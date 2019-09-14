Vuelta a España stage 20 - Live coverage

Hello there. It's last chance saloon at the Vuelta. Tomorrow we're rolling into Madrid, and so if anyone's unhappy with their position in the overall standings, they're going to have to do something about it today. Fortunately, the terrain is amenable - 4,430 vertical metres of climbing over 190 kilometres in the Sierra de Gredos. Primoz Roglic has looked solid in the red jersey and leads the race by nearly three minutes, so it's very much his to lose, but stranger things have happened.

The stage is set to start at 12.11, so just a couple of minutes from now.

Gredos has history. Back in 1983, it was where Bernard Hinault managed to turn the Vuelta on its head. Alasdair Fotheringham has more in his stage preview. Roglic faces final Vuelta a España showdown in Sierra de Gredos

We're off! The flag has been waved and we're underway.

Plenty of early movement as riders look to make it up the road. Breakaways have once again enjoyed repeated success at the Vuelta, plus some of the GC teams will be looking to fire a domestique up the road to be used later on.

Still nothing sticking just yet.

One of the big question marks today is what impact yesterday's controversies will have on proceedings. All the main favourites finished together, but not without fierce recriminations after Movistar accelerated for 15km while race leader Primoz Roglic was picking himself up from a crash. Roglic had to work hard to chase back on, which, added to any physical effects of the crash and the mental effects of the chaotic half-hour, could knock him out of his usual bubble of cool today. Plus he has lost a key teammate in Tony Martin, with Sep Kuss also hitting the deck. Here's what happened, in case you missed it: Movistar slated at Vuelta a España for racing on after Roglic crash

A group of around 10 riders has clipped off the front of the bunch after 10km of racing, but there are more counter-attacks coming from behind now.

We're only a few kilometres from the start of the first climb of the day. It's the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo, it's a first-category ascent and it measures 18.4km at an average gradient of 4.4 per cent.

It seems that the peloton is slowing up now.

The riders up the road are: Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) Mitch Docker (EF Education First) Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) Tomasz Marczyncki (Lotto Soudal) Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data) Willie Smit (Katusha Alpecin) Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates) Mikel Iturria, Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias)

Smit is, in fact, in a small chase group with teammate Ruben Guerreiro, Cofidis' Nicolas Edet, and Trek-Segafredo's Jacopo Mosca. They're at 20 seconds.

Guerreiro has made it to the front along with Edet. It appears Smit's job was to get his Portugese teammate across. Mosca isn't there.

We're on the early slopes of the first climb now and it's kicking off in the peloton....

Astana and Movistar send a rider apiece off the front. Roglic sends two men up to mark it.

It's Luis Leon Sanchez for Astana, as Movistar's representative briefly falls away. Neilson Powless and George Bennett are the markers for Jumbo.

They ease up now, and there's a brief lull.

Astana take it up now through Ion Izaguirre.

Omar Fraile attacks for Astana now. The bunch is strung out and losing numbers now.

169km remaining The gap to the break stands at 2:10 but it's falling as the peloton takes this race on from far out.

After a brief bit of indecision, we have riders going after Fraile. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) sets off.

Dlamini is dropped from the break.

Fraile and Geoghegan Hart are brought back, as Dani Martinez (EF) is the next to go.

Still 10.5km to the top of this opening climb, still 166km to the finish line. This could be a crazy stage if it carries on like this.

More riders go with Martinez. Luis Leon Sanchez is there for Astana, Ineos are represented too, and now Astana fire another rider across.

Jumbo have two on the front of the main peloton now. They have a job on their hands today. Astana are coming out all guns blazing.

It's De la Cruz for Ineos in what is now a group of around 15 with a slim advantage over the main bunch. Astana have two there, Movistar one, and Jumbo have also placed a marker there.

Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) attacks from that group now. He's having a good Vuelta.

Armirail draws out Fuglsang and Bennett, but they're brought back. The pace is relentless out there, and the bunch is whittling down.

Izaguirre goes again, Armirail follows. Jumbo mark it again, this time through Kuss. And they ease up once again.

163km remaining The continuing action in the bunch has seen the gap to the break come down to 1:45.

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) goes next, followed by an Euskadi-Murias rider. There's a brief lull, but Astana fire yet another rider away now.

De la Cruz goes again and Gorka Izaguirre jumps on board.

Cataldo was the Astana rider to attack just before Izaguirre, and they're joining up now in a small group, but they're not far in front of the main bunch.

It's starting to rain now, which will complicate the descents.

It's back together in the bunch, but strung out. Van der Sande has been dropped from the break and is back in the bunch.

Pernsteiner goes again.

Just a couple of kilometres from the top of the Pedro Bernardo, and the break are pushing it on at 1:30.

Ion Izaguirre takes it up in the peloton, and strings it out once more. Movistar's Marc Soler is on the wheel, with Jumbo once again on high alert just behind.

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) attacks in a bid for mountains points. He's marked by a teammate of the classification leader, Geoffrey Bouchard.

155km remaining The break head over the top of the climb with a lead of 1:30. There are not enough points left now for Madrazo to make any gains here.

Madrazo, in fact, needed to take maximum points on all six climbs today, so the jersey is Bouchard's, as long as he stays on his bike.

The shortest of descents now, and then we're climbing again on the Puerto de Serranillos (9km at 4.8 per cent).

The climb begins for the break and Docker is quickly dropped.

There's a small group off the front of the main bunch after the accelerations at the top of the first climb.

Astana once again very prominent indeed.

150km remaining Bennett accelerates and drags that group back to heel. The bunch is as one again, and it's very strung out. The gap to the break is down to 55 seconds with just over 6km to the top of this climb.

Movistar came in for heavy criticism yesterday for their decision to accelerate when Roglic and others crashed with 65km to go. They have now apologised, and Miguel Angel López has himself apologised to them, after going in hard on the Spanish team and, in particular, world champion Alejandro Valverde. Full story on the patching-up efforts: Movistar and López issue apologies amid Vuelta a España controversy

3.5km to the top of the Puerto de Serranillos and the rain is coming down harder now. Seven riders left out front: Howson, Morabito, Guerreiro, Henao, Padun, Samitier, Edet.

Craddock attacks from the bunch. The American has made up for his Tour de France non-selection with a strong ride at the Vuelta, but so far he's been unable to convert his breakaways into a stage win.

There's a respite in the peloton as riders reach for rain capes. Craddock has moved to 42 seconds down on the break while the bunch have slipped to 1:05.

But now we have more movement, and it's some of the non-GC teams looking to do something.

The break are into the final kilometre of the climb. Samitier took maximum points on the Pedro Bernardo but it's academic, really, as no one can overhaul Bouchard in the KOM standings.

144km remaining Nevertheless, it's Samitier who leads the break over the top once again.

Craddock, alone, follows at 35 seconds.

The peloton now come over the top, at 55 seconds.

A longer descent now. There's a flat section in the middle but it's a 20km run down to the foot of the third climb of the day.

Samitier has pushed on out front and leads the race alone.

The peloton has split on the descent and Astana lead the front group with Jumbo well-represented. They ease up as the road flattens out and the second group should get back in now.

Madrazo attacks again...

Pierre Latour attacks and bridges across to Madrazo.

Samitier is caught by his former companions and the break is back as seven.

A couple more riders jump across to Latour and Madrazo. It's Nikias Arndt (Sunweb) and Fran Ventoso (CCC).

133km remaining Craddock reaches the break. Make that eight out front.

More movement off the front of the bunch and that Latour group is brought bacj. Ventoso goes again, though.

As we continue this descent, let's check in with Alasdair Fotheringham, who's at the top of the Plataforma de Gredos. "Weather is cold, rainy, low cloud. For a race that began in 40-degree temperatures in Alicante, we've gone to the opposite end of things for the last day," he says. "Final climb is about 4km long, very gentle at about five or six percent, goes up through moorland to a kind of refuge-cum-bar and that's as far as it goes. Beyond that, you're into the moorland. Road is pretty well surfaced, if narrow and quite bendy. We're above the tree-line here so it'll be easy for riders to see their rivals ahead. "There's barely enough room for the finish infrastructure. Everybody's going to have to turn around and go back down when they get up here - 11 kms back to the buses."

Another increase in pace in the bunch and the gap to the break drops to 45 seconds.

125km remaining The descent is done and it's time for the third climb of the day. It's the second-category Alto de Navatalgordo, and it's 4km long with an average gradient of 7.2 per cent.

The bunch has reduced considerably on the bottom section of that climb. The break are just 30 seconds clear now as Roglic and co begin the climb.

Morabito is dropped from the break. Henao is struggling now, too.

Craddock, after bridging across, is dropped from the break, too.

So is Padun. That leaves four riders out front 2.5km from the top of the climb: Guerreiro, Howson, Samitier, Edet.

The bunch is back together, although reduced, and Jumbo come to the front through Powless to try and exert some control for a first real time today. The gap to the break rises slightly to 45 seconds.

James Knox is struggling, dropping off the back of the main bunch. He crashed yesterday and is heavily bandaged out there. He has Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates to support him there. The aim is to hold onto his 9th place, which would cap a hugely successful Vuelta for the 23-year-old. He has a buffer of eight minutes over 11th-placed Marc Soler.

121km remaining Gesink comes to the front now, followed by Powless, then Roglic, then Bennett. Jumbo-Visma have a grip on this now, at long last.

Into the final kilometre of this short but nasty climb for the four leaders. They have a lead of one minute now.

120km remaining Samitier leads the break over the top of the Navatalgordo, taking his haul of KOM points up to 20 for the day. That takes him to 40 in total and moves him up to second place in that classification. Bouchard, however, is out in front on 76 and is unassailable, unless he fails to finish today's stage.

The peloton come across the top of the climb 1:25 down, so the gap is growing and Jumbo-Visma seem to have it under control.

Knox is back in. His gilet is flapping in the wind and Philippe Gilbert, his roommate, tells him to take it off. He does so and hands it to the former world champion, who shoves it into his jersey. You sense Gilbert has been a very important figure for Knox on what has been something of a breakthrough Grand Tour for the British climber.

Just when you think it's settling down, Geoghegan Hart re-ignites the attacking. The Jumbo riders look around at their leader and ask whether they should chase it down.

Jumbo up the pace. They're not chasing but they want to deter fresh attacks from other riders. They're heading downhill fast at the moment, but we're about to tackle a particularly rugged section of the course, which heads mostly uphill to the Puerto de Chía at km120.

Geoghegan Hart is making a good go of this, closing in to within a minute of the four leaders. The peloton, meanwhile, are a further minute further back.

Geoghegan Hart makes it over to the breakaway.

The gap stands at 2:20 now, with just over 100km to go. We're about to head uphill for 15km before dropping down to the foot of the next categorised climb.

103km remaining Jumbo-Visma are looking comfortable once again with all six of their riders on the front of the peloton. The pace has eased and the gap has risen to 2:45 and looks set to continue to rise.

The five leaders plough on along this false flat section. Their lead has risen to 3:30 with 95km to go.

87km remaining The Movistar riders are all putting on their full rain capes now. Roglic already has his on. After the frenetic action in the first couple of hours, things have really settled down here. The break are now 4:05 up the road.

Howson's presence in the break gives him the edge over his teammate Tsgabu Grmay, who are having a competition to see who can make the most breaks. As Mitchelton-Scott director Julian Dean tells us, they have to find some way of putting smiles back on faces in what has been a terrible Vuelta. Dean says its the toughest Grand Tour he's experienced as a rider or a director. Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story: Mitchelton-Scott fighting through bruising Vuelta a España a year after victory

The Jumbo riders are taking on supplies, fuelling for the final 75 meaningful kilometres of this Vuelta.

75km remaining The break are almost at the foot of the fourth of the six climbs: the Puerto de Chía (3km at 4 per cent). It won't be much of a worry, but from there they'll head downhill to the foot of the first-category Puerto de Peña Negra, which is the key climb on today's route.

