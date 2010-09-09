Stage 2 preview
Stoke-on-Trent circuit
Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain takes the race to Stoke-on-Trent, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The city is a conurbation of six towns: Burslem, Tunstall, Stoke-upon-Trent, Hanley, Fenton and Longton, and stage 2 will pass through all of them. The stage is also 100 miles long in honour of the centenary.
Stage 2's first point of interest is the hot spot sprint at Stone after 14 miles. The route then passes around Uttoxeter and Rocester before reaching hillier terrain. The first climb comes after 40 miles at Ramshorn, which is followed by more lumpy terrain until the category one drag up to Hollinsclough Moor.
After a sharp descent to Tittesworth Reservoir, the riders will tackle Gun Hill, another category one climb at 67 miles. The day's second sprint is at Leek after 71.5 miles, then it's a hilly ride back to the finish with the last intermediate sprint at Wedgwood (93.3 miles). The stage finish is on Broad Street in the heart of Stoke-on-Trent.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy