Virtual Tour de France stage 2 – Live coverage

Refresh

It's really steep stuff up here as the two leaders battle it out. (Image credit: Zwift)

15km remaining The riders are still climbing after the QOM banner – it's even steeper here. Uttrup Ludwig is pushing on with Magnaldi in pursuit. The top ten is separated by 25 seconds now.

Magnaldi took the QOM at the top, ahead of Lowden and Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig (FDJ).

You can watch the race live too, of course. Check out our how to watch & VPN guide here.

Here are the riders towards the top of the climb. Theye've just crested it now. (Image credit: Zwift)

They're up past the virtual snowline now. Thee laed group is thinning down to fewer than ten riders. Magnaldi is pushing the pace.

19km remaining Now they hit a flatter section – this isn't a steady gradient all the way up.

Riders are being whittled away under the pace. Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) drops back on a steep section.

There's a group of around 20 riders up front at the moment.

Enrica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) and Joscelin Lowden (Drops) are up there towards the front. They both performed strongly in the hills yesterday.

Here's an animated look at today's course. (Image credit: Zwift)

NTT's stage predictor has Stine Borgli (fdj), Liane Lippert (Sunweb) and Elisa Balsamo (Valcar) as the favourites for today.

The peloton has already broken up. They're 13 minutes into this race.

We're running a bit late today due to technical gremlins, but everything looks ok now. The women's race has gotten underway, and they're already climbing this 9.5km, 4 per cent mountain. (Image credit: Zwift)