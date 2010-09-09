Stage 6 is as flat as they come in the UK, a 190km tour of Norfolk starting in King's Lynn and finishing in Great Yarmouth.

The early part of the stage is highlighted by a trip through part of the Sandringham Estate, the current home to Her Majesty The Queen and the British Royal Family. The day's first intermediate sprint is located here after 7.3km.

The next part of the stage is along the coast, incorporating a small climb through Burnham Deepdale (38km), an intermediate sprint at Wells-next-the-Sea (49.9km), then another category three climb up Beacon Hill (81.4km). The route heads inland here to Norwich for the third intermediate sprint (138.5km). The category three climb of Mousehold Heath follows soon afterwards then it's a flat fast run to the finish at Great Yarmouth. It'll be surprising if this stage doesn't end in a bunch sprint but stranger things have happened.