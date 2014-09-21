The men are ready to take on the 2015 World Championship Team Time Trial!

Today’s race is 57.1km – a long team time trial. Will Omega Pharma-QuickStep win it again?

The first team is already underway: Team Ecuador.

The teams will be taking off at 4 minute intervals.

MG Vkis-Wilier, an Italian team, is the next to go. There are a total of 29 teams here today.

Who are the top five teams to watch today? Take a look here!

The Rabobank Development team is up now.

Here is an update on that horrible crash for Rabo Liv in this morning’s women’s TTT. Anna Van Der Breggen is confirmed to have suffered a broken pelvis. We wish her all the best and a speedy recovery.

Now we have the Polish team BDC Marcpol.

If you want to check the start list for this race, here it is.

Kolss Cycing of the Ukraine is the next to go. The Continental team has 16 wins this year.

Meanwhile, the top teams are starting to warm up. We see AG32R starting to get on their rollers, although they still have more than an hour before their start time.

The last of the six Continental teams is now on the road, Adria Mobil. They are unique in that their rider Primoz Roglic is a former professional ski jumper.

Next we will have five Professional Continental teams, to be followed by the 20 ProTour teams.

Caja Rural is the first ProConti team to go. They have five Spanish rider and one Polish rider.

The course looks to be more flat than not, with one significant bump near the finish.

CCC Polsat Polkowice, from Poland, is up now.

There are three intermediate time checks, at 23km, 36km and 48km. No one has yet arrived at the first time check.

Next up is Rusvelo, with an all-Russian line-up.

These are six-man teams, with the final time being taken when the fourth man crosses the line.

Rabobank Dev. has the best time at the first time check, 27:44.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert is on the road now.

Next up will be Topsport-Vlaanderen, the last of the ProConti teams.

BDC Marcpol has put in a new best time at the first time check, topping Rabobank Dev. by 16 seconds.

The first TTT in the World Championships was held in 1962. Four riders took on a 100km course. The teams were national and not trade teams, and the first winner was Italy. The TTT was not held every year, and stopped in 1994. Italy dominated, winning 7 times.

And Kolss puts in another top time at the time check!

Europcar is the first ProTour team to go. It features Jerome Cousin, Dan Craven, Jimmy Engoulvent, Romain Guillemois, Christophe Kern and Yannick Martinez.

This is Europcar's debut in this discipline in the World Championships.

Adria Mobil is third at the time check.

Here is Cannondale, with Maciej Bodnar, Alessandro De Marchi, Michel Koch, Kristijan Koren, Alan Maragoni and Peter Sagan. And that will be the last appearance by this team, as they will mere with Garmin-Sharp as of 2015.

France is up next, with six French riders for FDJ.fr: William Bonnet, David Boucher, Matthieu Ladagnous, Johan Le Bon, Laurent Pichon and Jeremy Roy.

Caja Rural second at the time check, but very narrowly.

Just had a bit of an arm-sling by two CCC riders -- which we think s not really allowed.....

Here we have Lotto Belisol, which includes Lars Ytting Bak, Vegard Breen, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Pim Ligthart and Maxime Monfort. Six riders from six different nations.

Garmin, Lampre and Trek will be next teams to start. Just as we had this morning, the conditions are perfect with sunshine and very little in terms of wind out on the course. Right now Omega are warming up on the rollers: each riders looking focused on the task in hand.

Out on the road Cannondale are counting down the kilometers. Sagan is at the back of the train at the moment after he takes a turn. His form is a bit of an unknown at the moment but he'll still be a favourite for the road race on Sunday and he can never be counted out.

Rusvelo are currently the fastest team at the first time check but we have all the main favourites still to come.

Lampre roll down from the start house.

Europcar will be the first WorldTour team to hit the first time check in a couple of minutes. Topsport, meanwhile, are the quickest squad out on the road at the second time check. FDJ are looking pretty smooth out there, as Cancellara leads a decent looking Trek team off from the start.

Team Sky, third last year, warm up, facing the team bus. They'll be led by Bradley Wiggins with strong support from Cataldo and Thomas.

Giant Shimano have a strong outfit for today with Kittel, Dumoulin, Ludvigsson, Preidler, Ardnt and Haga. They've just left the start house as up the road Adam Hansen takes a huge turn on the front for Lotto.

Cannondale are in fact the fastest team at the first time check as Rusvelo go quickest at the second marker.

Astana are next off. Not their strongest line up it has to be said but they're a well-drilled team.

Garmin in their final TTT and their final team outing on Cervelo bikes. They form with Cannondale next year with Cervelo set to supply bikes for MTN. The American team have a few strong riders here but they're not the TTT force they once were.

Lotto only sixth at the first time check with Cannondale still leading the race.

And it's BMC who start now. They're are favourites for a place on the podium. Dennis leads them off and Oss, Quinziato, and van Garderen are in the team.

Garmin go through the first time check in third position.

And Cannodale continue their fine start and have gone through the second time check 50 seconds ahead of Topsport.

Caja Rural have just finished their TTT and lead the race and are the first team to go under the 68 minute marker.

Trek should be coming to the first time check in the next couple of minutes. They're a danger team for today and could well pull out a strong ride and upset the likes of Team Sky and BMC.

Well Trek are 29 seconds down on Cannondale even with Cancellara on the front taking long pulls. It's not going to be their day.

Cannondale still lead at the second check with FDJ in second at seven seconds.

