Tour de Santa Catarina past winners

From 1987 to present

2009Alex Diniz (Bra) Sejelp/Fapi/Sundown/JKS de Pindamonhangaba
2008Not held
2007Not held
2006Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Scott/Marcondes Cesar/Fadenp/SJC
2005Márcio May (Bra)
2004Matias Médici (Arg) Avai FC/FME Florianópolis
2003Antonio Nascimento (Bra)
2002Márcio May (Bra)
2001Cássio Paiva (Bra)
2000Cássio Paiva (Bra)
1999Daniel Rogelin (Bra)
1998Márcio May (Bra)
1997Márcio May (Bra)
1996Daniel Rogelin (Bra)
1995Hernandes Quadri Jr (Bra)
1994José Aparecido Dos Santos (Bra)
1993Gabriel Sabião (Bra)
1992Hernandes Quadri Jr (Bra)
1991Wanderley Magalhães (Bra)
1990César Daneliczen (Bra)
1989César Daneliczen (Bra)
1988Wanderley Magalhães (Bra)
1987Cássio Paiva (Bra)