The five leaders approach the start of the climb with a lead of 4:10.

Astana take it up again!

The climb has begun for the bunch and Lopez's men have had enough of Jumbo-Visma's pace-setting. Six of them on the front.

Two Jumbo riders are immediately dropped and Roglic is down to just three teammates now.

71km remaining Samitier, Guerreiro, Edet, Geoghegan Hart and Howson hit the top of the Puerto de Chía. They're still together and there's no real sprint for the summit, with Edet crossing first. They're lead is falling after that acceleration in the peloton - 4 minutes now.

The main peloton has thinned markedly under Astana's pressure. It's down to around 40 riders now. Knox is among the riders distanced.

They come over the top now and Movistar send some riders up to the front. The gap to the break is down to 3:30.

We now have a 20km descent to the foot of the Peña Negra - 14.2km at 5.9 per cent. That's where the attacks have to come. After that, it's s downhill followed by three separate ramps to the finish, with the final climb not long or steep enough to be decisive.

Astana are leading down this fast descent. The rain has stopped for now but the roads are still damp.

Astana continue their charge as they come through a small town two thirds of the way down the descent. The break are 3:15 up the road now.

The riders in the bunch are removing their rain capes in anticipation of the Peña Negra.

The road flattens out and the wind is blowing. There a several small splits in the bunch, with Astana leading the front group of around 30.

Roglic has Kuss and Bennett with him but Gesink is chasing in the second group.

48.5km remaining The five leaders - Howson, Samitier, Edet, Guerreiro, Geoghegan Hart - head onto the Puerto de Peña Negra. It's 14.2km long at 5.9%. They have a lead of 2:20.

Astana continue to lead the bunch towards the climb. They have five riders in what is a main peloton of just 30-odd riders now. Movistar have six, Jumbo down to three, so the work is having the desired effect. It's Kuss and Bennett there for Roglic - Gesink never made contact.

Gorka Izaguirre does the work for Astana on the lower slopes. When will Lopez make his move?

A reminder of the general classification before this final decisive part of this Vuelta 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 75:00:33 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:31 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:23 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:09

Movement up front. 11.2km from the summit, and Geoghegan Hart sets off, immediately followed by Guerreiro. Those two were in a break together on stage 15 and had an argument beyond the finish line as they battled for second place on a narrow road.

Samitier is struggling but is just about hanging onto Howson and Edet as they fall to 15 seconds behind Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro.

Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro themselves have just 1:37 over the peloton, which means chances of a stage win are slim.

Fuglsang comes to the front for Astana and raises the tempo markedly. That's a big acceleration. Kuss is dropped...

Kuss is fighting but he's been gapped and it doesn't look like he'll play any further part for Roglic. Just Bennett left for support for the race leader.

Fuglsang is blowing this group wide open.

Astana are piling it on now. They have just two riders left in front of Lopez now. Movistar have four, two of whom are Valverde and Quintana. This GC group now contains 17 riders, and they're just over a minute down on the leading duo.

43km to go López attacks!

There it is. Fuglsang laid the groundwork, and López goes from range. He has to.

Roglic responds quickly, and this move quickly draws out the other favourites, with Valverde, Quintana, and Pogacar going clear.

They look around at each other and there's a slight lull. That allows Grosschartner to drag Majka back up, along with a few others, including Hagen and Kelderman.

And now Astana can get riders back in. Fuglsang comes back to the front, but none of Roglic's teammates are around.

With 41km to go, Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro lead Howson and Edet by 30 seconds, with the red jersey group a further 30 seconds back.

This stage has been all about Astana and Lopez so far, but Valverde is the rider with the best chance of taking overall victory from Roglic. What can he come up with here? Roglic has looked assured so far, and it would take something remarkable...

López goes again! It's less of an all-out attack but Fugslang's turn is over and the Colombian has to go.

Once again it's the same five who go clear - Lopez, Roglic, Valverde, Quintana, Pogacar.

Majka, however, is determined as ever, and drags his way back, along with Soler, Kelderman, Higuita, Hagen.

