Tour de Romandie stage 2 - Live coverage

Birthday boy Antwan Tolhoek has joined the breakaway.

136km to go Over the top of the climb and a batch of four riders have caught Antwan Tolhoek and Hamilton. They are, Damien Howson, Robert Power, Davide Villella and Jonathan Caicedo. So that's six leaders with 136km to go. Howson and Hamilton are both 29 seconds down on Dennis' yellow jersey.

The leaders have crested the top of the climb but the road is deceptive and continues to point towards the sky as the elevation creeps up. Steven Kruijswijk is here for Jumbo Visma but he didn't have a great prologue but the Dutch team have Sepp Kuss and he's flying at the moment. They're clearly trying to burn off a few Ineos riders and make this a tough race from the outset.

140km to go Antwan Tolhoek and Chris Hamilton have pinged off the front but they're being chased by a group of riders in hot pursuit and the peloton just a little further back. There are seven chasers in the second group. 140km to go.

We're about to hit the Cote de Preles, the first climb of the day. It's 4.6km in length and has an average gradient of 8 percent. It's basically the perfect launchpad for a bunch of attacks. Surely this is where the early break will be formed. We've covered 20km already.

A batch of riders have scuttled off the front and have a small gap on the rest of the peloton. Race radio has crackled into life but hasn't confirmed the names yet and we've got low cloud cover today so can't make the numbers out from the CN blimp either. Disaster.

151km to go We've had several attacks already as we leave the outskirts of La Neuveville but nothing has stuck so far.

If Dennis is climbing like he was in the Giro last year, or the Tour de Suisse in 2019, he'll hold his jersey and perhaps even extend that lead.

Here's what race leader Dennis said about today's stage (last night). “Tomorrow will be more complicated. We'll see what the legs can do,” said the 2018 and 2019 world time trial champion. “It’s a little bit more climbing than today. If I go down I’ll go down swinging but we’ve got two guys who can climb with the best in the world, so no stress for me.” (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We're up and running on stage two at #TDR2021. More climbing on the menu, so you can bet we'll be trying to keep hold of yellow jersey.

Marc Hirschi is having a bit of bother with his bike at the back of the pack and is going to change machines.

Tour of Romandie is one of my favourite stage races to cover, having been there in 2017 and 2018. In that latter year, I covered the race with Philippa York. After almost killing us in an accident with our hire car I had the absolute honor of sitting in on her interview with former teammate and friend Allen Peiper. Honestly one of the best moments I've had in this job. Here's Philippa's excellent story - well worth a read.

The flag has dropped and we're racing on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie. The first part of the stage is relatively flat but we should see an intense battle to establish the break.

Ineos have cards to play, that's for sure and they dominated the podium in Catalunya earlier this year with Adam Yates, Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas occupying 1,2,3. They could do the same here in Switzerland, and there's another TT to come later in the race but it will be interesting to see how they divide out roles today. Will they ride for Dennis if he's attacked or will they send riders up the road?

Here's how the GC looks coming into today's important stage:



General classification after stage 1

1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 4:18:06

2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:09

3 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:11

5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:12

6 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:13

7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:0:14

8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

9 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:0:15

10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep

We are pleased to say that Romain Olivier will line up for stage 2 after his crash yesterday. He suffered multiple abrasions but has been given the all clear. Alexey Lutsenko won't start today, he returns home to recover after a busy spring.

One rider who hasn't started this morning is Alexey Lutsenko.

We are in La Neuveville this afternoon and the race takes in 165.7k to Saint-Imier. After yesterday's sprint and a win for Peter Sagan we head into the mountains with five second-category climbs on the menu along with the first-category La Vue-des-Alpes to finish, 17 kilometres from the line.