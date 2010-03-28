Image 1 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins a sprint against Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Moutain) in a Fontana sand storm. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) always gets a good luck kiss from his wife Meg at the starting line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 30 Eric Batty (Trek Toronto) rode impressively to a top 10 finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 30 Carl Decker (Team Giant) loves to descend like a mad man. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 30 Miguel Valadez riding the top of the plateau. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 30 Men's podium (L to R): Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized), Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain), Todd Wells (Specialized), Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) and Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 30 The men's start was fast and furious. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 30 Geoff Kabush and Todd Wells seem to take turns winning starts. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 30 A select group lead by USA Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) heads out onto lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 30 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) leads up the big climb on lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 30 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) climbing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 30 A Mafia Racing rider high above Fontana. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 30 Barry Wicks (Kona) riding on top of the plateau. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 30 Robert Marion (American C) carving a corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 30 Sweet, sweet singletrack on top of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 30 Tinker Juarez (Cannondale) on the big climb, (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 30 Carl Decker (Team Giant) on his way to a top 10 finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading up the big climb on lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 30 Adam Morka (Trek Toronto) descending a rock face. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 30 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 30 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 30 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 30 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 30 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) on the front of the lead group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 30 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) marking Sid Taberlaly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 30 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) looked strong and then broke a chain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 30 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding with the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 30 Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru) stayed with the other four leaders for a couple laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 30 The leaders head up the mountain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 30 Hayden Boucher (3Rox Racing) riding the rocks on his dually. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

After previously being unbeaten on the course, Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) suffered a narrow defeat by just one second to Todd Wells (Specialized). Sho-Air/Specialized teammates Max Plaxton and Sid Taberlay finished third and fourth respectively, while Sam Schultz held on for fifth place after being dropped from the lead group mid-race.

“Everyone was just sitting up on the flat before the last climb and I sort of hit it and was able to hold on,” said Wells. “Generally whoever leads up the climb stays in the lead.”

The Santa Anna winds were blowing at nearly gale force for the entire race today. Riders were treated to sand in their mouths and eyes, as the headwinds neutralized many attacks.

“One of the best places to attack was on the pavement climb, but there was an extreme headwind so it was kind of useless,” said Kabush. “It was easy to follow attacks because you could just jump on someone’s wheel.”

The Fontana course was redesigned slightly again this year. It still featured a massive climb up the mountain, but a highly technical descent was added that had riders flying down slick rock and over multiple drop-offs. Surprisingly there were very few crashes as the riders mustered all their skills for these dangerous sections of the course.

A select group of six riders got away from the field early on the first lap, including Kabush, Max Plaxton (Specialized / Sho-Air), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru), Sid Taberlay (Specialized / Sho-Air), Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher / Subaru), and Todd Wells (Specialized). It seemed that Kabush and Wells did much of the work up front, but everyone got involved, launching attack after attack. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru / Gary Fisher) snapped a chain early in the race that would end any chance he had of making the podium.

Schultz came unglued from the group on the third lap and rode solo the rest of the race. “I lost them at the top of the pavement climb and couldn’t get back on,” said Schutlz. “It was easy to motivate myself by trying to catch the leaders rather than get caught myself from behind.”

The final run into the finish was through some trees where it is near impossible to pass. Whoever was first into the finishing area had a huge advantage in any final sprint. While Kabush is a fantastic sprinter, Wells had the lead coming out of the trees and was able to hold off Kabush.

Kabush had been shooting for his fifth consecutive victory at Fontana, but was magnanimous in defeat. “It was good to see Todd win,” he said. “He has often been strong at these national races but he’s had a hard time winning them.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 1:46:15 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain-Rocky Mountain 0:00:01 3 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized 0:00:03 4 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specialized 0:00:29 5 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:03:15 6 Derek Zandstra (Can) 3 Rox Racing 0:04:31 7 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:05:04 8 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 0:05:29 9 Eric Batty (Can) Trek Canada 0:05:48 10 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:06:41 11 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team 0:06:57 12 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:07:10 13 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:53 14 Rob Squire (USA) U23 National Team 0:08:22 15 Peter Glassford (Can) 0:08:29 16 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:09:26 17 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 0:10:08 18 Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:10:29 19 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:10:49 20 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher 0:10:57 21 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M-Kona 0:11:23 22 Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance 0:12:27 23 Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder 0:12:48 24 Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale 0:13:09 25 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Mafia/Felt/PBR 26 Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles/I9 0:14:36 27 Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com 0:14:41 28 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:14:46 29 Sondre Norland (Nor) 0:14:49 30 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA 0:15:21 31 Cody Canning (Can) 0:15:35 32 Zachary Hughes (Can) 0:16:15 33 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Kenda/Tomac 0:16:20 34 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:16:22 35 Kalan Beisel (USA) Procycling/CTS 0:17:42 36 Tyson Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing 0:17:51 37 Miguel Valadez (Mex) 0:18:12 38 Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:18:32 39 Bryan Alders (USA) 0:18:37 40 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Teamgive/Blackbottoms 0:18:38 41 Kevin Smallman (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:19:26 42 Drew Edsall (USA) Yeti 0:19:40 43 Evan Guthrie (Can) 0:19:54 44 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:19:56 45 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 46 Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles 0:20:56 47 Tim Allen (USA) 0:21:09 48 Jim Hewett (USA) 0:22:07 49 Danny Mcnaughton (USA) Content Works/Unseen Machine 0:22:16 50 Zachary Keller (USA) Form Cycles/Griffin 0:23:17