Tour Down Under stage 5 - Live coverage

Two of the riders in the break Casper Pedersen (Soudal QuickStep) and Liam Walsh (Australia) as they leave the beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

50km to go Pedersen, Jacobs, Battistella and Walsh have a 3:15 lead on the peloton where EF Education, UAE and Jayco have a rider each doing the pacemaking.



Pedersen is the virtual leader on the road.

They are racing at close to 49 km/hr to the second intermediate sprint, 4km away.

Israel-Premier Tech reports that "having battled sickness since stage 2, Corbin Strong, third on GC, has been forced to abandon the race due to stomach issues."

Report that Walsh and Pedersen are doing the lion share of the work in the break.

Peloton is speeding along, 10 minutes faster than the expected fast time which is calculated for 42km/hr. Everyone is in a hurry to get to Willunga.

Unsung domestique work. Loaded with bottles, Patrick Gamper is making his way up the long line of riders to deliver to his BORA-hansgrohe teammates.

70km to go Working well together in the break, Walsh, Pedersen, Jacobs and Battistella have a 3:13 lead as they race through McLaren Vale.

UAE, EF Education and Jayco are sharing the work in the field as the four-rider break have 3:00 lead.

Peloton raced by Aldinga Beach a few kilometres ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell Stewart (Jayco) and Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education) are putting the hammer down, stretching the field in one big line.

Peloton is single-filed, not easy ride today in the bunch. Gap at 2:22

Report that Walsh asked for support from the neutral car. He needed fresh water and his team car was not close by on another hot day. it's round 29 Celcius right now.

“I expect a lot of fireworks [on Willunga]. I’m actually interested to see how it's ridden the first time and I think a lot of different teams will have a different approach. The sprinter guys want a bit of a slower climb the first time and I think us and the few others will want it to be really hard the first time up as well. Super tough climb. so I'm looking forward to getting out there and giving it a crack," Ryan said at the start. The Irish rider is not planning on being the first one to light the fireworks. “I’ll try and bide my time a little bit. Hopefully a few of the boys can throw in a few matches and I'll try and follow, but we'll see what happens.”

EF Education-EasyPost added a rider to the pacemaking, confident in their climber Archie Ryan.

90km to go Four riders in the break have a 2:36 lead on the peloton as they race by the ocean.

Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) is gunning for the overall victory. His attempt to get a one-second time bonus in yesterday’s stage was shut down by the Jayco team. “We come here to with a strong team to win the race, and yesterday we tried to get the one second, but it was impossible. And now let's see how it is going the stage today,” Narvaez said at the start. “It's gonna be my first time [on Willunga Hill] with the top climbers here so let's see how he is gonna go the race and I will for sure do my best.”

"I'm not a man to fight the sprint, but in the last part [of stage 4], I want to try to do a little sprint to see how I am, because I don't know, and I tried to feel good the least," Del Toro said at the start. "I'm sure I'm feeling good, but, you know, I'm nervous and I try to keep fighting today." "My expectation [today] is enjoy and give my 100% obviously."

As the team leading the GC with Del Toro, UAE takes over the pacemaking with 104km to go and the gap at the 2-minute mark.

Riders cruise over the intermediate sprint line with Walsh at the front. The break is staying cohesive and riding smoothly.

The four riders in the break are Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step) and Liam Walsh (Australia) (Image credit: Getty Images)

3km to go the first intermediate sprint in Willunga. The break has 1:48 on the field which is keeping them on a short leash.

Two riders, Torstein Træen and Rüdiger Selig, did not take the start today. From Team Bahrain Victorious - “After sustaining an injury to his arm on the opening stage, Torstein Træen together with the medical team have decided the Norwegian rider will not start stage 5 and focus on his upcoming goals!” From Astana Qazaqstan - “Unfortunately, Rüdiger Selig won’t start today in Stage 5 due to a sickness. Get well soon, Rudi!”

The highest placed rider in the break is Pedersen at 1:10 down but as a sprinter, he's not a GC threat with Willunga Hill coming up.

Working for their GC rider Simon Yates, Jayco is at the front of the field setting the pace.

Peloton is happy with the combination in the break who now have a gap of 1:22 with 118km to go

120km to go The four riders in the breakaway are: Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step), Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) and Liam Walsh (Australia)

And they are joined by one rider from the Australian national team.

More re-shuffling at the front. Movistar, Astana, and Soudal Quick-Step riders with small gap.

The peloton is chasing, and the move is about to be brought back. Lots of looking over shoulders.

We have 8 riders in the move and they are speeding away as we head to the first of three of the opening circuits.

Around 10 riders in the move with Hepburn trying to get across.

Here we go. First attack by Casper Pedersen. And immediate reaction from other riders.

Wind coming in from the northwest as the peloton is spread across the road.

Nervous peloton in the neutral section. And we're off and racing!

Peloton is riding through the 3.6 neutral zone before Stuart O'Grady drops the flag at KM 0.

Stage 5 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in under 10 minutes. Fan favourite Willunga Hill (3km at 7.4%) will be tackled twice on 129.3km stage 5. After a new start location at Christies Beach, riders will make their way around McLaren Vale before two laps of the district. Battle for KOM points, the stage win and GC will be the order of the day on Willunga Hill with its maximum gradient of 15.6 percent.

Heat is in for the Willunga Hill stage. The Christie’s Beach start line may have a nice breeze rolling off the water alongside the start line but every bit of it is needed. Temperature is already close to 30 degrees C and is expected to creep close to the mid 30’s along the way. Shade is in demand and the air-conditioned buses are providing a bit of a haven for the riders before the start.

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) tops the GC with a slim 1-second lead on Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), and 2 seconds on Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), but the GC will be shaken today.



The last two stages will deliver the toughest final weekend with the ascents of Willunga Hill and Mount Lofty, a first in the history of Tour Down Under. Each iconic Australian climb will be tackled twice over the final two days of racing before the overall winner is decided.

