Trending

Tour de Taiwan past winners

Champions from 2003 to 2010

Past winners
2010David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
2009Jezowski Krzysztof (Pol) Merida Europe Team
2008John Murphy (USA) Health Net Pro Cycling Team Presented by Maxxis
2007Shawn Milne (USA) Health Net Presented By Maxxis
2006Kirk O'Bee (USA) Health Net
2005Ahad Kazemisarai (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
2003Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (Iri) Giant Asia Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews