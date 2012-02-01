Preview: Tour of Britain stage 7
Preview: Tour of Britain stage 7
Barnstaple - Dartmouth
Unlike this year’s Tour de France we don’t expect the race for the IG Markets Gold Tour of Britain leaders jersey to have been completely sewn up by the penultimate stage so Devon could help decide the overall winner. Three categorised climbs – two Cat 1 and one Cat 2 – should make the sprinters struggle, though the last of these is 65km from the end, so they may have clawed their way back before the finish in Dartmouth.
Mildly interesting stage fact off of the Internet
The final KoM climb takes riders past the Coffin Stone on Dartmeet Hill. Local legend is that the body of an evil chap was laid there so God struck the stone with a thunderbolt, destroying the coffin and splitting the stone in two.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy