Tour de l'Aude past winners
1985-2009
2009 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
2008 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe)
2007 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe)
2006 Amber Neben (USA)
2005 Amber Neben (USA)
2004 Trixi Worrack (Ger)
2003 Judith Arndt (Ger)
2002 Judith Arndt (Ger)
2001 Lyne Bessette (Can)
2000 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1999 Lyne Bessette (Can)
1998 Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1997 Linda Jackson (Can)
1996 Aleksandra Koliaseva (Rus)
1995 Valentina Polkhanova (Rus)
1994 Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1993 Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1992 Julie Young (USA)
1991 Leontien Van Moorsel (Ned)
1990 Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1989 Cecile Odin (Fra)
1988 Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1987 Maria Canins (Ita)
1986 Phyllis Hines (USA)
1985 Jeanette Parks (USA)
