Image 1 of 10 Michelle Peariso led out the women followed by Rebecca Sauber, Lisa Krayer, Lori Sable and Sarah Agena-Wright. (Image credit: Loren Beyer) Image 2 of 10 Mike Phillips leads Isaac Neff, Tyler Guathier across the dirt jump before the first section of singletrack, chased by teammates Darrin Braun and Chris Peariso. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 10 Cat 2 Sport racer Jen Clark catches air on the lead-out of the women's contest. Over 70 women competed at the Firecracker, not including the Citizen Juniors. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 4 of 10 A field of 72 14-and-under men and women competed in the Junior's-only race. (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 5 of 10 Tyler Gauthier took his first WORS elite race win at the Firecracker. (Image credit: XTR Photo) Image 6 of 10 Minnesota racer Rebecca Sauber won the women's elite race (Image credit: XTR Photo) Image 7 of 10 Mike Phillips took second with a little help from teammates on Adventure 212 / Specialized. (Image credit: XTR Photo) Image 8 of 10 The chase group of Corey Stelljes, Darrin Braun and Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized, Iowa City) was led by the Iowa racer for most of contest. (Image credit: XTR Photo) Image 9 of 10 Relative newcomer Amber Markee took a big step up on the elite podium with second place (Image credit: XTR Photo) Image 10 of 10 A determined Lisa Krayer held on to third place in the heat. (Image credit: Niki Frazier)

The fifth race of the 2012 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Red Flint Firecracker, was won by Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing) and Rebecca Sauber (Leopard/LCR). The course in Eau Claire was expanded this year to include a new lead out dirt-jump / pump track section, new singletrack, and increased passing and fast open sections. Excitement about the new course was only amplified on the start line of the elite fields, as Series Leaders Brian Matter and Abby Strigel were both absent.

"I think we were all drooling at the start line, because there was no Abby," joked Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) after the race.

In the women's race, a lead group of six women led by Sauber and Krayer remained together through the dirt jumps and out of the first section of singletrack. The race began to come apart in the open as Sauber and Krayer pushed the pace, with singlespeed racer Amber Markee (Magnus) hanging on until a crash in the singletrack brought her back to the chase group. In the chase, Lori Sable and teammates Sarah Agena-Wright and Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) worked together to pull the leaders in. Back on her bike, Markee worked through the chase to solo in pursuit of Krayer and Sauber.

"I know Rebecca is strong and on the start line it was in the back of my mind that she could take this," recalled Krayer. "I wanted to stay with her as long as I could, and on the first lap I rode over my limit. The second lap, we were back and forth, but then the third lap I knew I just couldn't keep that pace today."

The entire WORS field was feeling the effects of an intense race at the Battle of CamRock the week previous, which included over 2,000 feet of climbing for the women.

Meanwhile at the front, Markee challenged Sauber and took the race lead. A bobble in singletrack reversed their fortunes again and Sauber put the hammer down to ride in alone. Markee took second and Krayer, Sable and Agena-Wright rounded out the women's Elite podium.

The elite men's field was sizeable with over 55 racers on the start line, but the absence of leaders Brian Matter, Tristan Schouten, Mark Lalonde and Nathan Guerra raised the stakes for all remaining, as a "win" was clearly up for grabs. Knowing that Adventure 212 / Specialized teammates would likely work for 2011 Firecracker winner Mike Phillips against contenders Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works), Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub / Specialized) and Tyler Guathier, the men's field put the hammer down into the first section of singletrack. Phillips, Gauthier and Neff broke away in the bottleneck as Adventure 212 / Specialized teammates Chris Peariso and Darrin Braun allowed a gap to form to the lead group ahead before exiting the first length of singletrack.

"Isaac, myself and Mike Phillips grabbed a gap after the dirt jumps and I knew that Phillips' teammates were sitting around 4th and 5th wheel and weren't going to chase us down," recalled Gauthier. "After that Isaac went to the front and hit it hard and we kept that gap through the first lap."

Once the singletrack opened, Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) began the chase, accompanied by Darrin Braun, and Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin). Corey Stelljes caught the chase within the first lap, while at the front of the race Isaac Neff took a tumble, leaving Phillips and Gauthier alone. Neff joined the chase but was ultimately sidelined by a flat. Gauthier was at the front through most of the race, with Phillips content to bide his time.

"I came through on lap two and just tried to keep the pace hard," explained Gauthier. "I noticed that Phillips was comfortable sitting in and I was fine with that because I wanted to continue to control the pace and keep us working hard."

Phillips and Gauthier were still off the front together entering their fourth lap, with McConnell, Stelljes and Braun in pursuit. The gap was beginning to close and when Guathier felt he had an advantage he upped the pace to ride in alone (2:05)49). Phillips rolled in second at 2:06:15, while Braun (2:06:19) won the battle of the chase to claim third. Stelljes (2:06:26) and McConnell (2:06:26) rounded out the podium.

The next race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series will be held in three weeks at the Alterra Coffee Bean Classic outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Famil) 2:05:50 2 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:25 3 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:30 4 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:00:36 5 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:00:47 6 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:02:10 7 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:02:24 8 Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy) 0:03:45 9 Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club) 0:03:55 10 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:04:11 11 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:12 12 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:04:14 13 Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:04:39 14 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 0:04:45 15 Jw Miller 0:05:10 16 Chad Sova (On The Rivet) 0:05:21 17 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:52 18 John Shull (EXPO) 0:06:03 19 Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain) 0:06:03 20 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore) 0:06:04 21 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:06:05 22 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:06:30 23 Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:07:38 24 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:07:42 25 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:18 26 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:08:36 27 Matthew Omeara (On THe Rivet) 0:09:09 28 Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag) 0:09:17 29 Ryan Baumann (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:22 30 Josh Roeser (FCCC) 0:10:27 31 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:13:09 32 Nathan Lillie 0:13:21 33 Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo) 0:14:46 34 Aaron Swanson (Swanson Financial/Ski Hut) 0:15:09 35 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:15:20 36 David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's) 0:15:25 37 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:15:42 38 Steve Schafer 0:16:03 39 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings) 0:16:13 40 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:16:21 41 Jamison Beisswenger (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:16:30 42 Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine) 0:17:02 43 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/ Brings) 0:18:30 44 Michael Humpal (Specialized) 0:19:09 45 Matt Zak (NorthStar Endurance) 0:21:10 46 Lonie Sauber (Leopard/LCR) 0:21:38 47 Craig Manthe (OTR) 0:22:32 48 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:22:41 49 Cameron Schave (Eriksen cycles) 0:22:47 50 Joshua Schwantes (Kenwood) 0:25:15 51 Jeffrey Penman (FCCC/Penn Cycle) 0:27:54 52 Eric Guse (Penn Cycle) 0:30:42 53 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 0:35:38 DNS Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant) DNS Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket) DNF Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) DNF Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) DNF Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) DNS Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) DNF Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Sauber (Leopard/LCR) 1:45:34 2 Amber Markey (Magnus) 0:00:03 3 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:32 4 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:02:33 5 Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) 0:03:37 6 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:41 7 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:07:14 8 Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag/Hollywood Cycles) 0:11:35 9 Maria Statz (Element Mobile) 0:11:45 10 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:16:37 11 Ridge Pidde (Silver) 0:17:14 DNS Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager/Pat's)

Cat 1 Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 1:39:16 2 Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc) 0:00:09 3 Brett Poulton (Expo) 0:02:02 4 Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:02:40 5 Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish) 0:06:31 6 Parker McColl 0:08:15 7 Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing) 0:10:52 8 Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6) 0:34:11

Cat 1 Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 1:16:47 2 Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:47

Cat 1 and Cat 2 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 1:12:56 2 Claire Cannon (Team WORS) 0:04:38 3 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:04:38 4 Cassey Lynn (Kuhl) 0:11:02 5 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br) 0:12:24

Cat 2 Comp Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo) 1:40:28 2 Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes) 0:00:04 3 Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six) 0:01:16 4 Sam Weinberg (5Nines) 0:01:41 5 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts) 0:01:42 6 Mark Melton (Kegels) 0:01:44 7 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:01:53 8 Pete Brueggen (29nSNGL) 0:02:02 9 James Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles) 0:02:32 10 Kyle Russ 0:02:33 11 David Poulton (Activatorng Club) 0:02:47 12 Erik Pueschner (Team 360/LaxVelo) 0:02:49 13 Joshua Blum (Team 360 / LaXVelo) 0:02:52 14 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards) 0:02:59 15 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:03:06 16 Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus) 0:03:18 17 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:03:21 18 Tom Tio (Overdrive) 0:03:37 19 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:03:39 20 Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling) 0:03:43 21 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:03:46 22 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC) 0:03:50 23 Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty) 0:03:53 24 Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling) 0:03:56 25 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:04:01 26 James Parman 0:04:05 27 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine / Hammer Nu) 0:04:17 28 Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles) 0:04:33 29 Dan Johnston (Bone and Joint) 0:04:33 30 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:56 31 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:05:02 32 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook) 0:05:03 33 Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:05:06 34 Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles) 0:05:07 35 Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks) 0:05:07 36 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:05:24 37 Benjamin Wizner (Team 360 / LaxVelo) 0:05:35 38 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:05:37 39 Cody McGrath (Culvers) 0:05:48 40 Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR) 0:05:49 41 Rodney Moon 0:06:03 42 Mark Anderson (On The Rivet) 0:06:15 43 Daniel Hanson 0:06:17 44 Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:06:22 45 Roger Lundsten (360 Reelestate) 0:06:31 46 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:06:42 47 Damian Budzinski (Overdrive) 0:06:51 48 Eric Boyles (Behind-Bars/LGF) 0:06:56 49 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:07:29 50 Gary Meader (Team 360) 0:07:36 51 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:07:37 52 Ryan Marsel (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:07:57 53 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:08:14 54 Jake Szymanski (Freewheel Bike) 0:08:32 55 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers) 0:08:49 56 Bob Boone 0:08:56 57 Paul Ayres (Red Flint Racing) 0:09:11 58 Thomas Gaier (Old Fart) 0:09:17 59 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:09:26 60 David Schoenherr (Polska) 0:09:34 61 Robert Kohl 0:09:41 62 Wade Bergner 0:09:42 63 Steve Forss (Kegels) 0:09:53 64 Thomas Hanegraaf 0:10:03 65 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six) 0:10:25 66 Nate Sherman (O.T.R.) 0:10:53 67 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:10:55 68 Eric Noreen (Gettysburg Bicycle) 0:10:57 69 Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) 0:12:32 70 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:13:06 71 Lloyd Cate (catex5) 0:13:08 72 Lowell Johnson Jr 0:13:42 73 Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:13:53 74 Aaron Johnson (29nSNGL) 0:14:19 75 Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles) 0:14:30 76 Patrick Rasmus (Spring Street Sports) 0:15:12 77 Ian Johnson (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:15:29 78 Aaron Pidde 0:15:48 79 Bob Benedum 0:16:38 80 Samuel Hughes (Spring Street Sports) 0:16:50 81 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:17:04 82 Sam Janicki (E Side Boys) 0:18:04 83 Chad Olson 0:18:09 84 Gabor Bach 0:19:42 85 Jeremy Vogels 0:20:10 86 Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing) 0:20:47 87 Kris Lien 0:21:23 88 Michael McKinney (Big Ring Flyers) 0:23:25 89 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra) 0:31:40

