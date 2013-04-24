Image 1 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 6 Map (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge) Image 2 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 6 Profile (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

This stage is new territory for the race, and by no means will be an easy ride. The altitude is lower than the previous stages, and on paper it looks like there's just one big climb to Estes Park, so people will think it's a sprint day.

They will be surprised by the roads around Horsetooth Resevoir, however. There are some nasty, steep rollers, and could be the best day for a breakaway to stay away. If a GC team is looking to defend the jersey, they will have a hard time chasing back a dangerous move. For a team like UnitedHealthcare, that likes to stack the GC with guys, it is a good chance to send someone who's a little lower down up the road to put pressure on the other teams. It's not a day to shatter the GC, but tactics will definitely come into play.

Stage 6 map

Image ©: USA Pro Challenge

Stage 6 profile

Image ©: USA Pro Challenge