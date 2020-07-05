Live coverage
Virtual Tour de France stage 2 – Live coverage
By Cyclingnews
All the action from Watopia Mountain Route
It's really steep stuff up here as the two leaders battle it out.
15km remaining
The riders are still climbing after the QOM banner – it's even steeper here.
Uttrup Ludwig is pushing on with Magnaldi in pursuit. The top ten is separated by 25 seconds now.
Magnaldi took the QOM at the top, ahead of Lowden and Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig (FDJ).
You can watch the race live too, of course. Check out our how to watch & VPN guide here.
Here are the riders towards the top of the climb. Theye've just crested it now.
They're up past the virtual snowline now. Thee laed group is thinning down to fewer than ten riders. Magnaldi is pushing the pace.
19km remaining
Now they hit a flatter section – this isn't a steady gradient all the way up.
Riders are being whittled away under the pace. Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) drops back on a steep section.
There's a group of around 20 riders up front at the moment.
Enrica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) and Joscelin Lowden (Drops) are up there towards the front. They both performed strongly in the hills yesterday.
Here's an animated look at today's course.
NTT's stage predictor has Stine Borgli (fdj), Liane Lippert (Sunweb) and Elisa Balsamo (Valcar) as the favourites for today.
The peloton has already broken up. They're 13 minutes into this race.
We're running a bit late today due to technical gremlins, but everything looks ok now.
The women's race has gotten underway, and they're already climbing this 9.5km, 4 per cent mountain.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Virtual Tour de France. The peloton will head uphill today as they tackle the Watopia mountan route.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Virtual Tour de France stage 2 – Live coverageAll the action from Watopia Mountain Route
-
A minute's silence for Niels De Vriendt held at GP Vermarc Sport20-year-old Belgian rider died during race in Belgium on Saturday
-
Cheapest Zwift setup: Everything to help you onto Zwift for the first timeJust starting out on Zwift? Our guide to the cheapest Zwift setup will guide you through the process without emptying your bank account
-
Gibbons hopes Virtual Tour de France win will lead to a place in the real thingNTT rider wins stage 1 on Zwift race
-
Egan Bernal: Chris Froome wasn't upset by my Tour de France leadership comments'We're friends and we all want to go forward, to win'
-
Sunweb coach responds to Michael Matthews' Tour de France non-selection'Riders have input but it's up to the team to make the choice' says Reef
-
Belgian amateur Niels De Vriendt dies during first post-COVID-19 race in Belgium20-year-old suffered reported heart failure during a practice race
-
Warbasse: US travel ban scare overblown for pro cyclistsAG2R La Mondiale rider aiming for Giro d'Italia in contract year
-
Tacey and Drops celebrate stunning win in Virtual Tour de FranceDrops almost stopped two years ago but now they're leading the women's Virtual Tour de France
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.