Cat 2 Sport Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Schuttenhelm 1:06:10 2 Dustin Marsh 0:00:02 3 Josh Rupnow 0:00:15 4 Collin Kytta 0:00:17 5 Shane Semrow 0:00:34 6 Matt Chmielewski 0:00:36 7 Scott Veldhuizen 0:00:58 8 Mitchell Bratz 0:01:03 9 Matthew Scott 0:01:19 10 Mike Williams 0:01:29 11 Jason Gibson 0:01:49 12 Josh Heinecke 0:01:57 13 Kyle Retallick 0:02:00 14 Troy Dube 0:02:09 15 Arlen Beaudette 0:02:11 16 Michael Carney 0:02:12 17 Scott Nickoli 0:02:20 18 Terry Prewitt 0:02:22 19 Mark Adams 0:02:34 20 Taylor Kimberly 0:02:49 21 Andrew Schmidt 0:02:53 22 Robert Zimmerman 23 Dale Crowell 0:02:54 24 Michael Owens 0:02:56 25 Chad Klaus 0:02:56 26 Joshua Walter 0:03:07 27 Adam Carignan 0:03:23 28 Nathan Schneeberger 0:03:29 29 David Carew 0:03:35 30 Rob Glieden 0:03:40 31 Matthew Paterson 0:03:41 32 Scott Nyland 0:03:45 33 Eric Schoenberg 0:03:48 34 Chris Roddick 0:03:52 35 Thomas Dvoratchek 0:03:55 36 Andy Swartz 0:03:55 37 Robert Golin 0:04:03 38 Connor McColl 0:04:09 39 Justin Fredricks 0:04:13 40 Darrell Scheppman 0:04:14 41 Jeremy Drake 0:04:21 42 Patrick Blakeslee 0:04:32 43 Jason Dahlby 0:04:33 44 Rusty Daines 0:04:34 45 Ben Leach 0:04:36 46 Brian Paterson 0:04:40 47 John Starich 0:04:42 48 Todd Fletcher 0:04:42 49 Kelly Skinkis 0:04:53 50 Cory Marty 0:04:54 51 Martin Reza 0:04:59 52 Jason Mork 0:05:00 53 Erik Backhaus 0:05:03 54 Brian Coppock 0:05:04 55 Todd Schmidt 0:05:04 56 Kyle Krause 0:05:06 57 Anthony Dombrowski 0:05:15 58 Bill Schultz 0:05:25 59 Travis Christman 0:05:31 60 Christopher Magyar 0:05:37 61 Matthew Nelson 0:05:40 62 Steven Roe 0:05:43 63 Marcus Steele 0:05:47 64 Matthew Johnson 0:05:52 65 Ron Smith 0:05:55 66 Jody Arlen 0:06:05 67 Chris Dominski 0:06:06 68 Ben Lasecki 0:06:11 69 Don Freitag 0:06:12 70 Andrew Van Osdol 0:06:19 71 Nicholas Armstrong 0:06:20 72 John Gretzinger 0:06:35 73 Mike Malicki 0:06:35 74 Joshua Wood 0:06:43 75 Nick Pettis 0:06:45 76 Tim Gilbertson 0:06:47 77 David Olson 0:06:47 78 Andy Borell 0:06:50 79 Ben Schemensky 0:06:51 80 Dave Wall 0:06:52 81 Brayden Schott 0:06:56 82 Dominic Del Vecchio 0:07:04 83 Jerry Leair 0:07:06 84 Dave Diamond 0:07:07 85 Eric Cheatwood 0:07:11 86 Dave McCloud 0:07:17 87 Wilhelm Harm 0:07:23 88 Benji Norberg 0:07:26 89 Dave Reich 0:07:29 90 Michael Laufenberg 0:08:03 91 Jeffrey Hatton 0:08:08 92 Troy Sable 0:08:10 93 Steve Kapaun 0:08:21 94 Aaron Fleming 0:08:40 95 Andrew Jennings 0:08:42 96 John Grosz 0:08:46 97 Timothy Wateski 0:08:47 98 Vince Meyer 0:08:51 99 Parker Wewerka 0:08:53 100 Edward Piontek 0:08:55 101 Warren Heise 0:08:57 102 Alex Darrington 0:09:07 103 Justin Schroeter 0:09:18 104 David Carignan 0:09:21 105 Joe Bottensek 0:09:31 106 David Smith 0:09:39 107 Erik Johnson 0:09:40 108 Nathan Phelps 0:09:41 109 Steve Drecoll 0:09:51 110 Randy Snyder 0:10:05 111 Kenny Dretzka 0:10:13 112 Rich Baumgarten 0:10:22 113 Wade Flisram 0:10:26 114 Josh Zalewski 0:10:27 115 Bill Stuber 0:10:42 116 Andrew Kilness 0:10:46 117 Jeff Schneider 0:10:48 118 Adam Handt 0:10:50 119 Robert Groshek 0:10:52 120 Andrew Douglass 0:11:13 121 John Senkerik 0:11:14 122 Keith Kaufman 0:11:18 123 Bill Styer 0:11:28 124 Todd Wanous 0:11:30 125 Demetrius Banks 0:11:45 126 Gerald Sorce 0:11:58 127 Daniel Schilling 0:12:04 128 Paul Darrington 0:12:17 129 Bradley Boettcher 0:12:19 130 Bruce Brown 0:12:31 131 George Doty 0:12:33 132 Michael Olm 0:12:48 133 Andy Trewyn 0:12:56 134 Jon Holcomb 0:13:01 135 Cal Collins 0:13:11 136 Shawn Stutzman 0:13:31 137 Todd Nutter 0:13:37 138 Chad Hoppe 0:13:40 139 Casey Brauer 0:14:32 140 Mark Schindel 0:14:41 141 Mark Szudrowitz 0:15:12 142 Loren Darling 0:15:21 143 Ron Kay 0:15:30 144 Jim Washatka 0:15:31 145 Mike Brauer 0:15:31 146 Mike Sherman 0:15:34 147 Andrew Richter 0:15:50 148 Warren Fowler 0:15:56 149 Garrison Gless 0:16:10 150 Frank Sniadajewski 0:16:36 151 Jon Lauscher 0:16:36 152 Nolan Wanous 0:16:37 153 Michael Cisek 0:16:38 154 Scott Noffke 0:16:45 155 Brock Lundberg 0:17:10 156 Rodney Hynes 0:17:10 157 Chris Roberts 0:17:11 158 Eric Sockness 0:17:19 159 Troy Olm 0:17:52 160 Todd Olund 0:17:58 161 Jim Splittgerber 0:18:05 162 Chris Kemble 0:18:16 163 Rick Speckien 0:18:39 164 Whitney Schauer 0:18:42 165 Quentin Gniot 0:18:58 166 Alan Potter 0:19:12 167 Brad Swenson 0:20:03 168 Kevin Knutson 0:20:51 169 Mike Cass 0:20:54 170 Ellery Perry 0:21:36 171 Frank Lobello 0:22:03 172 Travis Schirpke 0:23:13 173 Tim Weller 0:23:46 174 Matthew Forst 0:24:58 175 James Heinecke 0:27:06 176 Chris Iverson 1:29:45 177 Joseph Valen 178 Steve Davidson 179 Matthew Plummer 180 Jordan Boyea 181 Jeff Bublitz 182 Kevin Lisowe 183 Elginn Cordes 184 Steve Strobel 185 Shawn Houser 186 Josh Moe 187 Tayler Schoenberg 188 Matthew Knowles 189 Elisha Kruit 190 Mark Cheyne 191 Todd Heinz

