Barnstaple - Dartmouth





Unlike this year’s Tour de France we don’t expect the race for the IG Markets Gold Tour of Britain leaders jersey to have been completely sewn up by the penultimate stage so Devon could help decide the overall winner. Three categorised climbs – two Cat 1 and one Cat 2 – should make the sprinters struggle, though the last of these is 65km from the end, so they may have clawed their way back before the finish in Dartmouth.

Mildly interesting stage fact off of the Internet

The final KoM climb takes riders past the Coffin Stone on Dartmeet Hill. Local legend is that the body of an evil chap was laid there so God struck the stone with a thunderbolt, destroying the coffin and splitting the stone in two.