demetrius Banks0:11:45
126Gerald Sorce0:11:58
127Daniel Schilling0:12:04
128Paul Darrington0:12:17
129Bradley Boettcher0:12:19
130Bruce Brown0:12:31
131George Doty0:12:33
132Michael Olm0:12:48
133Andy Trewyn0:12:56
134Jon Holcomb0:13:01
135Cal Collins0:13:11
136Shawn Stutzman0:13:31
137Todd Nutter0:13:37
138Chad Hoppe0:13:40
139Casey Brauer0:14:32
140Mark Schindel0:14:41
141Mark Szudrowitz0:15:12
142Loren Darling0:15:21
143Ron Kay0:15:30
144Jim Washatka0:15:31
145Mike Brauer0:15:31
146Mike Sherman0:15:34
147Andrew Richter0:15:50
148Warren Fowler0:15:56
149Garrison Gless0:16:10
150Frank Sniadajewski0:16:36
151Jon Lauscher0:16:36
152Nolan Wanous0:16:37
153Michael Cisek0:16:38
154Scott Noffke0:16:45
155Brock Lundberg0:17:10
156Rodney Hynes0:17:10
157Chris Roberts0:17:11
158Eric Sockness0:17:19
159Troy Olm0:17:52
160Todd Olund0:17:58
161Jim Splittgerber0:18:05
162Chris Kemble0:18:16
163Rick Speckien0:18:39
164Whitney Schauer0:18:42
165Quentin Gniot0:18:58
166Alan Potter0:19:12
167Brad Swenson0:20:03
168Kevin Knutson0:20:51
169Mike Cass0:20:54
170Ellery Perry0:21:36
171Frank Lobello0:22:03
172Travis Schirpke0:23:13
173Tim Weller0:23:46
174Matthew Forst0:24:58
175James Heinecke0:27:06
176Chris Iverson1:29:45
177Joseph Valen
178Steve Davidson
179Matthew Plummer
180Jordan Boyea
181Jeff Bublitz
182Kevin Lisowe
183Elginn Cordes
184Steve Strobel
185Shawn Houser
186Josh Moe
187Tayler Schoenberg
188Matthew Knowles
189Elisha Kruit
190Mark Cheyne
191Todd Heinz

Cat 2 Sport Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheri Van Epps1:14:18
2Amy Statz0:01:00
3Emma Swartz0:02:16
4Alyssa Thuftin0:03:59
5Jeanne Hornak0:04:31
6Sonni Klipp0:04:31
7Alison Reitter0:05:04
8Rachel Blum0:05:06
9Lynn Peterson0:05:59
10Emily Osowski0:06:04
11April Beard0:06:34
12Eve-Marie Walter0:06:53
13Brittany Nigh0:07:27
14Rachel Drake0:09:30
15Grace Prewitt0:10:28
16Justina Smet0:10:41
17Lynne Senkerik0:10:55
18Christine Griesbach0:11:20
19Becky Rands0:11:52
20Jenaiya Stolper0:13:00
21Arin Lemke0:13:47
22Jane Stull0:14:07
23Kelli Piotrowski0:15:27
24Karen Taras0:16:31
25Michelle Scanley0:16:59
26Sarah Richter0:18:19
27Sue Lundsten0:18:48
28Pam Piotrowski0:18:52
29Cheryl Post0:20:11
30Nina Fortune0:23:16
31Jess Burdick0:33:02

Cat 3 Citizen Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ted Kretzmann0:42:35
2Nolan Steig0:00:00
3Terry Hintz0:02:25
4Ricky Wells0:02:25
5Justin Wentworth0:02:27
6Mike Schaller0:02:32
7Zach Anderson0:02:32
8Andy Summers0:02:43
9Nathan Hofmeister0:03:02
10Alex Oberthaler0:03:06
11Brian Hennig0:03:12
12Chuck Girkins0:03:17
13Nathan Knowles
14Derek Parr0:03:21
15Donald Crowell0:03:32
16Jim Steig0:03:33
17Chad Juel0:03:33
18Brad Jorsch0:03:33
19Charles Krall
20Ernie Huerta0:03:38
21Travis Gay0:03:43
22George Sreckov0:03:51
23Paul Baltus0:03:55
24Cody Pattison0:03:58
25Seth Boyea0:04:00
26Dave Hanrahan0:04:02
27Loren Beyer0:04:19
28Ryan Kay0:04:21
29Kyle Jefcik0:04:29
30Kyle Kargel0:05:00
31Matthew Kletti0:05:00
32George Kapitz0:05:22
33Tim Kubetz0:05:36
34Bradley Lahner0:05:42
35Joe Guse0:05:45
36Travis Moin0:05:48
37Grant Wewerka0:05:54
38Jake Miller0:05:59
39David Mayer0:06:02
40William Darling0:06:04
41J.r. Menard0:06:11
42Ray Iesalnieks0:06:12
43Chris McDonald0:06:21
44Dan Wateski0:06:25
45Christopher Howell0:06:30
46Jared Brodjeski0:06:32
47John Ard0:06:46
48Daniel Buckler0:06:56
49Chris Raatz0:06:58
50Anna Poulton0:06:58
51Jan Stauss0:07:14
52Brad Janak0:07:16
53Rowan Norman0:07:33
54Andrew Mishlove0:07:33
55Nick Dahl0:07:35
56Daniel Gretzinger0:07:37
57Kristopher Dubiel0:07:41
58Mark Eben0:07:50
59Jacob Ahles0:08:05
60Doug Rodenkirch0:08:10
61Joe Paczkowski0:08:14
62Scott Barclay0:08:22
63Cory Griffith0:08:24
64Matthew Weber0:08:24
65David Peters0:08:28
66Michael Dutczak0:08:29
67Tim Kilness0:08:47
68Jonathan Krieg0:08:54
69Taylor Bludlett0:09:05
70Colton Nelson0:09:13
71Matthew Steele0:09:17
72Jereme Rauckman0:09:24
73Alex Kay0:09:31
74Cole Huffman0:09:32
75Ben Nelson0:09:34
76Nico Akemann0:09:36
77Tony Smet0:09:40
78Jesse Steinhoff0:09:51
79Kyle Hermann0:09:52
80Kenny Patenaude0:09:58
81Max Kappus0:10:01
82Hynek Hermann0:10:21
83Erik Hofmeister0:10:35
84Alexander Pieper0:10:42
85Mitchell Miller0:10:52
86James Simmons0:11:13
87Joseph Masterson0:11:20
88Nate Thompson0:11:33
89Matthew Olson0:11:37
90Dennis Kinkert0:11:40
91John Hocker0:11:48
92Travis Jensen0:11:53
93Robert Schaller0:11:53
94Ben Iesalnieks0:12:12
95Stewart Seaholm0:12:18
96Daniel O'Malley0:12:24
97Jimmy Splittgerber0:12:24
98Paighton Gardner0:12:38
99Cesar Arauz0:12:44
100Tom Anderson0:12:47
101John Granger0:13:37
102Timothy Liepert0:13:48
103Aaron Roths0:13:53
104Jeff Sieckert0:13:53
105Beau Perry0:14:06
106Jon Riggs0:14:53
107David Gavinski0:15:33
108Demetrio Velazco0:15:35
109Gabe Anderson0:15:38
110Shane Holcomb0:16:03
111John Rees0:16:13
112Scott Marek0:16:14
113David McFadden0:16:17
114Richard Johnston0:16:46
115Jeff Robinson0:17:15
116Patrick Brown0:18:21
117Mark Schuttenhelm0:19:08
118Jake Omeara0:19:45
119Kris Dubiel0:20:26
120Bradley Schauer0:21:57
121Jason Pecor0:22:06
122Jack Davies0:22:30
123Matthew Biren0:22:41
124Benjamin Tinder0:24:20
125Douglas Pier0:26:02
126Bruce Parker
127John Peronto
128Michael Elsbury
129Zach Frankowski
130Adam Fleming
131Darren Haag
132Scott Mezzano
133Todd Peterson
134Jordan Jazdzewski
135Brad Miller
136Noah Agata
137Robert McInnes
138Thom Brown
139Wally Sniadajewski

Cat 3 Citizen Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Hable0:49:15
2Sue McDonald0:03:40
3Megan Senderhauf0:04:26
4Tina Olm0:05:08
5Erika Mennerick0:05:35
6Donielle Norberg0:06:34
7Kaitlin Splittgerber0:07:16
8Tania Riske0:07:42
9Marisa Anderson0:08:47
10Gina Gladwell0:09:47
11Ella Shively0:10:14
12Amy Schilling0:10:36
13Mindee Kimbro0:11:25
14Andrea Ostenso0:12:49
15April Knudson0:15:22
16Kennedy Bowes0:19:17
17Laura Granger0:20:22
18Chasity Gabrielson0:20:44
19Marcy Madson0:21:34
20Lisa Zimmerman0:27:48

Cat 3 Junior Men and Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Chumas0:17:24
2Calhan Norman0:00:01
3Owen Reich0:00:09
4Dylan Eggebrecht0:00:10
5Cole McDicken0:00:10
6Dan Dominski0:00:15
7Mitchell Dutczak0:00:16
8Joe Phillips0:00:17
9Zack Kargel0:00:20
10Alexander Halfman0:00:37
11Jackson Jennings0:01:36
12Sethan Cate0:01:50
13Lydia McDowell0:01:51
14Matthew Moseler0:01:53
15Hannah Stedl0:01:56
16Aaron Smith0:01:57
17Hunter Schmitt0:02:26
18Matt Rodenkirch0:02:48
19Dwight Eben0:02:55
20Liam Cate0:03:03
21Skyler Schmitt0:03:20
22Pavel Nelson0:03:36
23Collin Neuser0:03:44
24Lorissa Thorpe0:03:45
25Madelyn Anderson0:03:51
26Julia Whitedog0:03:53
27Dylan Waldner0:04:30
28Erik Weber0:04:32
29Ellie Kopp0:04:38
30Leo Bergner0:04:41
31Porter Thorpe0:04:57
32Lucas Fletcher0:05:00
33Jacob Lemke0:05:01
34Katy McDicken0:05:07
35Jonah Whitedog0:05:12
36Aiden Schauer0:05:29
37Hanna Mork0:05:32
38Karl John Tillman0:05:33
39Clay Lemke0:05:37
40Miette Gosse0:05:41
41Caleb McDowell0:05:44
42Brennan Cate0:05:48
43Maggie Froelich0:05:58
44Josie Reich0:06:03
45Stephen Liepert0:06:09
46Forrest Michaels0:06:12
47Cole Johnson0:06:24
48Sam Spende0:06:54
49Brian Hatton0:07:38
50Sarah Croker0:07:40
51Kailey Ramaker0:08:19
52Jacob Mork0:08:45
53Brooklyn Waldner0:08:47
54Sam Anderson0:08:52
55Braydin Mehrman0:09:00
56Eli Lemke0:09:06
57Aryana Knudson0:09:32
58Elizabeth Barclay0:10:28
59Kaleb Ramaker0:10:28
60Kaylee Drake0:10:38
61Nathan Hagstrom0:11:11
62Kylie Krayer0:11:39
63Alice Adams0:12:22
64Kaitlyn Kopp0:12:27
65Colin Knowles0:12:37
66Rachel Scarseth0:12:43
67Max Bergner0:12:43
68Antonina Gengler0:12:57
69Will Knowles0:13:08
70Ryder Walter0:15:19
71Kian Heise0:15:39
72Wesley Ramaker0:17:33

