Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain takes the race to Stoke-on-Trent, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The city is a conurbation of six towns: Burslem, Tunstall, Stoke-upon-Trent, Hanley, Fenton and Longton, and stage 2 will pass through all of them. The stage is also 100 miles long in honour of the centenary.

Stage 2's first point of interest is the hot spot sprint at Stone after 14 miles. The route then passes around Uttoxeter and Rocester before reaching hillier terrain. The first climb comes after 40 miles at Ramshorn, which is followed by more lumpy terrain until the category one drag up to Hollinsclough Moor.

After a sharp descent to Tittesworth Reservoir, the riders will tackle Gun Hill, another category one climb at 67 miles. The day's second sprint is at Leek after 71.5 miles, then it's a hilly ride back to the finish with the last intermediate sprint at Wedgwood (93.3 miles). The stage finish is on Broad Street in the heart of Stoke-on-Trent.