Pogacar attacks!

Sunweb were on the front with Rob Power and Kelderman but the green jersey hits out now, and quickly gets a gap.

Valverde attacks!

Or not. The world champion quickly looks over and doesn't seem happy with Bora coming up behind. As you were.

Pogacar trails Lopez on GC - and thus in the white jersey standings - by 32 seconds, but he's eating into that now.

Pogacar reaches Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro! 3.8km to the top and they lead the GC group by 55 seconds!

The pace has eased in the red jersey group as Astana and Movistar domestiques come back in.

Pogacar alone! First it's Geoghegan Hart who can't hold the pace, and then Guerreiro in turn falls away. Pogacar is on the rampage. 3.1km to the top.

Movistar come to the front of the GC group now, their podium positions suddenly under threat. Pogacar started the day 1:18 down on third-placed Quintana and 1:59 on second-placed Valverde.

2.2km to the top of the climb for Pogacar, but there are still 36.3km to go to the finish line. This would be something very special indeed if he could pull it off.

You run out of ways to describe how extraordinary Pogacar is. He's 20, this is his first Grand Tour.... he has already exceeded all expectations with his stage win and place in the top five. Most would be firmly in defense mode by now, but he wants more and, remarkably, in his first experience of a 20th consecutive day of racing, he has more to give.

Pogacar is still gaining time. He has 1:20 now as he enters the final kilometre of the Peña Negra, and that means he has overtaken both Lopez and Quintana and is third overall as it stands.

Movistar continue to lead the GC group. Instead of going on the offensive in a bid to dislodge Roglic, this has turned into a defensive operation to salvage their podium spots.

34km remaining Pogacar crests the Puerto de Peña Negra alone, in the mist, and readies himself for the descent. Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro are caught by the Movistar-led GC group as they come over the top at 1:38.

Pogacar is in full aero tuck as he takes on the descent, doing that top-tube pedalling that seems to wind people up so much. It's downhill for 15km, followed by five uphill kilometres, then a flatter few kilometres to the foot of the final climb.

This descent is not as fast as it appears on the profile. Pogacar has barely stopped pedalling, so it's one of those that requires a significant amount of effort. That will, of course, play into the hands of the chasers. Valverde and Quintana are tucked in behind two teammates in the red jersey group.

Valverde annoyed at Supermán/Astana for not helping to chase Pog, hence the acceleration/gesture?Either that or cycling’s drunk (again).September 14, 2019

25km remaining Pogacar is not giving anything away here. 1:35 here is his lead as he charges down this descent.

Pogacar's attack reminds me of Bernal's on the Iseran in the Tour. A young guy with no apparent fear making a solo move from a long way out with the aim of turning the race upside down #LaVuelta19 #cojonesSeptember 14, 2019

Pogacar has his arms folded over his bars and he's still turning his biggest gear as he comes towards the bottom of the descent. He still leads by 1:35. It's dry out there now, and the road looks pretty dry, too.

20km remaining Pogacar comes to the bottom of the descent and must now take on five kilometres of lightly uphill roads before a slightly faster few kilometres to the foot of the 9-kilometre final climb. This is where he could really suffer, being out alone against he numbers behind.

Soler comes to the front of the red jersey group and takes it up. Pedrero, who led down the descent, is still there for the Spanish team, just in front of Valverde and Quintana.

This is all working out quite nicely for Primoz Roglic, who just has to sit in and cruise to the Vuelta title.

I keep suggesting Pogacar might be about to start suffering against the more numerous chase group, but I'm still waiting. We're a couple of kilometres into the uphill drag and, if anything, his lead is growing. 1:41 now...

21 riders in the chasing red jersey group. Only two working at the moment - Soler and Pedrero for Movistar.

Fuglsang raises the pace, and gets a gap in the process. Soler is in trouble and falls away.

It's left to Pedrero, as Fuglsang eases up. They take a few seconds back from Pogacar.

15km remaining Pogacar flies under the 15km-to-go banner in aero tuck and he's gaining again. 1:44 now as the road dips downhill for the approach to the final climb.

Hesitation behind! Pedrero pulls off, leaving Quintana and Lopez on the front, in the wind, not quite knowing what to do. The gap grows to 1:50 until Lopez blinks and takes it up

It's short-lived and Pedrero is back on the front.

Any more of that from Movistar could cost them both second and third place.

11.5km remaining Pogacar passes through the intermediate sprint in Hoyos del Espino and in doing so adds three bonus seconds to the time he's taking out on the road. Every little helps.

Pogacar is just a couple of kilometres away from the final climb to the Plataforma de Gredos - 9.4km at 3.8 per cent.

Valverde takes the next two bonus seconds as the red jersey group hits the intermediate sprint.

Pogacar hits the final climb! He still leads by 1:40

Here's a word on the final climb from Alasdair Fotheringham "It's a climb in two parts. The last part is four kilometres, gentle at about five or six percent, goes up through moorland to a kind of refuge-cum-bar and that's as far as it goes. Beyond that, you're into the moorland. Road is pretty well surfaced, if narrow and quite bendy. We're above the tree-line here so it'll be easy for riders to see their rivals ahead."

Pedrero is burying himself on the front of the red jersey group, going through the full range of facial contortions. But he's not getting any closer to Pogacar.

And now Fuglsang takes it up with a huge acceleration

10 seconds fall off the gap as he peels off but Lopez doesn't take it up, so the pace drains away again.

And so Pedrero comes back to the fore for Movistar.

Pogacar moves back out to 1:37, so he's provisionally third overall. He needs another 20 seconds or so to overhaul Valverde.

It was Soler, not Pedrero, who came back to the front, but he's cooked now, too. Over to Astana.

Lopez takes it up. The leaders are forced onto the front foot.

Lopez won't want to tow Valverde and Quintana back to Pogacar. Quintana, duly, comes through to the front. It's those two who are being overtaken by Pogacar here.

The gap rises to 1:41 as Pernsteiner attacks

Grosschartner chases it down and takes up the pace setting for Majka.

Majka attacks.

Valverde tracks it, with Roglic, Quintana and Lopez there.

Pogacar reaches the half-way point of the climb and takes on the short downhill section.

Valverde, Lopez, Quintana, Roglic, Majka, Pernsteiner, Higuita clip off in a primary chase group.

3km to go The road is rising once again with 3km to go, and still Pogacar leads by 1:37. This is extraordinary.

Pernsteiner goes again.

Quintana is on the front but Valverde moves forwards now and accelerates

Roglic is safely in the wheel, and Majka is there too. Quintana gets on board as they move clear as four.

Lopez losing ground After all that effort today, the Colombian is suffering and falling away. The white jersey is heading to Pogacar.

2km 2000m to go and Pogacar has lost a couple of seconds. 1:35 now.

Pogacar will pick up 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, meaning he needs another 12 seconds or so to topple Valverde. That's why the world champion is now taking it up in the chase.

Quintana is dropped from that chase as Valverde ploughs on with Roglic, Majka, and Pernsteiner.

1km remaining Under the flamme rouge and, guess what, Pogacar still has 1:38. This is incredible.

Here we go then. Stage victory is in the bag, and he's going to climb onto the podium. What step will it be? It should be third, unless Valverde cracks.

Pogacar comes into the barriers on the lonely mountainside. His head bobs and he continues to give it everything for every last metre.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 20 of the Vuelta a España

Pogacar hauls himself across the line before allowing himself a celebration. He raises his arms in the air for the third time at this Vuelta, his debut Grand Tour. Amazing.

Here comes Valverde, along with Majka, Roglic, and Pernsteiner.

Valverde leads that group across the line at 1:32. Majka takes third place. Roglic actually finishes a few seconds back but he has the Vuelta title wrapped up.

Quintana comes home 20 seconds down later, Lopez 25 seconds further back. So Pogacar has leapfrogged them both into third overall.

Top 10 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:16:40 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:41 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:49 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:59 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

General classification after stage 20 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 80:18:54 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:46 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:48 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:33 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:04 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54

