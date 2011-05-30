Trans Germany gets underway on Wednesday
Fifth edition will start in Sonthofen
On Wednesday, June 1, the Trans Germany will kick off when Sonthofen's First Mayor Hubert Buhl gives the starting signal to open the fifth edition of the race. 1,200 mountain bikers will get under way. Their goal: to master a total of 329 kilometers and 8,366 meters in elevation from the Allgau district capital via Pfronten, Lermoos and Garmisch-Partenkirchen to Maurach/Achensee.
A total of about 100 women, 500 men, 450 masters 40+ and 150 masters 50+ will be at the ready at the public pool Wonnemar in Sonthofen for the start. The youngest racer there will be 17, 50 years younger than the oldest one.
13 mountain bikers have competed in all four editions held so far while 29 participants have done it three times and 60 have done it twice. 804 riders are new to the event.
