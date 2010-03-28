Wells claims Fontana by one second
Kabush, Plaxton in tight race for podium places
After previously being unbeaten on the course, Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) suffered a narrow defeat by just one second to Todd Wells (Specialized). Sho-Air/Specialized teammates Max Plaxton and Sid Taberlay finished third and fourth respectively, while Sam Schultz held on for fifth place after being dropped from the lead group mid-race.
“Everyone was just sitting up on the flat before the last climb and I sort of hit it and was able to hold on,” said Wells. “Generally whoever leads up the climb stays in the lead.”
The Santa Anna winds were blowing at nearly gale force for the entire race today. Riders were treated to sand in their mouths and eyes, as the headwinds neutralized many attacks.
“One of the best places to attack was on the pavement climb, but there was an extreme headwind so it was kind of useless,” said Kabush. “It was easy to follow attacks because you could just jump on someone’s wheel.”
The Fontana course was redesigned slightly again this year. It still featured a massive climb up the mountain, but a highly technical descent was added that had riders flying down slick rock and over multiple drop-offs. Surprisingly there were very few crashes as the riders mustered all their skills for these dangerous sections of the course.
A select group of six riders got away from the field early on the first lap, including Kabush, Max Plaxton (Specialized / Sho-Air), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru), Sid Taberlay (Specialized / Sho-Air), Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher / Subaru), and Todd Wells (Specialized). It seemed that Kabush and Wells did much of the work up front, but everyone got involved, launching attack after attack. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru / Gary Fisher) snapped a chain early in the race that would end any chance he had of making the podium.
Schultz came unglued from the group on the third lap and rode solo the rest of the race. “I lost them at the top of the pavement climb and couldn’t get back on,” said Schutlz. “It was easy to motivate myself by trying to catch the leaders rather than get caught myself from behind.”
The final run into the finish was through some trees where it is near impossible to pass. Whoever was first into the finishing area had a huge advantage in any final sprint. While Kabush is a fantastic sprinter, Wells had the lead coming out of the trees and was able to hold off Kabush.
Kabush had been shooting for his fifth consecutive victory at Fontana, but was magnanimous in defeat. “It was good to see Todd win,” he said. “He has often been strong at these national races but he’s had a hard time winning them.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|1:46:15
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:01
|3
|Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized
|0:00:03
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specialized
|0:00:29
|5
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:03:15
|6
|Derek Zandstra (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:04:31
|7
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:05:04
|8
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:05:29
|9
|Eric Batty (Can) Trek Canada
|0:05:48
|10
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:06:41
|11
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team
|0:06:57
|12
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|0:07:10
|13
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:53
|14
|Rob Squire (USA) U23 National Team
|0:08:22
|15
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:08:29
|16
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:09:26
|17
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|0:10:08
|18
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:10:29
|19
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:10:49
|20
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher
|0:10:57
|21
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M-Kona
|0:11:23
|22
|Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance
|0:12:27
|23
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder
|0:12:48
|24
|Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
|0:13:09
|25
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Mafia/Felt/PBR
|26
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles/I9
|0:14:36
|27
|Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com
|0:14:41
|28
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:14:46
|29
|Sondre Norland (Nor)
|0:14:49
|30
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA
|0:15:21
|31
|Cody Canning (Can)
|0:15:35
|32
|Zachary Hughes (Can)
|0:16:15
|33
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Kenda/Tomac
|0:16:20
|34
|Ken Onodera (Jpn) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:16:22
|35
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Procycling/CTS
|0:17:42
|36
|Tyson Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:17:51
|37
|Miguel Valadez (Mex)
|0:18:12
|38
|Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:18:32
|39
|Bryan Alders (USA)
|0:18:37
|40
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Teamgive/Blackbottoms
|0:18:38
|41
|Kevin Smallman (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:19:26
|42
|Drew Edsall (USA) Yeti
|0:19:40
|43
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:19:54
|44
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:19:56
|45
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|46
|Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles
|0:20:56
|47
|Tim Allen (USA)
|0:21:09
|48
|Jim Hewett (USA)
|0:22:07
|49
|Danny Mcnaughton (USA) Content Works/Unseen Machine
|0:22:16
|50
|Zachary Keller (USA) Form Cycles/Griffin
|0:23:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Michael Mooradian (USA)
|52
|Menso De Jong (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|53
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion
|54
|Ethan Gilmour (USA)
|55
|Greg Carpenter (USA)
|56
|Scott Keller (USA)
|57
|Eric Emsky (USA) Blue Competition Cycles
|58
|Brent Steinberg (USA) Gary Fisher, 29Er Crew
|59
|Alex Boone (USA) Trek Mtn Co-Op
|60
|Randall Jacobs (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|61
|Justin Maka (USA) Hayes/Spy
|62
|Nitish Nag (USA) NRL Racing
|63
|Haydn Boucher (Can) 3Rox Racing
|64
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Inland
|65
|Ryan Clark (USA) Cynergy Cycles
|66
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|67
|Dylan Stucki (USA) Mafia Racing
|68
|Rob Sousa (USA) Pro Cycling
|69
|Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing
|70
|Yuki Saito (Jpn) Topeak-Ergon
|71
|Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|72
|Tom Obrien (USA)
|73
|Patrick Dennis (Can)
|74
|Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports
|75
|Matthew Paziuk (Can) Trek Store Toronto
|76
|Nicholas Stevens (USA) Waltworks
|77
|Ryan Dorsey (USA) Honey Stonger/Trek
|78
|Garnet Vertican (USA) Big Ring
|DNF
|Matt Miller (USA) Giant Mid Atlantic
|DNS
|Aaron Snyder (USA)
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Dezmin Wilder (USA) Sobe Cannondale
|DNF
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound
|DNF
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes
|DNF
|John Bennett (USA) Whole Athlete
|DNS
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) Radracing NW
|DNF
|Bryan Vanvleet (USA) KHS Bicycles
|DNF
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|DNF
|David (Tinker) Juarez (USA) Factory Cannondale
|DNF
|Cameron Jette (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy