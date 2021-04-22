Tour of the Alps stage 4 – Live coverage

Live coverage
Nicolas Roche (DSM) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) are among the riders who have joined this front group of 15 or so riders, but the situation is very fluid on the Passo Castrin.
Froome, Warbasse, Dina and Ravanelli don't last long as a quartet. Another spate of attacks in the peloton sees this front group expand to a dozen or so riders, but it's all still very fragmented.
-129km
Situation:
Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën), Simone Ravanelli (Androni-Sidermec) and Márton Dina (Eolo-Kometa)
Peloton at 0:12
Simone Ravanelli (Androni-Sidermec) and the irrepressible Márton Dina (Eolo-Kometa) also bridge across. This quartet holds a slender lead over the peloton.
As the gradient stiffens, Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën) attacks once again and this time he has another rider from Israel Start-Up Nation for company as one Chris Froome goes with him.
After the initial kick upwards at the base of the Passo Castrin, the road flattens out for several kilometres around Sankt Pankraz, and riders who were distanced from the peloton on the lower slopes are fighting their way back on. It's a temporary respite, however, as the road soon rears up again for another 15km or so.
-136km
Nothing to be done. The speed remains high and the would-be escapees are brought to heel.
Three members of the first break try their luck again. Márton Dina (Eolo-Kometa), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Natnael Tesfazion (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) are off the front in the company of Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroën) and Nikolay Cherkasov (Gazprom-Rusvelo). Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe) is also trying to get across.
-139km
Warbasse and the escapees have been caught by the peloton on the Castrin. They were never given much leeway by their pursuers, but we can expect another flurry of attacks as the climb draws on.
It's been a rapid start to proceedings but now the race is tackling the lower slopes of the Passo Castrin. Gazprom-RusVelo are now leading the peloton and the break's lead has dropped further, to 21 seconds.
-141km
Break:
Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën), Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa), Romain Hardy (Arkéa-Samsic), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Natnael Tesfazion (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)
Peloton at 0:32
-149km
Bahrain-Victorious are helping Groupama-FDJ to pace the peloton and their combined efforts mean that the break's advantage continues to hover around the 50-second mark.
Groupama-FDJ are setting the tempo in the peloton in pursuit of the escapees. Thibaut Pinot is more than 13 minutes down after struggling on stage 2. The Frenchman is still suffering with a lingering back injury and his Giro d'Italia participation is very uncertain as a result. The remainder of this race - and today's stage in particular - will be telling in his final decision.
-158km
Domen Novak (Bahrain Victorious) and Pavel Kochetkov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) made a determined attempt to bridge across but they have since relented. Warbasse et al, meanwhile, have a lead of 48 seconds.
The leading group expands to eight riders, though their advantage is still a slender one for now: Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën), Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa), Romain Hardy (Arkéa-Samsic), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Natnael Tesfazion (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) is also in the move and a couple of more riders try to get across on the short climb out of Naturns.
Almost immediately, a break forges clear, with Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen), Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa) and Romain Hardy (Arkéa-Samsic) opening a lead over the peloton.
-168km
The peloton has completed the neutralised zone and stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps is officially underway.
General classification after stage 3
1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10:52:10
2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04
4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08
6 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:27
8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:52
10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
11 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
13 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:09
15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:12
16 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13
17 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:18
18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:26
19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:33
20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
Simon Yates (BikeExchange) remains in the leader's green jersey after his commanding victory at Feichten im Kaunertal on Tuesday. He holds a 45-second advantage over Pavel Sivakov (Ineos), while Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) are all just over a minute down.
Stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps brings the peloton from Naturns to Pieve di Bono by way of the climbs of the Passo Castrin, Passo Campo Carlo Magno and Boniprati. The longest stage of the race also brings it to its highest point atop the Castrin and features more climbing than any other day this week. Roll out is at 10.50 CET.