As Tinkoff Saxo start their time trial. Michael Rogers - a three time world TT champion - is in their ranks.

Movistar have a team full of depth here with Malori, Dowsett, Izaguirre and Amador in their ranks. Out on the road Cannondale lead with FDJ second and Garmin third at the second time check.

Belkin 11th at the first time check.

Team Sky, Orica GreenEdge and then Omega will be the last teams off from the start-house. The British team are off next.

It's Thomas who leads them with Wiggins nestling into second place.

And at the third time check Cannondale continue to lead with FDJ in second place.

Orica set off with a very strong team - only one change from last year when they finished second to Omega Pharma QuickStep. And BMC go nearly 30 seconds faster than Cannondale at the first check

That's a really strong effort from the American squad as they now approach a long drag section on the course. All six riders still together at this point.

At the finish Rusvelo still lead and have put in over a minute into Europcar who finish fourth. It's Omega off now as they look to defend their title.

Giant have upped the pace and gone fastest at the second check. They were fourth at the first count.

As Cannondale hit the finish 1:16 faster than Rusvelo and we have knew race leaders.

Garmin Sharp are second at the third time check but they were sixth at the first time check and we're still waiting on times for the big three.

FDJ have come over the line and slot into second place, 36 seconds down on Cannondale who continue to lead. AG2R, Katusha and Astana have all gone through the first check but they're not going to trouble the podium today.

Giant should hit the third check soon. Can they sustain their pace and push Cannondale into second place?

Tinkoff are 31 seconds down at the first time check.

Well it's Trek who now lead at the first check. They looked well off the pace earlier on but they've found their pace at the right time and they're seven seconds up on Cannondale as Garmin cross the finishline in second.

And at the third time check Giant are second but 0.29 seconds down on Trek Factory Racing.

But it's BMC who continue to push on and they're first at the second time check, a ful 50 seconds faster than Giant Shimano.

And Team Sky are second at the first check, four seconds off BMC. So at the moment we have Trek and Giant fighting for the lead towards the end of their races but behind them BMC are on the march, with Sky close by.

Movistar were third at the first check so there's lots of interesting sub plots along the course as a number of teams have used different pace strategies. Trek are about to finish and they now lead, 27 seconds ahead of Cannondale.

And Giant finish second, 25 seconds down on Trek but the big news is that Orica are only fifth at the first check. Omega are second, less than a second down on BMC , who have now gone fastest at the third time check.

So BMC, Omega and Sky less than five seconds apart at the first time check with a wave of teams trying to hunt them down. Orica have work to do though as they're down in fifth at 25 seconds.

Thomas has been dropped by Team Sky and they're down to four riders. Puccio has also been distanced. They're just over half-way in the race so Wiggins has more responsibility on his shoulders.

It' so tight out there on the road as Team Sky go quickest at the second check, just under a second faster than BMC. Remember the British team are already down to just four riders.

One of the Team Sky riders is missing turns already and Wiggins is calling the shots, trying to get the team to switch over to the other side of the road.

And BMC come over the line and they're 1:01 ahead of Trek Factory Racing. The men in red and black are certainly in within a chance of a medal today.

Meanwhile Orica have moved into third at the second time check, 10 seconds down on Sky.

And now Omega go through the second time check seven seconds up on Team Sky. All six riders are still together as well.

18 seconds spread the top four teams at this stage.

Movistar slot into third at the third check point. They're just outside the fight for the medals at the moment but they still have five riders.

Third time check and Team Sky are 11 seconds down on BMC so at this stage they could be in the fight for bronze with Orica. Omega and BMC look the best teams at this stage.

Tinkoff have come over the line and slot into second place, pushing Trek down into third.

And Orica are third at the third time check but they've pulled more time back on Team Sky and are just a second down on them.

So BMC continue to lead but all eyes are on Omega as they approach the third time check.

And now the rain is starting to fall. Perfect for BMC.

BMC can only watch on as they wait for news on Omega. More and more rain is falling out on the course.

It's Tony Martin who pulls on the front for the Belgian team and they're 12 seconds down on BMC and in third, just a second down on Team Sky too. We still have four teams in the hunt.

And here come Team Sky. How close can they get to BMC?

Team Sky finish second but they're 37 seconds down on BMC. Is that going to be enough for a place on the podium?

According to the time references Omega are 21 seconds down on BMC. The defending champions are in big trouble. Lefevere is on Twitter saying that the wind has picked up as well.

Orica are into the finishing straight ...

And they finish second 31 seconds down on BMC but ahead of Team Sky.

So no worse than silver for BMC. They're smiling but they can't count on the win just yet.

According to the latest time check Omega are four seconds down on Orica.

More wet roads on the descent to the finish so Omega are battling for bronze at the moment.

And there's a brief split in the Omega train but they've pulled it together..

BMC will take gold.

And it's third for Omega. GreenEdge have to settle for silver once more and Team Sky are pushed down to fourth.

A well deserved win for BMC. They finished the strongest and were consistent throughout. They were first, third, first at the three time checks.

1 BMC Racing Team 1:03:29.85

2 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31.84

3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep Cycling 0:00:35.22

4 Team Sky 0:00:37.29

5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46.59

6 Movistar Team 0:00:51.37

7 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01.47

8 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26.60

9 Cannondale 0:01:28.56

The riders are taking to the podium now with BMC picking up their gold medals.