Cat 2 Sport Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps 1:14:18 2 Amy Statz 0:01:00 3 Emma Swartz 0:02:16 4 Alyssa Thuftin 0:03:59 5 Jeanne Hornak 0:04:31 6 Sonni Klipp 0:04:31 7 Alison Reitter 0:05:04 8 Rachel Blum 0:05:06 9 Lynn Peterson 0:05:59 10 Emily Osowski 0:06:04 11 April Beard 0:06:34 12 Eve-Marie Walter 0:06:53 13 Brittany Nigh 0:07:27 14 Rachel Drake 0:09:30 15 Grace Prewitt 0:10:28 16 Justina Smet 0:10:41 17 Lynne Senkerik 0:10:55 18 Christine Griesbach 0:11:20 19 Becky Rands 0:11:52 20 Jenaiya Stolper 0:13:00 21 Arin Lemke 0:13:47 22 Jane Stull 0:14:07 23 Kelli Piotrowski 0:15:27 24 Karen Taras 0:16:31 25 Michelle Scanley 0:16:59 26 Sarah Richter 0:18:19 27 Sue Lundsten 0:18:48 28 Pam Piotrowski 0:18:52 29 Cheryl Post 0:20:11 30 Nina Fortune 0:23:16 31 Jess Burdick 0:33:02

Cat 3 Citizen Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ted Kretzmann 0:42:35 2 Nolan Steig 0:00:00 3 Terry Hintz 0:02:25 4 Ricky Wells 0:02:25 5 Justin Wentworth 0:02:27 6 Mike Schaller 0:02:32 7 Zach Anderson 0:02:32 8 Andy Summers 0:02:43 9 Nathan Hofmeister 0:03:02 10 Alex Oberthaler 0:03:06 11 Brian Hennig 0:03:12 12 Chuck Girkins 0:03:17 13 Nathan Knowles 14 Derek Parr 0:03:21 15 Donald Crowell 0:03:32 16 Jim Steig 0:03:33 17 Chad Juel 0:03:33 18 Brad Jorsch 0:03:33 19 Charles Krall 20 Ernie Huerta 0:03:38 21 Travis Gay 0:03:43 22 George Sreckov 0:03:51 23 Paul Baltus 0:03:55 24 Cody Pattison 0:03:58 25 Seth Boyea 0:04:00 26 Dave Hanrahan 0:04:02 27 Loren Beyer 0:04:19 28 Ryan Kay 0:04:21 29 Kyle Jefcik 0:04:29 30 Kyle Kargel 0:05:00 31 Matthew Kletti 0:05:00 32 George Kapitz 0:05:22 33 Tim Kubetz 0:05:36 34 Bradley Lahner 0:05:42 35 Joe Guse 0:05:45 36 Travis Moin 0:05:48 37 Grant Wewerka 0:05:54 38 Jake Miller 0:05:59 39 David Mayer 0:06:02 40 William Darling 0:06:04 41 J.r. Menard 0:06:11 42 Ray Iesalnieks 0:06:12 43 Chris McDonald 0:06:21 44 Dan Wateski 0:06:25 45 Christopher Howell 0:06:30 46 Jared Brodjeski 0:06:32 47 John Ard 0:06:46 48 Daniel Buckler 0:06:56 49 Chris Raatz 0:06:58 50 Anna Poulton 0:06:58 51 Jan Stauss 0:07:14 52 Brad Janak 0:07:16 53 Rowan Norman 0:07:33 54 Andrew Mishlove 0:07:33 55 Nick Dahl 0:07:35 56 Daniel Gretzinger 0:07:37 57 Kristopher Dubiel 0:07:41 58 Mark Eben 0:07:50 59 Jacob Ahles 0:08:05 60 Doug Rodenkirch 0:08:10 61 Joe Paczkowski 0:08:14 62 Scott Barclay 0:08:22 63 Cory Griffith 0:08:24 64 Matthew Weber 0:08:24 65 David Peters 0:08:28 66 Michael Dutczak 0:08:29 67 Tim Kilness 0:08:47 68 Jonathan Krieg 0:08:54 69 Taylor Bludlett 0:09:05 70 Colton Nelson 0:09:13 71 Matthew Steele 0:09:17 72 Jereme Rauckman 0:09:24 73 Alex Kay 0:09:31 74 Cole Huffman 0:09:32 75 Ben Nelson 0:09:34 76 Nico Akemann 0:09:36 77 Tony Smet 0:09:40 78 Jesse Steinhoff 0:09:51 79 Kyle Hermann 0:09:52 80 Kenny Patenaude 0:09:58 81 Max Kappus 0:10:01 82 Hynek Hermann 0:10:21 83 Erik Hofmeister 0:10:35 84 Alexander Pieper 0:10:42 85 Mitchell Miller 0:10:52 86 James Simmons 0:11:13 87 Joseph Masterson 0:11:20 88 Nate Thompson 0:11:33 89 Matthew Olson 0:11:37 90 Dennis Kinkert 0:11:40 91 John Hocker 0:11:48 92 Travis Jensen 0:11:53 93 Robert Schaller 0:11:53 94 Ben Iesalnieks 0:12:12 95 Stewart Seaholm 0:12:18 96 Daniel O'Malley 0:12:24 97 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:12:24 98 Paighton Gardner 0:12:38 99 Cesar Arauz 0:12:44 100 Tom Anderson 0:12:47 101 John Granger 0:13:37 102 Timothy Liepert 0:13:48 103 Aaron Roths 0:13:53 104 Jeff Sieckert 0:13:53 105 Beau Perry 0:14:06 106 Jon Riggs 0:14:53 107 David Gavinski 0:15:33 108 Demetrio Velazco 0:15:35 109 Gabe Anderson 0:15:38 110 Shane Holcomb 0:16:03 111 John Rees 0:16:13 112 Scott Marek 0:16:14 113 David McFadden 0:16:17 114 Richard Johnston 0:16:46 115 Jeff Robinson 0:17:15 116 Patrick Brown 0:18:21 117 Mark Schuttenhelm 0:19:08 118 Jake Omeara 0:19:45 119 Kris Dubiel 0:20:26 120 Bradley Schauer 0:21:57 121 Jason Pecor 0:22:06 122 Jack Davies 0:22:30 123 Matthew Biren 0:22:41 124 Benjamin Tinder 0:24:20 125 Douglas Pier 0:26:02 126 Bruce Parker 127 John Peronto 128 Michael Elsbury 129 Zach Frankowski 130 Adam Fleming 131 Darren Haag 132 Scott Mezzano 133 Todd Peterson 134 Jordan Jazdzewski 135 Brad Miller 136 Noah Agata 137 Robert McInnes 138 Thom Brown 139 Wally Sniadajewski

Cat 3 Citizen Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Hable 0:49:15 2 Sue McDonald 0:03:40 3 Megan Senderhauf 0:04:26 4 Tina Olm 0:05:08 5 Erika Mennerick 0:05:35 6 Donielle Norberg 0:06:34 7 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:07:16 8 Tania Riske 0:07:42 9 Marisa Anderson 0:08:47 10 Gina Gladwell 0:09:47 11 Ella Shively 0:10:14 12 Amy Schilling 0:10:36 13 Mindee Kimbro 0:11:25 14 Andrea Ostenso 0:12:49 15 April Knudson 0:15:22 16 Kennedy Bowes 0:19:17 17 Laura Granger 0:20:22 18 Chasity Gabrielson 0:20:44 19 Marcy Madson 0:21:34 20 Lisa Zimmerman 0:27:48