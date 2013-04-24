USA Pro Challenge: Stage 6 preview
Stage 6 preview, map and profile
Stage 6: Loveland - Ft. Collins
This stage is new territory for the race, and by no means will be an easy ride. The altitude is lower than the previous stages, and on paper it looks like there's just one big climb to Estes Park, so people will think it's a sprint day.
They will be surprised by the roads around Horsetooth Resevoir, however. There are some nasty, steep rollers, and could be the best day for a breakaway to stay away. If a GC team is looking to defend the jersey, they will have a hard time chasing back a dangerous move. For a team like UnitedHealthcare, that likes to stack the GC with guys, it is a good chance to send someone who's a little lower down up the road to put pressure on the other teams. It's not a day to shatter the GC, but tactics will definitely come into play.
Stage 6 map
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Stage 6 profile
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy